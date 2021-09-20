U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.73
    -75.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.47
    -614.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,713.90
    -330.06 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.20
    -54.67 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.48
    -1.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0079 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3980
    -0.4970 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,769.12
    -3,838.20 (-8.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.57
    -57.81 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Do you know the Gas Analyzer Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.22% during 2021-2025?

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gas Analyzer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Attractive Opportunities in Gas Analyzer Market by End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the Gas Analyzer Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 442.66 million. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

Oil price fluctuations and subsequent increases in gas-based applications are identified as key drivers for the Gas Analyzer Market. However, system response and calibration issues may impede the market growth.

The Gas Analyzer Market is segmented by end-user (oil and gas, power generation, chemical, food and beverage, and others) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). 38% of the gas analyzer market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for gas analyzer market in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • ABB Ltd.

  • California Analytical Instruments Inc.

  • Emerson Electric Co.

  • |Fuji Electric Co. Ltd.

  • General Electric Co.

Related Reports :
Industrial Robot Sensors Market Report -The industrial robot sensors market size has the potential to grow by USD 1703.84 million during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate during the forecast period. Download a free sample report now!

Industrial Energy Efficiency Services Market Report -The industrial energy efficiency services market has the potential to grow by USD 2.09 billion during 2020-2024, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.02%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by End-users

  • Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

