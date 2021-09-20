Do you know Geosynthetics Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.97% during 2021-2025?

NEW YORK, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Geosynthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025 report has been added to Technavio's offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio is proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Geosynthetics Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The potential growth difference for the Geosynthetics Market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 9.65 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click Here .

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Market Challenges

The rise in awareness about environmental protection is identified as one of the key drivers for the Geosynthetics Market. However, increased dependence on government authorization may hamper the market.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio.

Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The Geosynthetics Market is segmented by type (geotextiles, geomembrane, geogrids, and others) and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA) in this geosynthetics market report to pursue growth opportunities. 43% of the geosynthetics market growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the geosynthetics market in APAC.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments, and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

ACE Geosynthetics Inc.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Carthage Mills Inc.

Geosynthetics Ltd.

Huesker Synthetic GmbH

To gain access to more vendor profiles with their key offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports :

Green Chemicals Market Report -The green chemicals market size is expected to grow by USD 71.32 billion and record a CAGR of 11.24% during 2021-2025. Download a free sample report now!

Flame Retardants Chemicals Market Report -The flame retardants chemicals market has the potential to grow by USD 1.89 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.70%. Download a free sample report now!

Story continues

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Geography

Market Segmentation by Type

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.



Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-you-know-geosynthetics-market-is-expected-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-10-97-during-2021-2025-301379085.html

SOURCE Technavio