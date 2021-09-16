U.S. markets closed

Do you know Gluten-free Food Market is Expected to Grow by a CAGR of 8.35% during 2021-2025?

·2 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Gluten-free Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" report has been added to Technavio's offerings. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has been proudly partnering with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Gluten-free Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The potential growth difference for the gluten-free food market between 2021 and 2025 is USD 3.35 billion. To get the exact yearly growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Click here.

Key Market Dynamics:

  • Market Driver

  • Market Challenges

The growing demand for gluten-free bakery products is one of the key market drivers. However, factors such as the high price of gluten-free food products will challenge the market's growth.

To learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Take a look at our FREE Sample Report right now!

The gluten-free food market report is segmented by product (gluten-free bakery and confectionery products, gluten-free cereals and snacks, and other gluten-free food products), geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA), and distribution channel (offline and online). Moreover, North America will be the leading region accounting for 47% of the market's growth during the forecast period, with the US, Italy, and Canada emerging as the key revenue-generating economies in the market.

View our sample report for accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in store.

Companies Mentioned

  • Conagra Brands Inc.

  • Freedom Foods Group Ltd.

  • General Mills Inc.

  • Gruma SAB de CV

  • Kellogg Co.

  • To Gain Access to more Vendor Profiles with their Key Offerings available with Technavio, Click Here

Related Reports on Consumer Staples Industry Include:

Health and Wellness Food Market by Geography, Product, and Distribution Channel - Forecast and Analysis 2020-2024

Halal Food Market by Product, Distribution Channel, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Key Topics Covered:

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Landscape

  • Market Sizing

  • Five Forces Analysis

  • Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

  • Customer landscape

  • Geographic Landscape

  • Vendor Landscape

  • Vendor Analysis

  • Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email:media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/do-you-know-gluten-free-food-market-is-expected-to-grow-by-a-cagr-of-8-35-during-2021-2025-301377775.html

SOURCE Technavio

