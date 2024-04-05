In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Warehouse at Vaughn’s Rebrands Under New Ownership

Warehouse at Vaughn’s, the food hall and community gathering spot in downtown Simpsonville, has been rebranded and is under new ownership.

Innovative Hospitality and Development, the local ownership group behind The Mill at Fountain Inn and Trade Street Social in Greer, is now operating the venue. The new name is Vaughn’s Food Hall.

One change is a QR code ordering system, which allows customers to view all of the restaurant menus, order food and drinks, and close tabs.

“Like most food halls, Vaughn’s was set up with individually owned concepts. Each one was its own business that operated independently,” said CEO Bryan Beal. Under new ownership, all concepts will operate under one umbrella.

Other updates are:

New food – The Grub Box and Outlawed Ramen – and revamped menus

Cocktails allowed outside

Open seating at Anchor Raw Bar, instead of table service

More televisions outside

Plans also call for adding outdoor restrooms and installing concrete blocks along the fence for safety.

Vaughn’s Food Hall at 109 W. Trade St. in Simpsonville features indoor and outdoor dining and a large green space. The venue hosts live music, weekly trivia, music bingo, and community events.

Innovative Hospitality and Development is a local ownership group co-founded by Bryan Beal, Sako Zadoian, and Ryan Robertson. IHD designs and develops hospitality concepts.

Indie Craft Parade Moves To Judson Mill For 15th Year

Indie Craft Parade, the annual two-day celebration of handmade items, will hold its 15th-anniversary event at the historic Judson Mill District on the west side of Greenville.

From left, Justin Clements, The Foundry at Judson Mill; Mary Hipp, Feed & Seed; Jennifer Moreau, Makers Collective; Erin Godbey, Makers Collective; Elizabeth Ramos, Makers Collective; Tammy Johnson, Events at Judson Mill; Jonathan G. Taft, Taft Family Ventures.

The Indie Craft festival, Aug. 16 and 17, will feature 119 artists. The first festival in 2010 was at the Huguenot Mill.

The Indie Craft festival is hosted by the Makers Collective, a Greenville-based nonprofit organization with a mission to create ways for artists and crafters to be seen by a larger community.

“We are thrilled to call Judson Mill District home for our 15th anniversary festival,” said Jen Moreau, Community Director of the Makers Collective. “Our curated makers market supports independent artists by connecting them with the public.”

Judson Mill District is located at 701 Easley Bridge Road.

Participants in the festival will show their work at multiple locations on the campus, including Events at Judson Mill’s Smokestack, Gallery, and Annex spaces; Magnetic South Brewery; and The Foundry at Judson Mill. Feed & Seed, a nonprofit at Judson that serves local farmers and families, will participate as a food vendor.

“Our team is passionate about hosting large-scale events and highlighting the talented creators in our community,” said Tammy Johnson, CEO of Events at Judson Mill.

Guests can purchase food and beverages at BlocHaven and Stumpy’s Hatchet House or stop by the newly opened Play Café with their children.

“Indie Craft Parade’s mission to empower creative entrepreneurs aligns perfectly with our vision to create connectivity for this neighborhood and the greater Greenville community,” said Sayre Ken Reiter, Judson Mill District co-developer and President.

The juried makers market includes apparel and accessories; candles; ceramics; fine art; food; home goods and décor; jewelry; and stationery. For information, go to www.makerscollective.org/indiecraftparade.

Judson Mill District is home to office, restaurant, brewery, retail, entertainment and residential spaces.

Sage Automotive Names CEO

Sage Automotive Interiors, part of the automotive interior materials industry, has appointed Dan Russian as its new President and Chief Executive Officer. Russian succeeds Chris Heard, who retired in March after a 38-year career.

Russian's tenure spans 33 years. He began as a shift manager in 1990 and demonstrated leadership and dedication to the company throughout his career, said Dirk Pieper, Chairman of the Sage Automotive Interiors Board of Directors.

In 2009, Russian was part of the team that created Sage Automotive Interiors from Milliken’s Automotive Division. He became Vice President, Europe. After returning, Russian became Vice President, Sales & Marketing (Americas).

Sage Automotive Interiors has approximately $1 billion in annual revenue and operates on five continents with 5,000 employees. Four manufacturing locations and the company headquarters are in South Carolina. It employs about 1,000 people in Greenville, Spartanburg and Abbeville counties.

The board of Sage Automotive Interiors also acknowledged the departure of Chris Heard.

Sage Automotive Interiors manufactures seating, door panel surfaces and headliners for automotive original equipment manufacturers. Sage Automotive Interiors is an Asahi Kasei company.

Greenville Liberty Team Wins Soccer Championship

The Greenville Liberty U-20 Girls Elite soccer team won gold in its division at the 2024 USL Academy Cup tournament recently. Greenville Triumph U-13 Boys Elite team finished with a record of 1-2-1.

