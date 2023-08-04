Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its ALSO Holding AG (VTX:ALSN) Estimates For 2023

Today is shaping up negative for ALSO Holding AG (VTX:ALSN) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, ALSO Holding's five analysts currently expect revenues in 2023 to be €11b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are presumed to accumulate 8.1% to €12.22. Before this latest update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €12b and earnings per share (EPS) of €12.30 in 2023. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest consensus updates announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The consensus has reconfirmed its price target of €281, showing that the analysts don't expect weaker sales expectationsthis year to have a material impact on ALSO Holding's market value. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values ALSO Holding at €301 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €218. Even so, with a relatively close grouping of estimates, it looks like the analysts are quite confident in their valuations, suggesting ALSO Holding is an easy business to forecast or the underlying assumptions are obvious.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the ALSO Holding's past performance and to peers in the same industry. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 0.8% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 4.7% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 7.2% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that ALSO Holding's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that ALSO Holding's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of ALSO Holding going forwards.

Even so, the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for the value creation of shareholders. We have estimates - from multiple ALSO Holding analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

