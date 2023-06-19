Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) Estimates For 2024

Market forces rained on the parade of Motorpoint Group Plc (LON:MOTR) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the consensus from three analysts covering Motorpoint Group is for revenues of UK£1.4b in 2024, implying a noticeable 5.4% decline in sales compared to the last 12 months. Before the latest update, the analysts were foreseeing UK£1.6b of revenue in 2024. It looks like forecasts have become a fair bit less optimistic on Motorpoint Group, given the measurable cut to revenue estimates.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 5.4% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 7.2% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 5.9% per year. It's pretty clear that Motorpoint Group's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Motorpoint Group this year. They're also anticipating slower revenue growth than the wider market. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Motorpoint Group going forwards.

Still got questions? We have estimates for Motorpoint Group from its three analysts out until 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Of course, seeing company management invest large sums of money in a stock can be just as useful as knowing whether analysts are downgrading their estimates. So you may also wish to search this free list of stocks that insiders are buying.

