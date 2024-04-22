In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits

Habitat Greenville Launches Project B.I.G.

As part of its efforts to create more avenues to affordable homeownership, Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County is launching a new project on April 30 with a community event.

Project Built in Greenville (B.I.G.) has a goal to bring together minority-owned and minority-led businesses with an emphasis on the construction, home-building and banking industries, said Joseph Fields, Vice President of Equity.

Joe Fields

The kickoff networking event will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. April 30 at The Upcountry History Museum, 540 S. Buncombe St., Greenville. The event will be held in partnership with Bank of America.

The project is designed to create collaboration, interaction, and relationships for personal, professional, and business purposes, Fields said. The event is open to the entire community, he said.

To register, go to Project B.I.G.

Project B.I.G. is part of Habitat Greenville’s Advancing Black Homeownership Project, which launched last fall to help develop a racial-equity lending strategy and property acquisition program.

During the coming months, Habitat Greenville will hold events and classes and provide resources to Black-owned, minority-owned, and locally owned contractors, developers and other businesses that contribute to the growth of Greenville.

“Across the country, Black families are less likely to own their own homes than white families,” said Monroe Free, President and CEO of Habitat Greenville. “Habitat Greenville is committed to closing that gap with a focus on creating opportunity for all.”

Habitat for Humanity of Greenville County brings together families, community partners, and volunteers to construct affordable, energy-efficient homes that help families build strength, stability, and self-reliance.

Rock It! Co. Launches Website For KIND Of Upstate

The Rock It! Co. of Greenville has redeveloped the website for the nonprofit, KIND of the Upstate.

KIND of the Upstate advocates for kindness, acceptance and inclusion of people with disabilities. It provides materials to schools to facilitate discussions between children, parents, and educators about the importance of being kind to others and the fact that everyone has different abilities.

KIND of the Upstate

The organization promotes four types of events: inclusive family gatherings, education programs, lunch and learns, and events aimed at first-, second-, and third-grade students.

For information, go to kindoftheupstate.org.

Leah Stoudenmire, founder and CEO of The Rock It! Co., said she supports the organization’s mission. “This was a labor of love for our team, and we are thrilled with the outcome,” she said.

Started in 2014, The Rock It! Co. is an events and marketing firm with offices in Greenville and Charleston. It works on events, website development and management, email, public relations, social media and search engine marketing.

Upstate Forever Creates ‘Generations’

Upstate Forever’s passion for the past 25 years has been protecting large places like Table Rock, small places like Soapstone Church, as well as urban parks, state parks, trails, farmlands, rivers, forests, ponds, and lakes, according to a press release.

The organization is launching the Generations Campaign, with a mission to secure $7 million to safeguard the Upstate’s natural resources amid significant growth.

The campaign will not change Upstate Forever’s original mission. It's about protecting additional natural assets for future generations, the press release said.

Upstate Forever's staff and Board of Directors are inviting the community to kick off the Generations Campaign from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. May 21 at Judson Mill Annex, 701 Easley Bridge Road, Suite 4120 in Greenville.

The complimentary event will include beverages, light food, and bluegrass music from the Reedy River String Band.

Those who want to attend are asked to RSVP at Generations.

Bon Secours, Compass Surgical Open Surgery Center, Greenville

Millennium Surgery Center, a joint venture among Bon Secours Mercy Health, Compass Surgical Partners and local physicians, will open this month in Greenville.

Millennium Surgical Center, at 214 Innovation Drive in Greenville.

The ambulatory surgery center, located at 214 Innovation Drive, will offer same-day orthopedic surgeries, otolaryngology interventions and pain management procedures. Surgeons are scheduled to begin using the facility in late April. Accreditation is expected by mid-May.

Millennium Surgery Center will perform total joint replacement, sports medicine, fracture treatment, and interventions for the hands, elbows, feet, ankles and spine. The procedures will be performed using a robotic-assisted device.

“Traditionally, a majority of these surgeries have been performed in the hospital,” said Matt Caldwell, Market President for Bon Secours St. Francis Health System. “Millennium Surgery Center will be the first ambulatory service center to offer outpatient joint replacements.”

Compass Surgical Partners is an independent ambulatory surgery center development and management partner, representing a nationwide portfolio of ventures with health systems and physicians.

