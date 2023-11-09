What You Need To Know About The Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) Analyst Downgrade Today

Market forces rained on the parade of Livent Corporation (NYSE:LTHM) shareholders today, when the analysts downgraded their forecasts for next year. There was a fairly draconian cut to their revenue estimates, perhaps an implicit admission that previous forecasts were much too optimistic.

After the downgrade, the 17 analysts covering Livent are now predicting revenues of US$1.2b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a sizeable 26% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Prior to the latest estimates, the analysts were forecasting revenues of US$1.3b in 2024. The consensus view seems to have become more pessimistic on Livent, noting the measurable cut to revenue estimates in this update.

The consensus price target fell 11% to US$26.66, with the analysts clearly less optimistic about Livent's valuation following this update.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. We can infer from the latest estimates that forecasts expect a continuation of Livent'shistorical trends, as the 20% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 is roughly in line with the 20% annual revenue growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 4.3% per year. So although Livent is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The clear low-light was that analysts slashing their revenue forecasts for Livent next year. They're also forecasting more rapid revenue growth than the wider market. The consensus price target fell measurably, with analysts seemingly not reassured by recent business developments, leading to a lower estimate of Livent's future valuation. Given the stark change in sentiment, we'd understand if investors became more cautious on Livent after today.

