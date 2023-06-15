What to know about Fortune Brands, the company that owns Master Lock

The Master Lock facility at North 32nd Street and West Center Street that is planning to close next year in Milwaukee on Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Last week more than 400 workers at the facility were told their jobs were ending and production was moving elsewhere in North America.

For more than 100 years, Master Lock has operated a facility on the north side of Milwaukee. Last month, parent company Fortune Brands Innovations announced it would shut down the plant in 2024.

The announcement came as a shock to the workers and many in the community and local officials and union leaders have demanded that Fortune Brands reconsider the decision. Workers at the plant make parts for locks that are assembled in Mexico.

Here's what to know about Master Lock's parent company.

When did Fortune Brands buy Master Lock?

In 1970, Master Lock was bought by American Brands, Inc., which later became Fortune Brands. In 2011, Fortune Brands spun off its home and security business as an independent company called Fortune Brands Home and Security, Inc.

Where is the headquarters?

The company is headquartered in Deerfield, Illinois. Fortune Brands has more than two dozen locations spread across the United States, but also has facilities in Mexico, England, South Africa and China..

Master Lock’s headquarters is based in Oak Creek and has 13 office locations in places like Canada, Germany, Japan, Australia and New Zealand.

The company was founded in Milwaukee in 1921.

What else does Fortune Brands own?

Fortune Brands organizes its brands under three categories: water innovations, outdoors and security.

In water innovations it owns: Moen, House of Rohl, Perrin and Row, Riobel, Rohl, Shaws, Victoria and Albert, Aqualisa.

In outdoors it owns: Therma Tru Doors, Larson, Fiberon, Fypon, Solar Innovations.

In security it owns: Master Lock, American Lock and Sentry Safe.

Who leads Fortune Brands?

Nicholas Fink has been CEO since January 2020. He joined the company in 2015 as senior vice president of global growth and development. Fink served as the president of Global Plumbing Group, now Water Innovations in 2016 until he was promoted as chief operating officer of Fortune Brands in 2019.

As of 2022, he had a total compensation package worth $9.91 million including a base salary of roughly $1.2 million.

In 2021 he had a total compensation of $10.17 million and in 2020 he had a compensation of $9.6 million.

The median Fortune Brands employee is paid $51,306, according to company financial reports.

The CEO pay ratio of 187 to 1 according to the 2023 proxy statement.

How much money does the company make?

Fortune Brands reported net income of $686.7 million last year, according to the company’s 2023 annual report. In 2021, the company had $772.4 million in net income and in 2020 the company reported $554.4 million.

What are the 2023 first quarter results for the company?

During the first three months of the year Fortune Brands had $1 billion in sales, a 9% decrease from this point in 2022. The company expects sales to be down between 5-7% for the year.

Fortune Brands involved in big deals recently

In 2022, Fortune Brands made a number of major financial decisions.

In March alone it announced it was buying back $750 million of stock during the next two years and then a few weeks later borrowed $900 million.

Patrick Hallinan, CFO of Fortune Brands said last year borrowing the money was to “pay down a portion of our existing term loan and we will now have increased our flexibility to invest for growth, both organically and inorganically.”

In 2022 it acquired door company Solar Innovations for $63 million; it acquired Emtek and Schaub, a “premium and luxury door and cabinet hardware” company, the U.S. and Canadian Yale and August residential smart home locks business for $800 million; and Aqualisa, a manufacturer of shower products, based in the United Kingdom, for $160 million.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Master Lock's parent company: What we know about Fortune Brands