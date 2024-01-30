What we know about how the Rise Doro fire will impact Manifest, Intuition

Intuition Ale House and Manifest Distilling are closed due to concerns about sections of the fire damaged Doro apartment complex possibly collapsing. Crews continued to knock down hot spots Tuesday morning in the Rise Doro apartment building on A. Philip Randolph St.

Two popular drinking spots in Jacksonville were closed indefinitely as a result of the nearby fire at Rise Doro which began Sunday night.

Manifest Distilling and Intuition Ale Works both closed, and neither business has been given a timeframe for reopening yet as firefighters continued to battle the blaze for a third day.

The two businesses and the offices across A. Philip Randolph St. were closed due to their proximity to the luxury apartment building and the potential for its collapse., according to a post from Mayor Donna Deegan on X, formerly Twitter.

The Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp also postponed a job fair for positions within the organization and ballpark, which was set to take place Thursday. A news release from the minor league baseball team said the fair will take place Feb. 8 instead “due to street closures and limited access to 121 Financial Ballpark.”

When will Manifest and Intuition reopen?

Ben Davis, owner of Intuition Ale Works, said the business will be closed until the fire chief and city “determine that the Doro building is safe, secure and structurally sound enough where it won’t be a threat to surrounding properties.”

David Cohen, the president and co-founder of Manifest, said a demolition plan is moving forward based on a city engineer’s recommendations, but it’s going to be up to the speed of the contractor for a timeline.

“As soon as the southwest corner of that building has been secured, we will be allowed back in,” he said. “I take that to mean that it will be demolished.”

How does the Rise Doro fire impact Intuition Ale Works?

Davis said the Intuition team feels “really good” and “a lot more optimistic” than when they were initially told to stay away.

“The city and fire department have been super helpful as far as keeping us in the loop for a game plan,” he said. “They’ve assured us that they’re going to move as fast as they can.”

The Underdark release party scheduled for Saturday at Intuition has been postponed until Feb. 17 as a result of the closure.

How does the Rise Doro fire impact Manifest Distillery?

Manifest was about to start one of their biggest contracts for bottling yet, Mullis said. The hope is that production, which was supposed to start next week, won't be too impacted.

“This hurts,” he said. “It was just the worst timing.”

Events scheduled for this week, including the Wax N' Whiskey vinyl night on Wednesday and Thursday's whiskey blending class, are postponed until further notice as well.

Are employees being paid right now?

At Intuition Ale Works, employees are salaried and are being paid during the downtime, “but it’s obviously not a great situation.”

Manifest employees also are being paid right now, Cohen said, and the company has already filed an insurance claim for business interruption to recoup lost revenue.

"Some of our staff are tipped staff, so they rely on customers to come out," he said. "We are committed as an employer to compensate our people."

Will businesses have to close again if the Rise Doro building is demolished?

Davis said Intuition likely won’t have to close if the building needs to be demolished and that “that’s down the road as far as access points for cranes and stuff like that.”

Mullis said it was unclear whether Manifest would need to be closed for a demolition given their proximity to the building and the high-proof alcohol they handle at the distillery.

How can the community help?

“When we open back up, come and drink beer,” Davis said. “Dry January is a joke.”

Similarly, Mullis encouraged people to return and have a drink when they reopen. In the meantime, he said people could “pick up a bottle from us [and] grab a six-pack of Intuition.”

Cohen, a Jacksonville-native along with Mullis, said "Tragedies unfortunately, and fortunately, bring people together."

"As soon as we’re able to reopen, we invite people to come out," he said.

Davis also said he hopes people will rally around Rise and the developers and crews who worked on Doro as well.

“We obviously feel for the Rise folks,” he said. “That was a big project for them, and we appreciate that they were willing to take a chance on Downtown Jacksonville and get that project up and running, and we hope they can build back.”

This article originally appeared on Florida Times-Union: Manifest, Intuition closed indefinitely after nearby fire: Here's what we know