U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,357.73
    -75.26 (-1.70%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,970.47
    -614.41 (-1.78%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,713.90
    -330.06 (-2.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,182.20
    -54.67 (-2.44%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.48
    -1.49 (-2.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,764.70
    +13.30 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    22.25
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1730
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3090
    -0.0610 (-4.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3659
    -0.0079 (-0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.3970
    -0.4980 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,769.12
    -3,838.20 (-8.06%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,076.57
    -57.81 (-5.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,903.91
    -59.73 (-0.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,500.05
    +176.75 (+0.58%)
     

Do you know Geosynthetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.97% during 2021-2025?

·3 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geosynthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geosynthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geosynthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the Geosynthetics Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 9.65 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The rise in awareness about environmental protection is identified as one of the key drivers for the Geosynthetics Market. However, increased dependence on government authorization may hamper the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The Geosynthetics Market is segmented by type (geotextiles, geomembrane, geogrids, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) in this geosynthetics market report to pursue growth opportunities. 43% of the geosynthetics market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the geosynthetics market in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • ACE Geosynthetics Inc.

  • Asahi Kasei Corp.

  • Carthage Mills Inc.

  • Geosynthetics Ltd.

  • Huesker Synthetic GmbH

  • To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports :

Green Chemicals Market Report -The green chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 71.32 billion and record a CAGR of 11.24% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Report -The flame retardants chemicals market has the potential to grow by USD 1.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.70%. Download a free sample report now!

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Geography

  • Market Segmentation by Type

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-you-know-geosynthetics-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-97-during-2021-2025-301379085.html

SOURCE Technavio

Recommended Stories

  • Evergrande fears sink stock market: Here’s what investors need to know about the teetering property giant

    Evergrande, a Chinese property giant, is on the brink of default. Here's what investors need to know.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why Evergrande has suddenly exploded into a potential global financial market crisis

    On Monday, this somewhat obscure, overseas risk suddenly shook up financial markets from Asia to Europe and the U.S., where all three major benchmark stock indexes, the S&P 500 (SPX) Dow industrials (DJIA) and Nasdaq Composite (COMP) appeared to be headed for the worst one-day drop in more than two months. On one level, Evergrande—which reportedly faces at least $83.5 million in interest payments due on Thursday, with a 30-day grace period — is raising concerns about a liquidity crisis among all Chinese and Hong Kong property companies, as markets quickly turn off access to dollar funding. In a more macro way, the firm’s woes are bringing to the fore China’s wide-scale regulatory crackdown across most of its businesses, starting with technology giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (HK:9988) which is rattling confidence in the world’s second-largest economy.

  • Why Nio Stock Is Lower Today

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) were trading lower on Monday morning amid a broad-based sell-off driven by concerns around the heavily indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). At 11:30 a.m. EDT, NIO's American depositary shares were down about 5% from Friday's closing price. You've probably heard that Evergrande is thought to be close to bankruptcy, that the Chinese government is thought to be unwilling to bail it out, and that its failure could have broad effects on stocks in China and possibly beyond.

  • How the potential Evergrande collapse could impact cryptocurrencies

    Noelle Acheson, Head of Market Insights at Genesis Trading, discusses why Cryptocurrnecies tumbled on Monday.&nbsp;

  • Here's the biggest risk from the Evergrande crisis, says Goldman Sachs

    Fear contagion from the Evergrande crisis, warns Goldman Sachs.

  • Why Ford Motor Company Stock Is Down Today

    Shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) were trading lower at midday on Monday, amid a broad-based sell-off driven by investor concerns about the deeply indebted Chinese property developer China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRNF). As of noon EDT, Ford's share price was down about 5.6% from Friday's close. Investors are concerned about Evergrande: The giant property developer has huge debt that it probably can't service, bankruptcy appears likely, and the Chinese government has hinted that no bailout will be forthcoming.

  • Evergrande isn’t the only reason the stock market is headed for its worst day in 2 months. Here are 7 other reasons.

