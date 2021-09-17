U.S. markets closed

Do you know the Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.53% during 2021-2025?

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio has been monitoring the contemporary height-adjustable desk market, which is poised to grow by $ 2.72 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 4.53% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Research Report is now Available at Technavio
Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 Research Report is now Available at Technavio

Request Free sample report

Impact of COVID-19
This pandemic-focused report highlights the impact of lockdowns, supply chain disruptions, demand destruction, and change in customer behavior during 2020. Technavio analysts have curated the reports extensively through both qualitative and quantitative research methodologies to derive the most industry-relevant and business-relevant outcomes.

Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Based on segmentation by type, which is the leading segment in the market?
    The manual height-adjustable desk segment is the leading segment in the market.

  • What will be the share of APAC in market growth during the forecast period?
    39% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
    The year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021 is 0.47%.

  • Which are the key countries in the APAC market?
    China and India are the key markets for contemporary height-adjustable desks in APAC.

Related Reports:

Ceramic Tableware Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Glass Tableware Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this contemporary height-adjustable desk market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Adapt Europe Ltd., Haworth Inc., Herman Miller Inc., HNI Corp., Inter IKEA Holding BV, Kimball International Inc., KOKUYO Co. Ltd., Okamura Corp., Steelcase Inc., and Teknion Group are some of the major market participants.

Although the growing demand for modern height-adjustable desks, increase in the number of office spaces, and increase in mergers and acquisitions will offer immense growth opportunities, fluctuating prices of raw materials are likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market is segmented as below:

  • Type

  • Application

  • Geography

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The contemporary height-adjustable desk market report covers the following areas:

  • Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Size

  • Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Trends

  • Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports by using Technavios Subscription Platform
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Contemporary Height-Adjustable Desk Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist contemporary height-adjustable desk market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the contemporary height-adjustable desk market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the contemporary height-adjustable desk market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of contemporary height-adjustable desk market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Application

  • Office - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Home - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Type

  • Manual height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Electric height-adjustable desk - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor landscape

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Adapt Europe Ltd.

  • Haworth Inc.

  • Herman Miller Inc.

  • HNI Corp.

  • Inter IKEA Holding BV

  • Kimball International Inc.

  • KOKUYO Co. Ltd.

  • Okamura Corp.

  • Steelcase Inc.

  • Teknion Group

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-you-know-the-contemporary-height-adjustable-desk-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-53-during-2021-2025-301378728.html

SOURCE Technavio