The Greenville Liberty U-20 Girls Elite soccer team

Jaleah Simmons – a native of Duncan and incoming Furman University player – received the Player of the Tournament and Golden Boot awards as the high scorer in the U20 Girls Elite division. Julie Carlson, the Liberty’s head coach and technical director, was recognized as Coach of the Tournament.

The Triumph Academy Cup team competed with players ages 12 and 13. The Liberty Academy Cup team competed with players ages 14 to 18.

The Soccer Club Academy program is designed as a pathway for player development.

The Triumph men’s soccer team and Liberty women’s soccer team are playing their seasons at Furman University’s Paladin Stadium. The Triumph has kicked off its sixth season, and the Liberty will begin its third season in May. For tickets and information, go to www.greenvilletriumph.com and www.greenvilleliberty.com.

Mast General Store To Sell MoonPie Candy Bar

The Mast General Store is collaborating with the maker of MoonPies, Chattanooga Bakery. The Over the Moon Candy Bar is now available at Mast Store locations.

The Moonpie is said to have originated when a Kentucky coal miner asked a traveling salesman from Chattanooga Bakery in 1917 for a snack “as big as the moon.” From a filling snack in a working man’s lunch pail to a taste of home for soldiers serving overseas to a new candy bar, the MoonPie is as popular as ever.

“We met with the folks at the Chattanooga Bakery and mentioned the possibility of a collaboration. When they tasted some of our other candy bars, they were 100% on board. After a few adjustments, I believe we have a perfect melding of two great Southern brands,” said Stefano Tringali, Mast Store candy buyer.

"It truly tastes like a s’more you’d enjoy around the campfire,” said Tory Johnston, Sales and Marketing Vice President for Chattanooga Bakery.

Chattanooga Bakery was founded in 1902 as a subsidiary of the Mountain City Flour Mill. It is a fifth-generation, family-owned business.

Simpsonville Golf Tournament April 15 at Fox Run Country Club

The Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual Golf Tournament, presented by Laurens Electric Cooperative, will take place April 15 at Fox Run Country Club.

The day begins at noon with lunch and registration and a shotgun start at 1 p.m. The tournament follows the Captain's Choice format. Businesses will be on hand with games and cold beverages.

Teams typically finish by 5 p.m. Dinner will begin as golfers finish on the course. Tournament winners and raffle prize winners will be named.

Team registration is $600. Individual player registration is $150. For information, go to https://members.simpsonvillechamber.com.

First Presbyterian Finishes Mystery Of Beauty Conference

FPC Arts at First Presbyterian Church recently hosted its first arts conference. The Mystery of Beauty, featured artist, author and speaker, Makoto Fujimura; Caroline Riddle, a local artist; Dr. Wes Vander Lugt, a professor; a performance by a neoclassical music group, Abilene; and others in the community.

Fujimura’s work, MYSTERION, will be on display at First Presbyterian Church through July.

The Gray Havens will host a concert April 19 in the Worship & Arts Center. For information about upcoming events, go to www.FirstPresGreenville.org/events.

April Well Walkers Dates

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System and Bon Secours Wellness Arena have announced dates for the Well Walkers program. The April dates are April 9, April 11, April 23, April 25 and April 30.

On those dates, the arena concourse will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Each loop around the concourse is a quarter mile. No registration is required. Free parking for Well Walkers participants is provided in the VIP lot at the arena, located off Church Street.

Tryon Film Fest Hosts Spartanburg Party, Showcase

Tryon International Film Festival's Upstate S.C. Showcase will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. April 19 at Chapman Cultural Center, 200 E. Saint John St.

Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served; a cash bar will be available; party attire is requested. Tickets are $25.

To purchase tickets, go to https://fareharbor.com/embeds/book/tryoninternationalfilmfestival/items/512661/calendar/2024/04/?full-items=yes

An after-party will follow at Cyclops Brewing, 197 E. St John St., Spartanburg.

Milliken & Company Named One Of Most Innovative

Diversified global manufacturer Milliken & Company was again named to the America’s Most Innovative Companies list, published annually by Fortune and Statista Inc.

The list recognizes organizations in the United States that are at the forefront of innovation. This is Milliken’s second year receiving the award; 200 companies were honored; Milliken is one of 12 industrial companies on the list.

“We use our materials science expertise to solve everyday problems that make a lasting positive impact across several industries and countless product applications,” said Halsey Cook, President and CEO of Milliken & Company.

Statista Inc. teamed with Fortune to establish a methodology to measure corporate innovation in product innovation, process innovation and innovation culture.

Milliken manufactures products across textile, specialty chemical, flooring, and health care applications – and has accumulated more than 2,500 patents in the U.S. and more than 5,500 patents globally since 1927.

“Milliken associates develop everything from new molecules to new products that make people’s lives better,” said Allen Jacoby, Senior Vice President, Innovation, and Chief Strategy Officer of Milliken & Company.

Countybank, Greenwood Capital Debut Women’s Leadership Award

Countybank and Greenwood Capital recently introduced the Hazel B. Allin Women’s Leadership Award and announced its first recipient, Laura Beth Brooks, who is Corporate Governance Manager for Countybank.

