In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Carolina Handling Names COO

Carolina Handling, an integrated material handling solutions provider, has named Joe Perkins as its Chief Operating Officer.

Joe-Perkins-Carolina-Handling

Perkins has served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Carolina Handling since April 2020. He joined the company in 2012 as a sales representative, before moving up to Sales Manager, Corporate Warehouse Solutions Manager, Director of Warehouse Products and Solutions, and Vice President of Operations before joining the executive team.

Under his leadership, Carolina Handling received the 2021 award for Best Service Performance among dealers in the Raymond Corp. network.

“Joe has shown incredible leadership, working tirelessly to not only elevate our organization in the material handling space but also to help individual associates develop and realize their career goals,” said Carolina Handling President and CEO Brent Hillabrand.

As COO, Perkins will oversee the Intralogistics Solutions Group as Carolina Handling continues its evolution from a forklift-only provider to an end-to-end intralogistics solutions company, which includes consulting, connected technologies, material handling equipment, and service.

“I look forward to helping Carolina Handling continue to strengthen its brand as an experienced and reliable integrated solutions provider and employer of choice,” Perkins said. “Our goal is to be a problem solver for our customers.”

Perkins lives in Denver, North Carolina.

Carolina Handling is the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama and part of Florida. The company provides lift trucks and automation solutions, for manufacturers, warehouses and distribution centers, along with parts, racking, storage, lighting, and dock and door equipment.

Headquartered in Charlotte, Carolina Handling operates branch offices in Atlanta, Birmingham, Greensboro, Raleigh, Greenville, and an Equipment Distribution Center in Piedmont.

Anderson Automotive Group Promotes Regional Vice President

Anderson Automotive Group of North Carolina has introduced James Farrell as Regional Vice President. In his new role, Farrell will grow and manage Anderson Automotive’s 11 stores in Greenville, Greer and Easley.

James Farrell Headshot

Most recently, Farrell served as general manager of Fred Anderson Toyota of Asheville. He has been working in automotive sales since he graduated in 1997 from the University of North Carolina - Chapel Hill, where he played football and earned his degrees. He began working for Anderson Automotive Group in 2016.

“James is driven to provide world-class customer service, and we are delighted to see where he takes our Upstate stores,” said Fred Anderson, Chairman, Anderson Automotive Group. “This is and always has been a family business. James stands for everything that we do and is passionate about serving his community.”

Story continues

In Greenville, Farrell will oversee Fred Anderson Acura, Fred Anderson Honda, and Fred Anderson Kia of Greenville. In Greer, he will oversee Fred Anderson Chevrolet Buick GMC, Fred Anderson Cadillac, Fred Anderson Kia of Greer, Fred Anderson Nissan of Greer, Fred Anderson Toyota of Greer, Fred Anderson Hyundai, and Genesis of Greer. He will also oversee Chevrolet of Easley.

A third-generation family-owned business founded in 1955, Anderson Automotive has nearly 2,000 employees at 19 dealerships across the Carolinas

Habitat Presents Annual Awards

Donors and volunteers were honored recently at the annual Habitat Greenville Appreciation Breakfast.

Awards and honorees are: Volunteer of the Year, Karen Gagne; Battered Hammer, Cathy Baus; Strong Foundation, McGee Brothers; Lifetime Achievement, Steve Worrell; Corporate Donor of the Year, Creative Builders and Fitch Irick; Organizational Donor of the Year, Complete PR, John Boyanoski; Individual Donor of the Year, Marshall Barron; Rookie of the Year, Christy Brochowski.

The Volunteer of the Year Award is presented to an individual whose volunteerism has been an inspiration.

The Battered Hammer Award is presented to an individual who represents determination and dedication to building homes for families in need.

The Strong Foundation Award is presented to an individual or individuals who have given their time and talents to help Habitat Greenville build its foundation and internal organization to better serve families in Greenville.

Countybank Foundation Donates To Rebuild Upstate

The Countybank Foundation, established to represent Countybank and Greenwood Capital, donated $1,000 to Rebuild Upstate. Rebuild Upstate focuses on home preservation and repair so that residents can stay in their own homes.

Rebuild Upstate Project - Kathy Dickson, Apprenticeship Carolina (SC Technical College Systems); Ron Acker, Professional & Executive Banking, Countybank; Ebony Sullivan, Suga Pie Honeybun; and Bernie Crawford, Mavin Construction.

This year’s Leadership Greenville Class 50 is partnering with Rebuild Upstate to build four ramps for residents with disabilities. Ron Acker, Professional and Executive Banker for Countybank and also a member of Leadership Greenville Class 50, said he saw an opportunity for Countybank and Greenwood Capital to support the nonprofit and the project.

“Leadership Greenville Class 50 looks forward to building ramps for homeowners with mobility issues to help them maintain their accessibility, freedom, and independence,” Acker said.

