What you need to know about Port Canaveral's record-setting day, month for passenger counts

Port Canaveral officials were expecting to have a busy winter holiday season, and it turns out they were right. The port set records for both one-day and one-month passenger counts in December.

The port had 734,485 passengers on its multiday cruise ships in December, compared with 698,595 in December 2022.

"It's an incredible transition, when you think about the numbers," Canaveral Port Authority Vice Chair Wayne Justice said, recalling that, as recently as a few years ago, the one-month passenger record was less than 500,000.

Cruise ports count passengers of ships based at there port twice — once when they board the ship at the start of their cruise, and once when they leave. Passengers on ships that make a port-of-call stops at a cruise port, but are not based there, are counted once.

Cruise ships filled every major cruise terminal at Port Canaveral on seven days in December, helping set a one-month record for passenger counts.

How did Port Canaveral set the record?

A combination of more ships based at Port Canaveral, bigger ships and more total sailings.

There were a total of 87 cruise ship calls at Port Canaveral in December, up from 72 in November and 64 in October.

Also, there were seven days during December when the port had six cruise ships in port — one at each major cruise terminal.

What is the new one-day record?

There were a record-setting 61,208 passengers getting on or off ships at the port on Dec. 30, which is more than the combined population of Titusville and Cape Canaveral.

Other big days were Dec. 23 (59,443 passengers) and Dec. 22 (55,897 passengers).

Did these high passenger counts cause traffic or parking problems at the port?

Port Canaveral CEO John Murray said things went relatively smoothly. He said that's thanks in part to most cruise passengers getting to the port around their assigned boarding times, rather than getting there too early, which would have caused traffic congestion, as passengers who just ended their cruises were leaving the port's parking garages.

How did the cruise passenger counts translate into revenue for Port Canaveral?

Port Canaveral Chief Financial Officer Michael Poole said, during December, the port generated $10.75 million in revenue from cruise ship operations, plus $4.48 million in revenue from cruise passenger parking. That represented 84.1% of the port's total operating revenue for the month.

What does the future hold?

Poole expects more records will be set in 2024, with the addition of three more home-ported ships at Port Canaveral before the end of the year, increasing the total to 16 ships.

Disney is bringing a third ship to Port Canaveral, and both Celebrity and Princess are basing ships at the port for the first time.

As a result, the port's passenger counts in December 2024 "will see a significant increase," Poole predicted.

Port Canaveral currently is the world's second-busiest cruise port, behind Miami.

What is the port doing to handle the expected increase?

A $68.16 million construction project is underway on the port's north side to build new parking garages near Cruise Terminals 6 and 10 to help ease the parking crunch. An eight-level, 1,940-space garage is being built near Terminal 6, and a six-level, 1,081-space garage is being built near Terminal 10. They are scheduled to open in late-2024.

