Do you know the Functional Food Ingredients Market is expected to grow by a CAGR of 6.86% during 2021-2025?
NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The "functional food ingredients market by Product (Probiotics and prebiotics, Proteins and amino acid, Dietary fibers, Vitamins and minerals, and Others) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offerings.
Impact of COVID-19
As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025 market is expected to have NEUTRAL growth.
Frequently Asked Questions:
Based on segmentation by Product, which is the leading segment in the market?
The leading product segment is probiotics and prebiotics.
What will be the size of the market during 2021-2025?
The market size is expected to reach a value of USD 34.86 billion during 2021-2025.
How big is the APAC market?
APAC has a share of 37% of the market.
Is the functional food ingredients market concentrated or fragmented?
The functional food ingredients market is fragmented.
Related Reports:
Gelatin Market by Material, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Bioactive Ingredients Market by Type, Application, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Although the increased demand for functional food ingredients from the probiotics segment and rising health awareness will offer immense growth opportunities, the high cost of functional foods is likely to pose a challenge to market vendors.
The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, the functional food ingredients market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Archer Daniels Midland Co., BASF SE, Cargill Inc., Chr. Hansen Holding AS, Givaudan SA, Ingredion Inc., International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Kanegrade Ltd., Koninklijke DSM NV, and Tate and Lyle Plc are some of the major market participants.
Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct and indirect COVID-19-related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.
Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Functional Food Ingredients Market is segmented as below:
Product
Geography
Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The functional food ingredients market report covers the following areas:
Functional Food Ingredients Market Size
Functional Food Ingredients Market Trends
Functional Food Ingredients Market Industry Analysis
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.
Access Technavio's Subscription Platform For 14 Days Free Trial of Before Buying Full Report
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Functional Food Ingredients Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
Detailed information on factors that will assist functional food ingredients market growth during the next five years
Estimation of the functional food ingredients market size and its contribution to the parent market
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
The growth of the functional food ingredients market across APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America
Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of functional food ingredients market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market ecosystem
Market Sizing
Market definition
Market segment analysis
Market size 2020
Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
Market segments
Comparison by Product
Probiotics and prebiotics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Proteins and amino acid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Dietary fibers - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Vitamins and minerals - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Geographic segmentation
Geographic comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
Key leading countries
Market opportunity by geography
Market drivers
Market challenges
Market trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendor landscape
Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
Vendors covered
Market positioning of vendors
Archer Daniels Midland Co.
BASF SE
Cargill Inc.
Chr. Hansen Holding AS
Givaudan SA
Ingredion Inc.
International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
Kanegrade Ltd.
Koninklijke DSM NV
Tate and Lyle Plc
Appendix
Scope of the report
Currency conversion rates for US$
Research methodology
List of abbreviations
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-you-know-the-functional-food-ingredients-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-a-cagr-of-6-86-during-2021-2025-301378616.html
SOURCE Technavio