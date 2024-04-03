You Know You Grew Up Middle Class If You Have These 8 Money Habits

SARINYAPINNGAM / Getty Images/iStockphoto

If you grew up middle class, it’s likely you exhibit some telling money habits that let others know how you were raised. These can be minor or major — but they all reveal underlying beliefs about finances.

“I have found that people who grew up in the middle class tend to spend money a little more freely than people who grew up in the lower classes without much to spare,” said David Kemmerer, CEO of CoinLedger.

“People who grew up middle class tend not to sweat the small stuff — they might not blink at spending more for takeout or running their heat a bit more in the winter, for instance,” he said.

“However, they don’t tend to spend as freely as people who grew up wealthy, in my experience and still make sure to save where they can.”

Here are some more tell-tale signs you grew up middle class.

Good Budgeting Skills

“I’ve witnessed first-hand how upbringing shapes our financial habits,” said Jonathan Feniak, general counsel at LLC Attorney.

He notes that individuals hailing from middle-class backgrounds often exhibit distinct financial behaviors born out of their experiences growing up.

“The first habit I’ve observed is budgeting, often on a low-medium income basis,” Feniak said. “This practice [stems] from the essence of a middle-class upbringing, where financial management is vital in balancing the household expenses.”

Carter Seuthe, CEO of Credit Summit, equally notes that it’s an identifying money habit: “From what I have observed, those who grew up middle class are often some of the best at budgeting.”

“Being in the middle class, you may not be entirely financially free, which stresses the importance of things like saving money and spending strategically,” he said.

“At the same time, you’re also not living paycheck-to-paycheck, so you can learn more about proactive financial moves like investing and wealth-building,” Seuthe said. “Those factors combine to allow a person to be great at smart budgeting.”

A Focus On Savings

“I was always told, ‘Save a bit of every paycheck.’ It sounds simple, but it’s powerful,” said Rhett Stubbendeck, finance and insurance expert at Leverage Planning.

“This isn’t just personal advice; it’s what we tell everyone who walks through our doors at [Leverage Planning]. Having a safety net is crucial and it’s something middle-class families know all too well.”

Michael Benoit, certified finance expert and owner of ContractorBond, also notes they tend to display savvy savings goals. “I believe it is a common money habit among people who grew up middle class or in similar circumstances.”

“Those people are taught to save money from a young age, whether it be through piggy banks or savings accounts,” he said. “You see, this habit is ingrained in them as a way to prepare for future expenses and emergencies such as unexpected medical bills or sudden job loss — spending money on ourselves or splurging on something that we truly want.”

Prioritizing Financial Responsibility

“I have seen that they understand the value of money and are careful with their spending,” Benoit said.

He says this habit stems from a practical mindset that is often instilled in them by their parents or caregivers.

“They are taught to budget, live within their means and prioritize necessary expenses over luxuries.”

He notes that this financial responsibility ultimately leads to long-term financial stability and security.

Prioritizing Needs Over Wants

According to Benoit, those from the middle class also prioritize their basic needs such as food, shelter and healthcare over material possessions or extravagant experiences.

“I would mention that this habit helps them make wise financial decisions and allows them to appreciate what they have without constantly seeking more.”

Spending on Education

“Investing in learning, whether it’s college or skill-building, was always seen as non-negotiable in my house,” Stubbendeck said.

“It’s something I believe in deeply and encourage at [Leverage Planning]. It’s not just about getting a degree but rather about opening doors to better opportunities.”

Valuing Safe Investments

According to experts, the middle class often leans towards savings accounts and fixed deposits, indicating a preference for safe investments.

“This is a consequence of their inherent risk aversion, learned from their experiences growing up,” Feniak said.

Retirement Planning

Retirement planning is a strongly entrenched habit amongst the middle class, Feniak said.

“Often as a result of witnessing their parents’ focus on a secured post-retirement life.”

Calculated Splurging

Another telling habit of those raised in the middle class is calculated splurging, where indulgences are balanced with savings.

Feniak said this is quintessentially middle class.

“It arises from the understanding gleaned from their upbringing — the value of hard-earned money and the balance between needs and wants.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: You Know You Grew Up Middle Class If You Have These 8 Money Habits