What to know as Progress Lakeshore adds another community to its reach in Manitowoc County

Jamie Zastrow, executive director of Progress Lakeshore

MANITOWOC — Progress Lakeshore is expanding its reach.

The nonprofit announced Monday the village of Cleveland is now a member.

“This strategic collaboration will empower our economic development organization to amplify its impact and implement initiatives that will benefit businesses, entrepreneurs and residents alike,” Jamie Zastrow, executive director of Progress Lakeshore, said in a news release.

“The village shares our vision for a vibrant and thriving community, and together, we are committed to making a lasting impact,” Zastrow said.

Manitowoc Streetwise

She noted the partnership helps the overall economic success of Manitowoc County.

Progress Lakeshore provides specialized services to municipalities to assist them with community development and the resources to aid existing businesses.

Cleveland Village President Jake Holzwart said in the release, “We are confident teaming up with Progress Lakeshore and tapping their strengths, expertise and resources will identify new opportunities and achieve remarkable outcomes for our residents and taxpayers. ”

Progress Lakeshore is a private-public economic development organization that accelerates business success in Manitowoc County. The group was founded in 2004 as the Economic Development Corporation of Manitowoc County to help grow and diversify the local economy after Mirro Aluminum Company closed.

This article originally appeared on Manitowoc Herald Times Reporter: Manitowoc County economic development group Progress Lakeshore expands