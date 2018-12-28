What You Need To Know Before Watching "They Shall Not Grow Old"

From Popular Mechanics

From the opening frames of Peter Jackson’s World War I documentary, They Shall Not Grow Old, you sense you’re in for a completely different view of The Great War. Not simply because of the magisterial restoration of century-old footage from hand-cranked cameras that Jackson and his celluloid alchemists have turned into a modern cinematic masterpiece. But because the story that emerges from his four-year production effort sheds new light on familiar scenes that defy at least some of what has become conventional wisdom about the war.

Having toured the battlefields of World War I on numerous occasions times, written two books on World War II battlefields and recently seen Jackson’s film in 3D, I also came away thinking as much about what was included as what was not.

Here's everything you need to know before you sit down and watch.

Know Your World War I History

They Shall Not Grow Old employs no interviews with historians to provide a “big picture” account of World War I. No maps or text add context in the way of traditional war documentaries. Famous battles rate no mention. Even the locations of scenes aren’t noted.

Like Christopher Nolan’s 2017 World War II epic Dunkirk, the film simply thrusts viewers into the infantryman’s shoes and whisks them along on his terrifying journey through combat. This works well. The drama is continuous. If you think your heart started beating fast when that cloud of mustard gas began drifting toward your position, just wait for the next shot.

But faced with grisly views of maggots crawling over hideously stiffened corpses in rat-infested trenches, those without a basic understanding of the war may quickly become plagued by questions. Why is this happening? Who exactly is fighting whom? How many men fought?

Though more than 30 countries sent combatants into battle, at least 100 countries were involved in some capacity in “the war to end all wars,” including those issuing formal declarations of war and supplying allies with material. About 67 million soldiers were mobilized by the Allied and Central powers, resulting in 37.4 million casualties, including 8.5 million dead.

Jackson calls his work “a film made by a non-historian for non-historians.” This makes for a spellbinding story, but boning up on the basics of World War I ahead of time will greatly expand anyone’s appreciation of the film.

Coming in at under 150 book pages, British historian Michael Howard’s The First World War: A Very Short Introduction is the best quick primer out there.

Know Your Weapons

Although Jackson doesn’t dwell on technical specifications, there’s enough coverage of World War I armaments to keep gear enthusiasts riveted. Infantrymen are shown firing the famous bolt-action Lee-Enfield .303 service rifle (they loved it), the British Army’s standard-issue rifle for World War I and World War II.

Designed by American James Lee and manufactured in the London Borough of Enfield (hence the name), the weapon could be fired and reloaded faster than the rival German Mauser Gewehr 98 rifle. It could be operated so rapidly that, according to some reports, German soldiers advancing against them at times believed they were being repelled by British machine guns.

Sharp images capture artillery batteries loading and firing barrages from a variety of towable field pieces, including the ubiquitous British “18 pounder,” which weighed 2,825 pounds, had an effective range of 7,000-plus yards and used to fire an estimated 99 million rounds during the war.

