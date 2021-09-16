U.S. markets closed

Do you know Exoskeleton Robots Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 31.49% during 2021-2025?

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Exoskeleton Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Exoskeleton Robots Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the exoskeleton robots market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 2.64 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

Advances in technology are one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as high cost of the product will challenge the market's growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The exoskeleton robots market report is segmented by application (healthcare, industrial, military, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region accounting for 45% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with Germany, the UK, and France emerging as the key revenue-generating economies in the market.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • ATOUN Inc.

  • Bionik Laboratories Corp.

  • B-Temia Inc.

  • CYBERDYNE Inc.

  • DIH Group

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Foundry and Forging Robots Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Mobile Robots Market in Healthcare and Hospitality Sectors by End-user, Product, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Application

  • Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-you-know-exoskeleton-robots-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-31-49-during-2021-2025-301377859.html

SOURCE Technavio

