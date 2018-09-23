How to know which iPhone is right for you

Now that Apple has showed off the iPhone XS, XS Max and XR, the company officially has 7 different handsets for you to choose from. Here’s how to pick the right one for you. (image: Reuters: Shannon Stapleton)

Apple’s new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max hit store shelves on Sept. 21, with the iPhone XR set to go on sale a month later on Oct. 26. Along with the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus, and the iPhone 7 and 7 Plus, you’ve got the option of purchasing one of 7 different iPhones.

So which iPhone should you call your own? Should you drop a bank-account-busting $1,449 on an iPhone XS Max with 512GB of storage? Or opt for the more affordable iPhone 7 with 32GB of space for $449?

I’ve got the lowdown to help you decide.

iPhone XS Max

Outside of their screen sizes, the iPhone XS Max and XS are virtually the same device. More

Buy this if:

If you want the absolute best iPhone you can buy with the largest battery and most storage space, go with the iPhone XS Max.

The breakdown:

The mammoth handset that only iPhone lovers with the deepest pockets will opt for, the iPhone XS Max features the biggest display ever offered on an iPhone at 6.5 inches. Despite that, the XS Max’s edge-to-edge screen design means the Max is actually a hair shorter than the iPhone 8 Plus, which only has a 5.5-inch panel.

Naturally, the XS Max comes with Apple’s Super Retina HD OLED display technology, which offers more vibrant colors and deeper blacks than the LCD panels found on older iPhones.

From a performance standpoint, the XS Max includes Apple’s new A12 Bionic chip, which features a CPU that’s two times faster than the CPU found in last year’s A11 Bionic chip and a 50% faster GPU. The A12’s power is especially useful when playing games and using augmented reality apps. Then there’s the Max’s storage capacity. The base model includes 64GB of space for $1,099, while the 256GB model will cost $1,249. The 512GB version of the XS Max, meanwhile, costs a staggering $1,449.

The XS Max also gets Apple’s best smartphone camera, a dual-lens, 12MP unit with wide-angle and telephoto capabilities. The wide-angle lens has a 1.8 aperture, while the telephoto lens has a 2.4 aperture. The lower the aperture number the larger the lens opening, which allows the camera to capture more light. This difference between the lenses helps create the bokeh look of Apple’s Portrait mode photos. The telephoto lens also includes a 2X optical zoom, which means you can zoom in on a subject without the distortion you normally see with digital zooms.

The XS Max’s battery is rated for 15 hours of wireless video playback that’s an hour and a half longer than the iPhone X’s battery.

iPhone XS

Buy this if:

You want the best Apple has to offer, but in a more compact package and at a better price.

The breakdown:

Apple’s iPhone XS is a virtual clone of the iPhone XS Max, but in a smaller form factor. You get the same processor, the same cameras, the same storage options and display type. But instead of a 6.5-inch screen, the XS has a more pocket-friendly 5.8-inch panel. The XS’s smaller size means it also gets a shorter battery life than the Max: 14 hours of wireless playback versus the XS Max’s 15 hours.

