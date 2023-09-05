Need To Know: The Consensus Just Cut Its ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:PCZ) Estimates For 2023

The analysts covering ProCredit Holding AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:PCZ) delivered a dose of negativity to shareholders today, by making a substantial revision to their statutory forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the most recent consensus for ProCredit Holding KGaA from its dual analysts is for revenues of €345m in 2023 which, if met, would be a satisfactory 5.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 35% to €1.67. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of €386m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.68 in 2023. So there's been a clear change in analyst sentiment in the recent update, with the analysts making a substantial drop in revenues and reconfirming their earnings per share estimates.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting ProCredit Holding KGaA's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 11% annualised growth to the end of 2023 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 3.0% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 3.6% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that ProCredit Holding KGaA is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion from this consensus update is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with analysts holding earnings per share steady, in line with previous estimates. Unfortunately, analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates revenues are expected to perform better than the wider market. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on ProCredit Holding KGaA after today.

