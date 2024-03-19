What You Need To Know About The Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) Analyst Downgrade Today

Today is shaping up negative for Telos Corporation (NASDAQ:TLS) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a substantial negative revision to this year's forecasts. This report focused on revenue estimates, and it looks as though the consensus view of the business has become substantially more conservative. Surprisingly the share price has been buoyant, rising 18% to US$3.93 in the past 7 days. With such a sharp increase, it seems brokers may have seen something that is not yet being priced in by the wider market.

After the downgrade, the consensus from Telos' six analysts is for revenues of US$127m in 2024, which would reflect an uneasy 13% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Per-share losses are expected to explode, reaching US$0.75 per share. Yet before this consensus update, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$142m and losses of US$0.63 per share in 2024. Ergo, there's been a clear change in sentiment, with the analysts administering a notable cut to this year's revenue estimates, while at the same time increasing their loss per share forecasts.

Analysts lifted their price target 24% to US$5.50, implicitly signalling that lower earnings per share are not expected to have a longer-term impact on the stock's value.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 13% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 6.0% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 12% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Telos is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to note from this downgrade is that the consensus increased its forecast losses this year, suggesting all may not be well at Telos. Unfortunately analysts also downgraded their revenue estimates, and industry data suggests that Telos' revenues are expected to grow slower than the wider market. There was also an increase in the price target, suggesting that there is more optimism baked into the forecasts than there was previously. Overall, given the drastic downgrade to this year's forecasts, we'd be feeling a little more wary of Telos going forwards.

