Do you know the Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2021-2025?

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the contemporary height-adjustable desk market, which is poised to grow by $ 2.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Research Report is now Available at Technavio

Impact of COVID-19

This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?

The manual height-adjustable desk segment is the leading segment in the market.

What will be the share of APAC in market growth during the forecast period?

39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?

The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 0.47%.

Which are the key countries in the APAC market?

China and India are the key markets for contemporary height-adjustable desks in APAC.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this contemporary height-adjustable desk market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Adapt Europe Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group are some of the major market participants.

Story continues

Although the growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks, increase in the number of office spaces, and increase in mergers and acquisitions will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating prices of raw materials are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market is segmented as below:

Type

Application

Geography

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contemporary height-adjustable desk market report covers the following areas:

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Size

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Trends

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the contemporary height-adjustable desk market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the contemporary height-adjustable desk market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contemporary height-adjustable desk market vendors

