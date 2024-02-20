What to know about Taser-maker Axon and its HQ plans in Scottsdale

Axon, the maker of Taser stun guns and body cameras, is aiming to expand its headquarters and build apartments and a hotel, additions company leaders say are essential to accommodate the growing business.

But neighbors say the apartments are already prohibited on the site, and say the proposal is incompatible with what is already built in the area.

The dispute boiled over when the Axon petitioned the Scottsdale Planning Commission. The commission rejected the plan, and now one commissioner alleges the company tried to intimidate him at his workplace.

Axon has been based in Scottsdale since it was founded more than 30 years ago, but considered leaving the city in favor of the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community when looking to expand its headquarters. However, those plans never came to fruition and Axon instead is focusing on a site in north Scottsdale south of Loop 101 near Hayden Road.

What happened before the auction?

In August 2020, the Scottsdale City Council unanimously approved a development agreement with the company to build its headquarters on a north Scottsdale site that was controlled at the time by the Arizona State Land Department.

The agreement included a series of incentives, including reimbursing Axon for public infrastructure costs, capped at $9.4 million. The city also agreed to pay Axon $2.6 million for use of a civic site on the property, if Axon met its performance requirements.

However, in order to qualify for any reimbursement, Axon was required to construct a minimum of 250,000 square feet of commercial or manufacturing space on its site.

How did Axon get the land?

Axon bid on it at a public auction held by the Arizona State Land Department in September 2020. There were a total of 27 bids on the land at the time, and it sold for $49.1 million, far more than the appraised value of $31.7 million.

What has happened on the site since the auction?

The council approved a final plat for Axon’s headquarters in June 2022, meaning the headquarters building has already received city approval.

However, no construction permits have been requested from Axon yet. Three years and five months have passed since the company bought the land at the auction, begging the question of whether Axon will meet the five-year deadline requiring buildings to be constructed for any reimbursement from the city.

What changes is Axon seeking?

While the headquarters building is already approved and Axon could choose to begin construction on it, the apartments and hotel portion have not received any city approval.

Axon is proposing 1,975 apartment units and a 100-room hotel on its land west of where the headquarters building is planned.

The site is currently zoned to allow industrial uses, and a specific plan in the area explicitly prohibits residential uses there. Axon has requested to modify that plan, called the Crossroads East Development Plan, to allow residential uses.

Why are they adding to the development plans?

At a meeting of the Scottsdale Planning Commission, Axon CEO Rick Smith addressed the commission and said having housing near the corporate campus is critical for the company’s growth and recruitment.

Charles Huellmantel, an attorney representing Axon, said at the meeting that the apartment portion is essential for Axon because employees want to live near where they work. He said preference will be given to Axon employees for renting the units.

Who is opposed to the additions?

Neighbors have spoken out in opposition to the project, especially those who live nearby in the Scottsdale Stonebrook II homeowner association. Residents said they bought their homes knowing that residential uses were prohibited on the site, and they feel the proposal is disingenuous to those who knew what the allowed uses were.

“Axon is attempting to hold the city hostage by saying or implying it will go elsewhere if it is not approved,” Susan McGarry, president of the Scottsdale Stonebrook II homeowner association said at the meeting.

What’s next for the project?

At a Planning Commission meeting Feb. 13, commissioners voted to allow Axon to come back to the commission at a later date, but did not specify a deadline, so there is no known timeline for when Axon's plan will be reconsidered.

The commission serves as an advisory body to the City Council, so the commission will vote on whether it recommends the council approve the project.

The council will then take the commission’s recommendation into account but can vote independently, accepting or rejecting any recommendation.

The proposal needs council approval before any development can occur.

What happened to one of the Planning Commission members?

Scottsdale is investigating a claim that Axon officials contacted the workplace of one of the commissioners, seemingly in an attempt to influence his vote on the matter.

Commissioner Christian Serena, one of the members of the seven-member board, told the Scottsdale city attorney in January his employer was contacted by someone claiming to be an executive with Axon.

Serena was one of several members to voice concerns with the Axon proposal.

Axon representatives denied that anyone from the company contacted Serena’s employer.

"No Axon employee or representative has ever tried to pressure Commissioner Serena, or any member of the Scottsdale Planning Commission," Axon wrote in a statement to The Arizona Republic. "Commissioner Serena has made his opposition to our project clear. No one from Axon has attempted to force him to change his mind."

Planning Commission members are volunteers and serve on commissions outside their roles in their full-time jobs.

