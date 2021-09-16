U.S. markets closed

Do you know Freeze Drying Equipment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.80% during 2021-2025?

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freeze Drying Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Freeze Drying Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the freeze drying equipment market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 2.29 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

Technological advances are one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the capital-intensive nature of the market, which drives the demand for refurbished equipment, will challenge the market's growth during the forecast period.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The freeze drying equipment market report is segmented by product (tray-style freeze dryer, manifold freeze dryer, and rotary freeze dryer) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). Europe will be the leading region accounting for 39% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the UK and Germany emerging as the key revenue-generating economies in the market.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Azbil Corp.

  • Cuddon Freeze Dry

  • GEA Group AG

  • IMA Industria Macchine Automatiche Spa

  • Labconco Corp.

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Industrials Include:

Food Industry Freeze-drying Equipment Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Industrial Food Dryer Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

