Do you know the Submarine Fiber Cable Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.04% during 2021-2025?

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Submarine Fiber Cable Market by Investment Source and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
The "Submarine Fiber Cable Market by Investment Source (Consortia, Private Enterprises, and Governments and Development Banks) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025" has been added to Technavio's offerings.

Impact of COVID-19
The COVID-19 impact report on the submarine fiber cable market offers pre as well as post-COVID 19 markets estimates.
Frequently Asked Questions:

  • Which are the fast-growing regions in the market?
    APAC and MEA are the fast-growing regions in the market.

  • What is the year-over-year growth rate of the market in 2021?
    In 2021, the year-over-year growth rate is 7.96%.

  • What will be the incremental growth of the submarine fiber cable market during 2021-2025?
    The submarine fiber cable market size is expected to grow by USD 3.86 billion during 2021-2025.

  • What will be the share of APAC in market growth during the forecast period?
    53% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period.

Related Reports:

Fiber Optics Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Electric Wire and Cable Market in North America by Product and End-user - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this submarine fiber cable market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies. Corning Inc., Hexatronic Group AB, Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd., Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd., LS Cable and System Ltd., NEC Corp., Nokia Corp., Prysmian Spa, SSG cable group, and SubCom LLC are some of the major market participants.

Although rapid developments in telecommunication networks, increasing need for higher bandwidth, and growing demand for cloud-based services will offer immense growth opportunities, fiber damage caused by human activities and fish attacks is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Submarine Fiber Cable Market is segmented as below:

  • Market Landscape

  • Geography

Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The submarine fiber cable market report covers the following areas:

  • Submarine Fiber Cable Market Size

  • Submarine Fiber Cable Market Trends

  • Submarine Fiber Cable Market Industry Analysis

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Submarine Fiber Cable Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist submarine fiber cable market growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the submarine fiber cable market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the submarine fiber cable market across APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of submarine fiber cable market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Investment source

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Investment source

  • Consortia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Private enterprises - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Governments and development banks - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Investment source

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Corning Inc.

  • Hexatronic Group AB

  • Huawei Investment and Holding Co. Ltd.

  • Jiangsu Zhongtian Technology Co. Ltd.

  • LS Cable and System Ltd.

  • NEC Corp.

  • Nokia Corp.

  • Prysmian Spa

  • SSG cable group

  • SubCom LLC

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

