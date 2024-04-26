How To Know if You Should Work Remote, In-Office or Hybrid

mixetto / Getty Images

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, remote and hybrid work options have become incredibly common. When businesses closed and eventually reopened, many companies decided not to return to the office and instead maintain a remote work environment to save money.

According to Forbes, 12.7% of full-time employees work from home and 28.2% work hybrid, meaning they work some days at home and some days in the office. The number of remote workers is steadily increasing and Upwork predicts that nearly 22% of the workforce, or 32.6 million Americans, will be working remotely by 2025.

While the popularity of remote work is increasing, there are several questions to ask yourself when deciding which work option is best for you. There are many pros and cons to remote and in-person careers and experts say that the best option for you ultimately depends on your work habits, communication style and environment.

Pros of Working Remotely

With no need for commuting costs, office attire or dining out, one of the biggest advantages of remote work is the money you may save. According to a 2022 survey from FlexJobs, the average person can save up to $6,000 a year by working remotely.

Another advantage of remote work is flexibility. Rather than having to work strictly in one location – the office – working remotely allows employees to work from their home, a coffee shop or any hotel room.

“When remote is an option, opportunities are endless,” said Barbara Palmer, founder of Broad Perspective Consulting. “You aren’t beholden to a particular geography or commuting distance. The great social experiment of 2020 showed all of us what it would be like to work from home and there are a lot of benefits – many of which we don’t want to relinquish now that offices have reopened.”

Cons of Working Remotely

While many employees enjoy the freedom and independence of remote work, a possible downside is the lack of social interaction.

“You may miss the social cues of a co-worker needing assistance, being overwhelmed with work or having challenges,” said Palmer. “Leading a team of remote workers is more challenging to connect and know when and how best to support them.”

Additionally, some employees find it difficult to stay motivated or accomplish tasks when they aren’t in an office setting.

“It can also be isolating and challenging to maintain work-life balance,” said Lyn Collanto, marketing specialist at KBA Web. “In-office work provides structure, face-to-face collaboration and a clear separation between work and home life, but it also involves commuting and less flexibility.”

Lastly, while you may save money on car maintenance and commuting costs, working from home may require investing in a home office space where you can do your work.

Pros of Working In-Office

Working in the office may be best if you thrive on social interaction and a more structured work environment. By connecting with your colleagues face-to-face, you’ll have more collaboration opportunities and easier communication than working remotely. Additionally, there is a further defined work-life balance.

Cons of Working In-Office

While some may prefer in-person work, there are some downsides to working in an office. For people who travel for work, whether by car or by public transportation, these commuting costs add up. FlexJobs found that the average commuter spends anywhere from $3,000 to $15,000 a year on transportation costs, and those who rely on public transportation to get to work spend anywhere from $700 to $1,900 a year.

A third work option, hybrid work, may offer the perks of both in-office and remote work. An employee will be required to work in person a few days a week and may work remotely the other days of the week.

Things To Ask Yourself

When it comes to figuring out which work option is the best for you, there are several things you may want to consider.

Are you motivated and disciplined enough to get your work done from a home location?

“While you may not go into an office, the expectation is that you are available and working for a full business day – whether from a home office, local coffee shop or co-working space,” said Palmer. “Your team trusts that you are putting in a full day and if you are easily distracted, remote work may not be the best option for you.”

What is gained by my being in an office?

“It is not only about the work, but also about the camaraderie of working side-by-side, with easy access to each other, and building loyalty to a team and a shared purpose,” Palmer said.

What are my personal preferences, working style and job requirements?

“To determine which work option is best for you, consider your work habits, communication style, and home environment,” Collanto said. “The best work option depends on your circumstances, job requirements and personal preferences. It’s essential to have an open conversation with your employer about your needs and to consider the potential impact on your work performance, mental well-being and overall job satisfaction when making your decision.”

