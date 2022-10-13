U.S. markets close in 4 hours 43 minutes

KnowBe4 Named to Newsweek's List of the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces for 2022

·4 min read

KnowBe4 ranked as #28 among 100 U.S. companies recognized for employee sentiment and satisfaction

TAMPA BAY, Fla., Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Newsweek today announced their annual rankings for the Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list, and KnowBe4 was ranked #28. The 2022 Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® are the result of a collaboration with the Best Practice Institute (BPI), a leadership development and benchmark research company.

KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com (PRNewsfoto/KnowBe4 Inc.)
KnowBe4 Inc www.knowbe4.com (PRNewsfoto/KnowBe4 Inc.)

The results were determined after surveying more than 1.4 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

"KnowBe4 is dedicated to cultivating a unique corporate culture for all of our employees," said Stu Sjouwerman, CEO, KnowBe4. "We pride ourselves on maintaining an environment that is diverse, inclusive, transparent and fun both in our offices and remotely. The principles we have in place to ensure a positive and productive workplace are implemented and echoed throughout our entire organization. As KnowBe4 continues to grow, we hope this is the first of many years to be recognized on this list and appreciate our incredible employees for making KnowBe4 a most loved workplace."

How positive workers feel about their future at the company, career achievement, how much employer values align with employee values, respect at all levels, and the level of collaboration at the firm were the five critical areas measured to gauge employee sentiment. In addition, areas such as inclusion, diversity, equity and belonging, and company response and adaptability to the COVID-19 pandemic, such as return-to-office rules, were identified and analyzed in relation to the five critical areas measured.

"As a result of 'The Great Resignation,' more companies recognize the importance of focusing on employee satisfaction to not only attract but retain top talent," said Nancy Cooper, Global Editor in Chief, Newsweek. "The businesses on this year's list clearly demonstrated that commitment."

"The companies on this list represent the best at placing love at the center of their employee's experience," said Louis Carter, CEO, Best Practice Institute. "The number of applications this year and analysis of survey data reinforces our original findings that love is the strongest predictor of the strength of a company's culture, employee engagement, and satisfaction."

For the full Newsweek list of 2022's Most Loved Workplaces, please visit https://www.newsweek.com/rankings/americas-100-most-loved-workplaces-2022.

Methodology

To identify the top 100 companies for the Newsweek ranking, companies were evaluated and scored as follows: 35 percent of the initial score was based on employee survey responses; 25 percent was derived from analysis of external public ratings from sites such as Comparably, Careerbliss, Glassdoor, Indeed and Google; and 40 percent came from direct interviews with and written responses from company officials. Newsweek then conducted additional research into every company on the list, as well as the top runners up, to determine the final list of 100 companies and their ranking. (The list includes both U.S. firms and companies with a strong U.S. presence that are based overseas.)

About KnowBe4

KnowBe4, the provider of the world's largest security awareness training and simulated phishing platform, is used by more than 52,000 organizations around the globe. Founded by IT and data security specialist Stu Sjouwerman, KnowBe4 helps organizations address the human element of security by raising awareness about ransomware, CEO fraud and other social engineering tactics through a new-school approach to awareness training on security. Kevin Mitnick, an internationally recognized cybersecurity specialist and KnowBe4's Chief Hacking Officer, helped design the KnowBe4 training based on his well-documented social engineering tactics. Tens of thousands of organizations rely on KnowBe4 to mobilize their end users as their last line of defense.

About Newsweek

Newsweek is the modern global digital news organization built around the iconic, over 85-year-old American magazine. Newsweek reaches 100 million people each month with its thought-provoking news, opinion, images, graphics, and video delivered across a dozen print and digital platforms. Headquartered in New York City, Newsweek also publishes international editions in EMEA and Asia.

About Best Practice Institute

Best Practice Institute is an award-winning leadership and organization development center, benchmark research company, think tank, and solutions provider. BPI is the certifying body for Most Loved Workplace® and conducted the original research to create the model and criteria for becoming a Most Loved Workplace®. BPI's research proves that Most Loved Workplaces® produce 3-4 times better customer service, employee performance, and retention than companies not loved by their employees.

For more information on how to apply to become a certified Most Loved Workplace in 2023, go to: http://www.mostlovedworkplace.com

Media contact: Kathy Wattman | kathyw@knowbe4.com | (727) 474-9950

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/knowbe4-named-to-newsweeks-list-of-the-top-100-most-loved-workplaces-for-2022-301648721.html

SOURCE KnowBe4