Bon Secours St. Francis is part of Bon Secours Mercy Health, one of the 20 largest health systems in the United States.

Hartness Announces Sale Of 200th Homesite

Hartness urban village on Greenville’s Eastside has sold its 200th homesite.

Founded by the Hartness family, the 482-acre urban village features a pedestrian-connected village with in-town convenience and resort-style amenities, against the backdrop of unspoiled land.

Sean Hartness

“The sale of our 200th homesite is a significant achievement, as well as a testament to Hartness’ dedicated sales team and demand for an amenity-rich village where interconnectivity and seamless community living are paramount,” said Sean Hartness, Hartness Development CEO.

The community is designed by master planner and urbanist Lew Oliver; it adheres to the principles of Traditional Neighborhood Development, where neighbors connect with sidewalks, green spaces, a village center, amenities, and programming.

Homesites can accommodate a variety of home styles and sizes to serve a range of homeowners in various stages of life.

“Boasting incredible architecture and charming residential districts in a walkable community … with a 180-acre nature preserve, Hartness cannot be duplicated anywhere else in Upstate South Carolina,” said David Robertson, broker-in-charge of Hartness Real Estate.

Hartness currently has 153 completed residences, and 19 homes under construction.

The Hartness village sits on the sprawling Hartness family estate. Since breaking ground in 2016, the village has experienced strategic growth that includes land preservation, neighborhoods, a mixed-use village center, Hotel Hartness, Hartness Farm, a Sports Garden, and a pool complex opening this summer.

Hartness’ newest residential developments include The Meadow and Woodland Retreat.

The Meadow features new designs of classic Hartness homes along with several debut plans. Residences will have access to the Hartness Nature Preserve, a park, a trailhead, and a butterfly garden.

Woodland Retreat has three home plans exclusive to the neighborhood. It is tucked into seven acres of preserved woodlands. The secluded natural setting is not available anywhere else in Hartness.

Hartness Development is a collection of experienced planning, design, construction, real estate and finance professionals. Hartness Development has also announced Crescent Startup Community, a mixed-use Innovation District launching on Poinsett Highway.

Business After Hours Shows Off Senior Living

Business After Hours, presented by the Simpsonville Area Chamber of Commerce, will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. April 25. It will be hosted at Restoration Senior Living, 125 Kufner Court.

Time will be available for networking and refreshments. The Simpsonville Chamber co-hosts Business After Hours with a different chamber member each month. For reservations on April 25 go to Simpsonville Chamber Business After Hours.

Mauldin Fire Department Opens New Headquarters

The Mauldin Fire Department planned a grand opening recently at its new headquarters, 955 W. Butler Road.

“This facility is built for the future, and I’m confident it will strengthen our ability to protect lives and property and provide exceptional emergency services to the public as our population continues to grow,” said Chief Brian McHone.

The new Mauldin Fire Department headquarters, 955 W. Butler Road.

The building was designed by Stewart Cooper Newell Architects and built by CloverLeaf Construction. The previous headquarters was next to Mauldin City Hall. At nearly 21,000 square feet, the new headquarters is double the size of the previous facility and has an additional truck bay.

The new station will strengthen fire protection abilities in the fast-growing western portion of Mauldin and give the department room for more personnel, McHone said.

“This new facility represents the city’s profound commitment to safeguarding the public, enhancing emergency response, and giving our dedicated firefighters the tools and resources they need,” said Council Member Carol King, chair of the Public Safety Committee.

Rotary Club, Anderson Honors Sales Manager From Harris

Harris, a fourth-generation flooring company, has announced that Marie Peace has been honored with the Paul Harris Fellow recognition by the Rotary Club of Anderson. Peace is the retail sales manager; she oversees Main Street Commercial Sales for Harris.

“Marie believes in the Anderson area’s potential, and she is actively taking steps to support the economic and social growth of our great region,” said Scott Junkins, owner of Harris.

The Paul Harris Fellow is the highest recognition a Rotary International Club can bestow. It is presented to Rotarians who have made outstanding contributions to their communities. The honor was established in 1957.

Rotary International is a global organization of business leaders who provide humanitarian services, encourage ethical standards in the professional world, and work toward goodwill and peace. Local Rotary clubs offer opportunities to become connected with communities and build strong networks between professionals.

