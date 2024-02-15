Know Labs, Inc. (NYSE:KNW) Q1 2024 Earnings Call Transcript February 14, 2024

Operator: Greetings, and welcome to the Know Labs First Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. Please note this conference call is being recorded. You may submit questions through the Q&A box on the webcast at any time. I'll now turn the conference over to Jordyn Hujar, Know Labs’ Chief of Staff. Thank you, Jordyn. You may begin.

Jordyn Hujar : Thank you, operator. Thank you, everyone, for joining us for today's conference call to review Know Labs first quarter 2024 financial results and operating highlights. If you have not seen today's financial results, press release and 10-Q filings, please visit the Investors page on the company's website at www.knowlabs.co. Before turning the call over to Ron Erickson, Know Labs' Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, I would like to remind you that during this conference call, the company will make projections and forward-looking statements regarding future events. Any statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements. We encourage you to review the company's SEC filings, including, without limitation, the company's Forms 10-K and 10-Qs, which identify specific risk factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements.

These factors may include, without limitation, risks inherent in the development and/or commercialization of potential diagnostic products, uncertainty in the results of clinical trials or regulatory approvals, the need to obtain third-party reimbursement for patients' use of any diagnostic products the company commercializes, our need and ability to obtain future capital and maintenance of IP rights, risks inherent in strategic transactions such as failure to realize anticipated benefits, legal, regulatory or political changes in the applicable jurisdictions, accounting and quality controls, greater than estimated allocations of resources to develop and commercialize technologies or failure to maintain any laboratory accreditation or FDA certification.

Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Know Labs expressly disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as otherwise may be required under applicable laws. A Q&A session will follow this call. Your questions can be submitted through the webcast portal, which can be accessed through our website. We will not be taking questions over the phone during today's call. With that, I'll turn the call over to Ron Erickson, Know Labs' CEO. Ron?

Ron Erickson : Thanks, Jordyn. Welcome everyone to our conference call to review the financial results and operating highlights of our first quarter for fiscal year 2024. And as you all know, our calendar year, our fiscal year ends September 30, so this is that last quarter of 2023. Joining me today is Pete Conley, our Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Intellectual Property who will discuss our financial results. Over the past eight months, since the announcement of our Generation 1 prototype, the Know Labs team has undertaken an accelerated work program. The results of this work will soon become public. As we recently announced, we will be participating in the seventeenth International Conference on Advanced Technologies and Treatment for Diabetes.

