In-The-Know Dating Club Says Finding A Soulmate is Possible

Company Advises That Using A Spiritual Approach Is Crucial For Long-term Happiness

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / February 7, 2022 / Although celebrities are shown as models of health and happiness, over 75 famous couples divorced in 2021. Society wants to look up to these heroes, but we sense a humiliating let-down when couples split. If our ideas of perfection can't make a committed relationship work, what about the rest of us?

The past few decades reveal that more couples are making their marriages work as the divorce rate is declining. According to the newly released American Community Survey data from the Census Bureau, for every 1,000 marriages in the last year, only 14.9 ended in divorce, the lowest rate in 50 years.

Divorced men and women have numerous options when they return to the dating pool. There are dozens of dating apps available to new and returning daters of all ages. But while there are plenty of ways to meet new people, Elly Malka, a spiritual dating coach and President of In-The-Know Dating Club, says how one approaches dating makes all the difference. "Dating without knowing how to choose your true soulmate can be harmful."

In-The-Know Dating Club says daters need to take the process seriously and have a clear idea of what they are looking for in a partner. Malka says, "online dating barely touches the first aspect of getting to know another person, but people are so judgmental that they may scroll by a perfectly wonderful person without giving them a chance. Judging people by pictures and profiles has nothing to do with a serious dating process."

At In-The-Know Dating Club, Elly Malka uses spiritual traditions to help daters take a clear path from Infatuation to Commitment. Malka studied Buddhism and Kabbalah for over a decade and taught Spiritual Dating for two years. Her parents' divorce, after a long, abusive marriage, compelled her to understand what decisions they made before they married. She recognized that both parents ignored personal and intergenerational trauma. This led her to create a clear dating method, from Infatuation to Commitment.

In-The-Know Dating Club also uses wisdom from the mystical Kabbalah, Tree of Life, and other traditions, such as Bhakti and Greek definitions of love, to guide daters through considerations such as unconditional and conditional love, boundaries, sex, and lifelong goals. This spiritual dating method can help by shifting our awareness from expectations to practicality. With a bit of creative insight, it shows how to go from the first meeting to solidifying a happy, long-term relationship. Malta says, "soulmates are out there! You deserve health and happiness in your relationships. And you can find it."

ABOUT IN-THE-KNOW DATING CLUB

In-the-Know Dating Club is run by Elly Malka, a life coach, and credentialed teacher. She holds online Zoom sessions, provides timely articles and holds labyrinth-walking Commitment Ceremonies that aid daters in clarifying how to experience joy and hope in dating and ritualize their partnership to create a warm, happy and joyous relationship that can last forever.

Elly Malka is a dating coach who has given numerous classes on the spiritual aspect of dating. Her background includes technical writing in Silicon Valley, teaching from K-college. Her course steps through dating with an eye towards analyzing the Self, Other, and Spiritual Path, which can be anything from bike-riding to meditation. For more information, visit In-the-Know on Facebook. For additional information, visit https://www.in-the-know.club.