Harris has worked in flooring for 70 years. In recent years, the company expanded into full-service home renovation, décor, tiling, and commercial needs.

Reedy Reels Announces Winners From Film Festival

Piedmont Natural Gas Presents Reedy Reels: The Greenville Film Festival, held recently in Greenville, has announced its winners. The independent film festival supports film and filmmakers.

Best Animation Film: Finalists – “Thirsty for Potion” by Olivia Martin, “Roll the Dice” by Paige Dayton, “The Amazing Balancing Mouse” by Amelie Davis. Winner – “Burn Out” by Lee Ricks.

Best Documentary Film: Finalists – “How to Break a World Record” by Andrew Oliver and Dan Johnson, “Nature’s Wisdom Thru Native Eyes” by David Weintraub, “Southern Prison Culture” by Jaquial Durham. Winner – “Prisoner by Choice: The Frankie San Story” by Daniel Fisher.

Best College Film: Finalists – “Chocolate Thunder” by Mahalia Latortua-Pigett, “Two Sisters and the Fairy Stone” by Mary McKinley. Winner – “Slobopoly” by Yinghui Li

Best Comedy Film: Finalists – “Ms. Rossi 2: Ms. Ross Takes the Cake” by Pat Battastini, “4Sight” by Ted Kendrick. Winner – “Wicked Image” by Caitlin Scherer

Best High School Student Film: Finalists – “Beside Myself” by Elizabeth Townsend, “My Friend David” by Alexandra Carson. Winner – “Rideshare” by Shaw Shurley

Best Short Film: Finalists – “Don’t be Disposed” by Rhodes Farrell, “Grasping Gravestones” by Adam Mortenson, “C’est La Vie” by Collins White, “Don’t Get Close” by Susannah Donnan, “Morendo” by Kyle Cyr, “Shore” by Tammy Mattox, “The Sight of Angels” by Pasquale Esposito. Winner – “KEEP” by Lewis Rose

Best Southeast Regional Film: Finalists – “Keep on Chooglin’” by Caleb Eells, “The Encounter” by Shaun Rogers, “The Sight of Angels” by Pasquale Esposito. Winner – “A.B.” by Eugene Rocco Utley

Best Upstate South Carolina Film: Finalist – “Clean Sweep” by Brittney Brackett, “I’m Hopeful Because I Speak” by William Renken, “Warn Thin” by Chad Gross. Winner – “Honey, Hush! Honey” by Joe Lining

People’s Choice Winner: “Ms. Rossi 2: Ms. Ross Takes the Cake” by Pat Battastini

Reedy Reels Film of Distinction Winner: “How to Break a World Record” by Andrew Oliver and Dan Johnson

The entries were judged by film enthusiasts and experts in the industry.

Expert judges were Destiny Macon of Hush Girl Productions, “Talk Black,” HBO & Max; Evan Crooke, CEO, Osiris Entertainment; Mary Sturgill, Furman University instructor and a producer for Emmy Award-winning PBS show, "Expeditions with Patrick McMillan”; Evan Rogers, co-organizer of TEDxUnityPark, and founder of Gradient Post Production; and Kevin Human, film instructor, Governor’s School for Art & Humanities, and co-producer of “Chief of Station,” “Marinus,” and “Raider.”

Engenius Wins Award For National Website

Engenius, a Greenville-based web design agency, received a 2023 Gold MarCom Award for the design and creation of a website for the National Council of Examiners for Engineering and Surveying.

Jacob Barker, NCEES Marketing Communications & Outreach Strategist, and Samantha Sorenson, Engenius Sales & Marketing Coordinator

NCEES, headquartered in Greenville, offers licensing standards for the engineering and surveying industries. NCEES also guides professional ethics and supports uniform industry laws to safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of the public and shape the future of professional licensure.

The Marketing and Communication Professionals, an international creative competition, received 6,500 entries.

“We love partnering with incredible organizations like NCEES to create a beautiful and seamless website experience,” said Chris Manley, CEO and co-founder of Engenius.

Engenius is a website and digital marketing agency that provides design, strategy, optimization, service and support, and drives traffic for websites.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: In The Know: News, updates from Greenville area businesses and nonprofits