“This Leadership Greenville project is a great example of how donations of time, energy and funds will directly impact four different families,” said Jake Beaty, CEO of Rebuild Upstate.

Rebuild Upstate is a nonprofit organization that preserves affordable housing by making houses safer, healthier, and more livable. For information, go to rebuildupstate.org.

School of Medicine Greenville Certified In Lifestyle Medicine

The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville has earned “Platinum Plus” certification from the American College of Lifestyle Medicine due to its undergraduate classes in the field.

The school is one of the first two in the country to achieve the distinction.

Lifestyle medicine uses therapeutic lifestyle interventions to treat chronic conditions, such as cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, and obesity. Lifestyle-medicine-certified clinicians are trained to apply evidence-based, whole-person, prescriptive lifestyle changes to treat clients.

The six pillars of lifestyle medicine are a whole-food, plant-predominant diet, physical activity, restorative sleep, stress management, social connections, and avoiding unhealthy situations and substances.

The University of South Carolina School of Medicine Greenville is the first medical school in the nation to incorporate education about healthy behaviors into all four years of the program.

"I am so excited and thankful to be on this lifestyle medicine journey with our school and our medical students,” said Dr. Jennifer Trilk, founder and Director of the medical school's Lifestyle Medicine Programs.

The school started with four hours of lifestyle medicine in its opening year in 2012; it now has more than 100 hours of study in the field.

Local Students Win Trips From Laurens Electric Co-Op

Three local high school juniors and three sophomores have won trips this summer courtesy of Laurens Electric Cooperative.

Emma Anderson Laurens Electric

Juniors Emma Anderson of Boiling Springs, Josie McCotter of Simpsonville, and Romeo Miller of Spartanburg will go to Washington, D.C., with students chosen by other South Carolina cooperatives and join more than 1,400 young people from across the country.

Khia Rodmaker Laurens Electric

South Carolina’s electric co-ops also sponsor the Cooperative Youth Summit in Columbia in July.

Laurens Electric will be represented by sophomores Alexander Tufino of Spartanburg, Alexia Fuller of Simpsonville, and Khia Rodmaker of Spartanburg on the three-day trip.

Alexia Fuller Laurens Electric

Both juniors and sophomores will have the opportunity to compete for $5,000 scholarships.

Students were selected through applications and by a panel of judges.

Romeo Miller Laurens Electric

The trips “educate high school students about American and state history and government, as well as the history and business principles of electric cooperatives,” said Matthew Stanley, President and CEO of Laurens Electric.

Josie McCotter Laurens Electric

Laurens Electric Cooperative serves 63,000 customers in Laurens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Anderson, Newberry, Union, and Abbeville counties. It was founded in 1939.

Alexander Tufino Laurens Electric

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice Open At BridgeWay Station

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice has opened at BridgeWay Station.

The business features authentic Italian ice, creamy soft ice cream and gelati. Jeremiah's Italian Ice has more than 100 locations across the United States. It is the seventh franchise in South Carolina.

In addition to traditional flavors, Jeremiah's Italian Ice offers sugar-free options, seasonal flavors, catering services and “pup cups.”

The franchise is owned by Myrol and LaKesha Frazier; it is their second location.

Milliken & Company Earns Data Security Certification

Global manufacturer Milliken & Company recently completed the certification process for information security management systems as part of its commitment to data privacy and security.

The certification provides third-party verification of Milliken’s ability to apply risk management processes to preserve data confidentiality, integrity and availability.

Milliken & Company creates products that deliver solutions for its customers and communities in the textile, specialty chemical, flooring and health care industries.

Greenwood Capital Adds Product

Greenwood Capital has created an alliance with First Trust Capital Management L.P. to expand investment alternatives available to clients.

An alternative investment is a financial asset that does not fall into conventional categories, such as stocks, bonds or cash.

"In our first venture into this area, we sought to identify a partner with specific focus on serving registered investment advisors with an educational and high-touch relationship. First Trust has an extensive history of working with firms similar to Greenwood Capital,” said Dr. Mark Pyles, Director of Multi-Asset Strategies at Greenwood Capital.

First Trust Capital Management provides access to diversiﬁed portfolios with exposure to multiple alternative asset categories that are selected by the First Trust research team.

Greenwood Capital was founded in 1983 in Greenwood. It specializes in investment advisory and management services for individuals and institutional clients.

First Trust Capital Management oﬀers a spectrum of alternative investments across private equity, venture capital, hedge funds, real estate, and private credit.

Bon Secours Credits Wellness Outreach Team

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System’s wellness outreach team helps patients in need to manage chronic conditions, find primary care, and connect with resources.

Sean Dogan

The team and its work are highlighted in the health system’s 2023 Community Health Annual Report, which details efforts to address health and social needs, advance health equity and increase access to care.