    Monday's sharp downturn in stocks precipitated partly by the highly leveraged Evergrande in China isn't the only problem buffeting markets on Monday.

  • U.K. Soft Drink Makers Have Just Days of Carbon Dioxide Left

    (Bloomberg) -- The British Soft Drinks Association said manufacturers have “only a few days” of carbon dioxide left in reserve to produce beverages and can’t import supplies from the European Union due to Brexit. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Amazon, Microsoft Swoop In on $24 Billion India Farm-Data TrovePalm Oil Giant’s Industry-Be

  • 15 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Invest In

    In this article, we discuss the 15 best blue-chip stocks to invest in. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these companies, go directly to the 5 Best Blue Chip Stocks to Invest In. Many investors consider buying blue-chip stocks to be the safest equity investment in the face of rising inflation, due […]

  • Market Recap: Monday, September 20

    Stocks plunged on Monday, with major indices tumbling by over 2% during the afternoon session. Brad McMillan, Commonwealth Financial Network CIO and Jason Ware, Albion Financial Group CIO joined Yahoo Finance Live to discuss.

  • If You'd Invested $1,000 in Palantir in 2020, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

    Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) didn't gain much attention when it went public via a direct listing last September. Let's see why investors weren't initially interested in Palantir, why it subsequently attracted a stampede of bulls, and why it could still have room to run after retreating from its all-time highs. Why did investors ignore Palantir's direct listing?

  • What Kind Of Shareholders Hold The Majority In AT&T Inc.'s (NYSE:T) Shares?

    A look at the shareholders of AT&T Inc. ( NYSE:T ) can tell us which group is most powerful. Generally speaking, as a...

  • 3 Winning Stocks Down 33% (or More) to Buy Hand Over Fist

    For nearly 18 months, investors have enjoyed a historic bounce-back rally in the stock market. The following trio of stocks are all down at least 33%, if not more, from their 52-week highs, but can be confidently bought hand over fist by investors. The first winning stock that's been beaten down of late is technology-driven real estate company Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN).

  • Here are the worst-performing U.S. stocks as the Evergrande crisis rattles investors

    DEEP DIVE An expected bond default by real estate company China Evergrande Group led to an early tumble for U.S. stocks Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) was down 1%, while the S&P 500 Index (SPX) fell 1.

  • Got $2,000? Here Are 2 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now

    If an investment in a growth stock works out, you only need to allocate a small amount. Growth stocks are typically volatile, giving investors more chances to buy the dip without waiting for a general market downturn. Connected home-fitness leader Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) jumped into the spotlight last year when people shifted from gym visits to at-home activities.

  • Dow books worst day in 9 weeks as debt woes for China’s Evergrande rattle stock market

    U.S. stocks finish sharply lower Monday, but off the session's worst levels, as investors parse the potential impact of a reeling property developer in China and traders position ahead of a two-day meeting of Federal Reserve policy makers that begins Tuesday.

  • 2 Great Stocks You Can Buy on Sale Right Now

    It can be unnerving to watch a stock drop 30% (or more), but it's something you'll likely encounter many times, especially if you invest in growth stocks. With that in mind, Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) and UiPath (NYSE: PATH) are down 39% and 40%, respectively, from their all-time highs. Pinterest blends visual search and social media, enabling users to engage with content like articles, images, and videos.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Energy Stocks With 7% Dividend Yield

    The energy sector’s production companies benefit from dealing in commodities – oil and gas – that are always in demand. They have high overhead, but they also have a ready market for the product and consequent strong cash positions. Using that strong cash-flow, the companies have been following two strategies to boost their shares; First, they are simply buying back shares to support the price. And second, they are paying out high dividend yields, offering investors a steady income stream from t

  • It’s Not Just China Evergrande. Why the S&P 500 Is Tanking and What to Do About It.

    While China Evergrande is getting all the attention, the real problem might be risks to earnings and valuations. While the drop is bad, the index is down just 3.9% from its all-time high. “It’s the coalescing of multiple risks in the fourth quarter that cause us to be cautious through September and October,” Bannister says.