What to know about the planned Deer District music venue approved by Milwaukee leaders

FPC Live has downsized its planned concert venue at downtown Milwaukee's Deer District, just south of Fiserv Forum.

A downsized live-music venue planned for just south of the Fiserv Forum received unanimous backing from the Common Council and the sign-off from Mayor Cavalier Johnson in recent weeks.

The newly approved 4,500-person, $60 million-plus venue at 1051 N. Phillips Ave. reflects a smaller version of one that gained city approval last year.

Here's what to know about this new planned venue, including when it could open.

What would this new music venue look like?

The new venue would feature a single stage in a ballroom-style room.

It would be located on land owned by the Milwaukee Bucks, just south of the Fiserv Forum downtown.

The Bucks also expect a hotel to be developed on about 12,500 square feet made available by the music venue's smaller footprint.

Who would operate this new venue?

The venue would be operated by Madison-based promoter and venues operator Frank Productions' FPC Live division. Live Nation, the world's largest concert promoter, owns a stake in FPC Live, and a majority stake in Frank Productions.

When could construction begin on Milwaukee's new live music venue?

Construction could begin in March, with a tentative opening in fall 2025, Joel Plant, CEO of Frank Productions, told a council committee last month.

What did the city approve last year?

Last year, the city approved FPC Live's plan to develop a four-story facility with two venues: an 800-person-capacity room and a 4,000-person-capacity room.

The $50 million project was supported by local labor organizations and opposed by competing live music venues.

It had been expected to open in early 2024.

Why did FPC Live pursue a smaller venue?

In August, FPC Live announced its plan for the smaller venue and a likely hotel deal for the Bradley Center lot in the Deer District.

Plant told the Journal Sentinel at the time that the company was dropping the planned 800-person room because of the rise in construction costs. The new plan also increased the remaining room's capacity from 4,000 to 4,500.

What approvals did the new proposal receive before the council vote?

The vote came after the venue at 1051 N. Phillips Ave. was recommended for approval by the council's Zoning, Neighborhoods and Development Committee and, last month, the city's Plan Commission.

