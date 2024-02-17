What You Need To Know About The DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) Analyst Downgrade Today

Market forces rained on the parade of DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for this year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

Following the downgrade, the latest consensus from DTE Energy's twelve analysts is for revenues of US$14b in 2024, which would reflect a notable 12% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to be US$6.71, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Previously, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$15b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$6.71 in 2024. So it looks like the analysts have become a bit less optimistic after the latest consensus updates announcement, with revenues expected to fall even as the company is supposed to maintain EPS.

The average price target was steady at US$117 even though revenue estimates declined; likely suggesting the analysts place a higher value on earnings.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that DTE Energy's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 12% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 6.0% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 3.3% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that DTE Energy is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with analysts reconfirming that earnings per share are expected to continue performing in line with their prior expectations. While analysts did downgrade their revenue estimates, these forecasts still imply revenues will perform better than the wider market. Often, one downgrade can set off a daisy-chain of cuts, especially if an industry is in decline. So we wouldn't be surprised if the market became a lot more cautious on DTE Energy after today.

As you can see, the analysts clearly aren't bullish, and there might be good reason for that. We've identified some potential issues with DTE Energy's financials, such as dilutive stock issuance over the past year. For more information, you can click here to discover this and the 2 other risks we've identified.

