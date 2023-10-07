Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) Estimates For 2023

One thing we could say about the analysts on MaxCyte, Inc. (LON:MXCT) - they aren't optimistic, having just made a major negative revision to their near-term (statutory) forecasts for the organization. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the latest downgrade, the six analysts covering MaxCyte provided consensus estimates of US$35m revenue in 2023, which would reflect a not inconsiderable 14% decline on its sales over the past 12 months. Losses are expected to increase substantially, hitting US$0.36 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$45m and losses of US$0.35 per share in 2023. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

The consensus price target fell 10% to US$8.43, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are a leading indicator for MaxCyte's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on MaxCyte, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$8.48 and the most bearish at US$8.38 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that sales are expected to reverse, with a forecast 26% annualised revenue decline to the end of 2023. That is a notable change from historical growth of 22% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 17% per year. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - MaxCyte is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that analysts increased their loss per share estimates for this year. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that MaxCyte's revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. Furthermore, there was a cut to the price target, suggesting that the latest news has led to more pessimism about the intrinsic value of the business. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on MaxCyte after today.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple MaxCyte analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

