What to know about Wednesday's $1 billion Powerball jackpot, including odds and rules

Manuel Franco, 24, second from left, of West Allis is the winner of the $768.4 million Powerball jackpot. Franco was identified early Tuesday afternoon at the state lottery headquarters. He took the lump sum payout of $477 million. With him are Wisconsin Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, Wisconsin Lottery Director Cindy Polzin and Moola, the lottery mascot.

A nationwide lottery game has once again ballooned above $1 billion. The latest Powerball pot continues to grow after Monday's drawing produced no winners.

Sure, you already know your odds of winning the lottery are so small they might even escape luck's influence. However, it is hard not to dream of having your life changed overnight — especially after the largest lottery pot ever was handed out in 2022.

With another drawing coming on Wednesday, here is everything you need to know about how to play, how much you could win, what to do if you win and what your odds are.

Does Wisconsin have Powerball?

Yes. Powerball tickets are sold in 45 states, including Wisconsin, as well as Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Wisconsin Lottery tickets — which cost $2 each — may only be purchased with cash at participating Wisconsin Lottery retailers, including many gas stations and convenience stores. Tickets must be purchased at least an hour before the drawing on Monday, Wednesday and Saturday to be eligible to win.

Purchasers must be at least 18 years old.

To find a retailer near you, visit wilottery.com/where-to-buy.

How much is the jackpot?

The estimated jackpot is currently at $1 billion; however, that amount would only be awarded should the winner choose an annuity option paid over 29 years.

Most jackpot winners take a cash option, which for this Wednesday's drawing is an estimated $516.8 million.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery's website, the jackpot winner has 60 days from the date of ticket validation to select either the annuity or cash payment method.

This is one of the largest Powerball jackpots ever

Should someone win the current jackpot, that lucky player would win the second biggest Powerball pot ever — though that payday would be a ways behind the biggest Powerball pot ever of roughly $2 billion in November of 2022. The current pot is also the sixth-largest jackpot ever in the U.S.

Powerball offers prizes beyond the jackpot

According to the Wisconsin Lottery's website, there are nine opportunities to win a prize playing Powerball, from $4 all the way up to the jackpot.

For example, someone who gets three of the five numbers wins a $7 prize — the odds of this are 580 to 1. The prize and odds increase with each set of numbers guessed correctly.

How to play Powerball

According to the Wisconsin Lottery website here are the rules for playing Powerball:

Choose five different numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26. Place wagers by asking for a QUICK PICK or by using the Powerball playslip (the piece of paper where you pick your own numbers). Playslips are available at Wisconsin Lottery retailers. Choose how many draws to play. Each ticket costs $2 per play, per draw. Powerball can be played up to 12 draws (4 weeks) in advance. Select the Power Play feature (an additional $1 per play per draw) for a chance to multiply winnings. Check playslip before handing it to the retailer (to be converted into a ticket). Powerball tickets cannot be canceled. Give completed playslip and cash to the retailer. Receive, sign, and safeguard ticket. A ticket is needed to claim a prize. Playslips are not valid to claim a prize. For each play, all six selected numbers are printed on one line of the ticket with the Powerball number printed to the right, under the word “POWER.”

What time is the Powerball drawing in Wisconsin?

Powerball drawings are at 9:59 p.m. CT every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday.

How do I find out the winning numbers?

Visit your local Wisconsin Lottery retailer, check the Lottery's website or call the Lottery Player Hotline at 1-608-266-7777.

Powerball drawings can also be viewed on the Powerball YouTube channel.

If you win, here's how to claim your prize

Powerball jackpot prizes for Wisconsin must be claimed at the Department of Revenue in Madison, 2135 Rimrock Road. For jackpot prizes, players should call 608-261-4916 to make arrangements to come in to validate the ticket.

Prizes $501,000 and over must also be claimed at the Department of Revenue.

Prizes up to $599 may be claimed at a Wisconsin Lottery retailer. Winning tickets of $600 or more must be claimed at the Madison office, in Milwaukee at the State Office Building, 819 N 6th Street 4th Floor, or by mail.

To claim by mail, the player should sign the back of the ticket, complete a Winner Claim Form — available at Wisconsin Lottery retailers, Lottery offices or downloaded from wilottery.com — and mail them to: Prizes, PO Box 777, Madison, WI 53774.

"Using certified or registered mail is suggested," the site said. "Retain a personal copy of both sides of the ticket and claim form."

Prizes not claimed within 180 days after drawing are forfeited, according to the Wisconsin Lottery's website.

What should you do if you win the jackpot?

“Get a tax attorney and a tax accountant right off the bat and then a financial advisor,” said Steve Azoury, owner of Azoury Financial in Troy, Michigan, in USA Today. “They’ll work hand in hand to figure out the plan.”

Azoury said he has advised many lottery winners, including a $181 million winner.

How much do you bring home?

That depends on how you decide to take your money and complex state laws, according to a USA Today report.

If you win the Powerball lottery, you’ll likely be propelled into the highest federal tax bracket. Your state of residency and where you bought the winning ticket can greatly impact what you pay in state taxes.

What are your chances of winning the jackpot?

The chances of winning a Powerball jackpot are extremely slim, with the current odds standing at 1:292,201,338 according to the Wisconsin Lottery website.

Wisconsin saw a big Powerball winner in 2017

In 2017, Miguel Franco of West Allis was the winner of $768.4 million ticket, the seventh biggest win ever. Franco chose the lump sum payout option and received $477 million.

Franco revealed himself as the winner in April 2019, and after winning he expressed a desire to help the world once taking care of himself, the Journal Sentinel reported. That May, he donated a $200 Target gift card to a stranger, Nicole Domitro, a mother shopping for Pull-Ups for her son at an Illinois Target. Franco previously worked at a Milwaukee Target before moving to Illinois after winning the lottery.

What are other lotto games in Wisconsin?

Other lottery games in Wisconsin include Mega Millions, Megabucks, Badger 5, SuperCash!, All or Nothing, Pick 3 and Pick 4. There are also instant game options. For more info, visit wilottery.com.

Hannah Kirby of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel contributed to this report.

