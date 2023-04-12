Know Your Customer Celebrates Double Client Win with Volopay and Coda Payments in Singapore

Know Your Customer

SINGAPORE, April 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading RegTech provider Know Your Customer is proud to announce its latest strategic client wins in Singapore: Volopay and Coda Payments.



Know Your Customer’s innovative compliance platform will streamline client onboarding and periodic review tasks for both clients, delivering a more seamless due diligence experience to their vast pool of SME and corporate clients.

Volopay was founded in 2020, in Singapore, to help businesses better manage their finances to achieve their strategic growth. The product employs corporate cards and receivable and payable management software in order to streamline approvals and expense workflows, lending complete control and visibility over business expenses. Since then, it has expanded globally to Australia, Indonesia, and India, as well.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Singapore, Coda Payments is one of the world’s leading providers of secure, cross-border monetisation solutions for digital products and services. The company helps digital content publishers, including some of the biggest names in gaming such as Activision Blizzard, Riot Games and Tencent, unlock new revenue for their games, apps, and services in more than 60 markets worldwide.

The double client win comes in the context of an unprecedented growth of the digital payments industry in Southeast Asia, which is expected to reach an astonishing USD1.5 trillion by 2030. In this environment, the next frontier of innovation is to provide financial services to entrepreneurs, SMEs and corporates in a seamless way, similar to what has now become the standard for consumers.

To support payment providers in their dual objective of seamless onboarding and iron-clad compliance, Know Your Customer has developed a highly modular compliance platform that supports clients’ need for cross-border verification and Know Your Business (KYB) automation. By providing live access to company registries in 127 countries worldwide and an end-to-end digital compliance platform, Know Your Customer empowers Fintech businesses to safely onboard clients across borders, unravel complex company structure charts and constantly stay in control of their regulatory obligations through automated periodic reviews.

Story continues

Claus Christensen, CEO of Know Your Customer, commented:

"In a constant effort to lower the cost of compliance and provide access to essential payment services to SMEs and entrepreneurs, more and more Fintech companies are turning to RegTech providers to help them achieve this goal in a shorter timeframe. We are proud that both Volopay and Coda Payments have chosen to partner with Know Your Customer to bring to life their ambitious vision for seamless onboarding and periodic reviews and we look forward to working with them to deliver the best possible experience to their vast range of local and international clients.”

Rohit Bhageria, Founding Member at Volopay, added:

“We at Volopay were looking for a comprehensive Identification and Verification software suite coupled with strong watchlist management and enhanced security features, and we have found that Know Your Customer checks all the boxes of our requirements.”

Finally, Abhi Sharma, Chief Financial Officer at Coda Payments, said:

“At Coda Payments, we’ve always been a solution-focused company that is constantly looking for ways to improve productivity and strengthen our compliance commitments. We’re confident that our partnership with Know Your Customer will allow us to do exactly that, and look forward to working together to streamline our compliance processes and boost efficiencies across the business.”

Both client wins were celebrated during an official signing ceremony hosted at the Tower Club Singapore, organised in partnership with the Ireland Ambassador to Singapore and Enterprise Ireland. The event marks another significant milestone for Know Your Customer in Singapore, as it continues to drive RegTech innovation in the region.

Notes to Editor:

About Know Your Customer

Know Your Customer is an award-winning RegTech company specialised in next-generation digital onboarding solutions for financial institutions and regulated organisations worldwide. By providing a single source of truth, Know Your Customer enables clients to reduce AML risk, streamline processes through agile automation, improve data accuracy through live connections to company registries, and comply with internal, board and regulatory reporting demands. The result is an acceleration in the onboarding time of new corporate clients from an industry average of 26 days to a few hours, reducing compliance manual work by up to 85%.

For more information visit https://knowyourcustomer.com or follow Know Your Customer on LinkedIn or Twitter .

Know Your Customer Media Contact

Contact Name: Margherita Maspero

Email: marketing@knowyourcustomer.com

Website: https://knowyourcustomer.com

About Volopay

Volopay is a Singapore-based fintech that aims to make managing business finances easier. Through the use of corporate cards paired with receivable and payable management software, Volopay is the solution for streamlining expense workflows while still maintaining complete visibility and control over business spending.

As a real-time payable management software, Volopay makes expense reports digital, fast, inclusive, and safe. By replacing spreadsheets, paper checks and receipts, and other manual processes with an automated system and a centralized dashboard for every expense-related need, Volopay’s goal is to empower businesses around the world by equipping them with the best tools possible. Starting in Singapore in 2020, Volopay has since expanded into several countries in the Asia Pacific region and will continue to grow globally.

Website: https://www.volopay.com/sg/

About Coda Payments

Coda Payments operates Codashop, the leading independent source for in-game content. Coda also offers Codapay, which allows publishers of digital content to accept the hundreds of payment methods available on Codashop on their own websites, and xShop, which allows publishers to distribute their products through a range of e-commerce and other consumer-facing platforms.

The Coda vision is to be the platform of choice for taking life's digital experiences over the top.

Email: press@codapayments.com | Website: https://www.codapayments.com