Laura Beth Brooks, Corporate Governance Manager for Countybank, and R. Thornwell Dunlap III, President and CEO for Countybank

The Hazel B. Allin Women’s Leadership Award is presented to a female associate of either Countybank or Greenwood Capital.

The award is named in honor of Allin, Director Emeritus of Countybank and TCB Corp. She was the first woman elected to either board. She spent more than 40 years in the banking industry and was the first female CEO of a South Carolina community bank at a time when men outnumbered women in leadership positions by a ratio of nine to one.

“Hazel’s diligence, dedication and wisdom have helped guide our organization, and through this award, we can recognize future female leaders in our financial services companies,” said Annette Scott, Chief Financial Officer for Countybank. The award recognizes that every associate can be a leader, regardless of their role in the organization, she said.

Brooks, the first recipient of the award, joined Countybank in 2018 and is responsible for developing and implementing systems that support effective corporate governance.

“Laura Beth has embraced Countybank and Greenwood Capital’s core values by developing and leading our strategic planning process, which will be instrumental to our future success,” said R. Thornwell Dunlap III, President and CEO of Countybank.

Countybank and Greenwood Capital also established the Hazel B. Allin Women’s Leadership Society, which will provide female associates with opportunities for professional development and cultivate a culture of leadership for women within Countybank and Greenwood Capital.

Founded in 1933, Countybank has locations in Greenwood, Greenville, Greer, Simpsonville and Anderson.

Countybanc Insurance Hires And Renews Focus

Countybank has hired Kenny Price to join its insurance division. He will be a Personal Lines Sales and Life Consultant.

Kenny Price - Countybank

Countybanc Insurance, an entity of Countybank, added Price to expand its insurance offerings and to renew its focus on life insurance.

Price has more than 24 years of experience in the insurance industry. In addition to life insurance, he has worked in property and casualty insurance.

Countybanc offers a variety of life insurance products, including single premium, term, universal, and whole life insurance, as well as short- and long-term disability, retirement plans, and long-term care insurance for individuals and families. For commercial clients, the company offers buy/sell, key person, disability, business overhead, and worksite group life insurance.

The company also sells auto, home, health, commercial, and employee benefit insurance.

Countybank has traditional deposit and loan services, as well as products through Countybanc Insurance Services Inc., Countybanc Investment Services Inc., Countybank Mortgage, Countybank Trust Services, and Greenwood Capital.

McBee Avenue Wealth Advisors Named To Forbes 2024 List

The Greenville Downtown Northwestern Mutual office has announced that McBee Avenue Wealth Advisors was named by Forbes as a 2024 Best-In-State Wealth Management Team.

The team at McBee Avenue Wealth Advisors

The leading teams are chosen based on leadership, best practices, client retention, industry experience, compliance records, skill sets, and assets under management.

McBee Avenue Wealth Advisors is part of Northwestern Mutual’s Private Client Group, led by partners Mark Clary, Thomas Willcox, Jay Hatten, and Rachel Haan, along with advisors and professional staff.

“Our team’s goal is to guide and serve our clients through relationship-driven wealth management, and we can only accomplish that with the care each member brings to the table,” said Willcox, a founding partner and private wealth advisor at McBee.

Northwestern Mutual serves more than 5 million people with life, disability income, and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services.

State Observes Annual Water Professionals Day

The General Assembly of South Carolina has declared the first Monday in March as Water Professionals Day. The first observance was March 4.

With the legislation, professionals in the drinking water, wastewater and stormwater industries are honored for their service to communities.

Some of those professionals work with ReWa, which serves 500,000 people in the Upstate. Since 1925, Renewable Water Resources has provided wastewater treatment services while promoting a cleaner environment; protecting public health and the water quality of waterways; and developing sewer infrastructure.

With nine water resource recovery facilities and more than 430 miles of pipe, ReWa serves Greenville County and portions of Anderson, Laurens, Pickens and Spartanburg counties.

“ReWa is fortunate to have a team of professionals who contribute to our community’s public health and vitality every single day,” said Rebecca West, ReWa’s Chief Operating Officer.

Greenville Organization Celebrates World Water Day

Clean Water Forward in Greenville County joined the commemoration of World Water Day, the annual observance that raises awareness about the importance of freshwater resources and advocates for the sustainable management of water worldwide.

Water for Peace

World Water Day is observed on March 22. This year’s theme was “Water for Peace.”

Clean Water Forward is an initiative of the Metropolitan Sewer Subdistrict (MetroConnects) that aims to address Greenville County’s underground, aging wastewater infrastructure and sewer capacity and to create a sustainable, well-maintained and reliable wastewater system that protects public health, the environment, and water.

“Quality of life in Greenville is dependent on a sound and efficient operating system,” said Carol Elliott, MetroConnects General Manager.

Quality of life in Greenville is dependent on a sound and efficient operating system," said Carol Elliott, MetroConnects General Manager.