The wellness outreach team organized health events for the underserved population in the Greenville area. Additionally, the health system has utilized mobile coaches to deliver care. The Bon Secours Mobile Mammography unit, in partnership with Clemson rural health, and Surgeons for Sight vision units, provided 100 free mammograms, 28 well-woman exams, 82 vision screenings, education about chronic conditions, and social services.

“These interventions improved patient health … and diverted unnecessary emergency room visits,” said Sean Dogan, Bon Secours St. Francis Community Health Director. “Throughout the year, our team also offered … blood pressure screenings and fresh food boxes.”

The health system also participated in four wellness events for Hispanic individuals during the past year.

Bon Secours will soon kick off its 2025 Community Health Needs Assessment. Starting next month, the health system will partner with local health departments to identify the top health concerns in Greenville County. The assessment, available online in May, asks for community input.

Carolina Handling Named Raymond Dealer Of Distinction

For the 33rd year in a row, Carolina Handling has been named a Dealer of Distinction by the Raymond Corp., a global provider of material handling equipment and intralogistics solutions.

Brent-Hillabrand Carolina-Handling

The award is given annually to the top Raymond Solutions and Support Centers in North America.

Carolina Handling, the exclusive Raymond Solutions and Support Center for the Carolinas, Georgia, Alabama, and part of Florida, is among seven Raymond dealers to receive the designation for 2024.

The award is based on sales, service, parts, rentals, leasing, power and intralogistics solutions. The award signifies strength in the marketplace and operational excellence.

“The top scores consistently received in so many different areas of the business are a testament to our associates and the teamwork that allows us to achieve a high level of success, even as the material handling industry continues to evolve,” said Carolina Handling President and CEO Brent Hillabrand.

A labor shortage and increasing online shopping have spurred growth in the warehousing and distribution segment, he said, with an emphasis on new technology and automation to move products faster and more efficiently.

Carolina Handling is evolving from a forklift-only provider to an end-to-end intralogistics solutions company that offers consulting, connected technologies, material handling equipment and service.

Local Author, Life Coach Wins 1st Place For Book

Greenville author and life coach, Karin Freeland, won a first-place award for her latest book, “Grab Life by the Dreams.”

Karin FREELAND - Author

She won in the nonfiction, self-help, motivation category of the BookFest Spring 2024 contest.

“Grab Life by the Dreams: The Essential Guide to Getting Unstuck and Living Your Purpose” is Freeland’s sophomore book, designed to help readers create a plan to discover and realize their purpose.

The audiobook version is available on Audible; Freeland is the narrator. The print edition and a workbook and journal are available at karinfreeland.com/dreams.

Freeland left the corporate world after 15 years to help women realize their aspirations. She founded Karin Freeland Coaching & Consulting and is the host of the “Rock Your Reinvention” podcast.

“I set out to create a book that would motivate readers to believe in themselves,” Freeland said. “It really is possible to change your life.”

In addition, Freeland discussed personal branding at the recent Women’s Energy Network Conference in Atlanta. Founded in 1994, the conference has 25 chapters and 7,000 members worldwide.

The 2024 WEN Conference will build on its mission to provide members with platforms for networking, career growth and leadership.

Freeland is a certified Life Reinvention Coach.

Golden Career Strategies CEO Joins Supply Chain Council

The owner and CEO of Golden Career Strategies in Greenville, Stacey Bevill, has joined the board for the South Carolina Roundtable, part of the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals.

Stacey Bevill Golden Career Strategies

Bevill will be Marketing Chair during 2024-25. The roundtable is one of 40, nationally and internationally.

The South Carolina Roundtable, like roundtables in other states, is run by volunteers from the Council of Supply Chain Management Professionals, said Shane Duncan, President of the South Carolina Roundtable. They host educational and networking events.

Golden Career Strategies helps organizations maximize their employees’ effectiveness and potential by providing organizational and leadership development, assessments, coaching, custom training, workshops, and onboarding and outplacement services. The company also offers services for individuals.

Bevill holds monthly career development events via Zoom from 9 to 10 a.m. the first Monday of every month. Register online at goldencareerstrategies.com.

Bon Secours Offers New Tech For Prostate Cancer

Bon Secours St. Francis is offering Prostate Specific Membrane Antigen imaging to help treat prostate cancer, the most common cancer in men.

William Lowrance

The technology can help identify cancer inside and outside the prostate gland and will benefit men who have experienced a recurrence of the disease after treatment, said Dr. William Lowrance, a urologic oncologist at Bon Secours St. Francis Cancer Center. Cancer that has returned can spread to other areas of the body, he said.

PSMA is a protein that appears in large quantities on prostate cancer cells. The patient is injected with a radioactive tracer, which the PSMA cells attract, allowing doctors to see whether prostate cancer cells are present during a PET/CT scan. It also helps show where the cancer cells are located.

The imaging can help doctors develop individualized treatment plans. One in nine men will have prostate cancer at some point in their lives.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits