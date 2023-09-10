Knowles (NYSE:KN) Has More To Do To Multiply In Value Going Forward

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. In light of that, when we looked at Knowles (NYSE:KN) and its ROCE trend, we weren't exactly thrilled.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Knowles is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.05 = US$53m ÷ (US$1.2b - US$108m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Thus, Knowles has an ROCE of 5.0%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Electronic industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured Knowles' prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like to see what analysts are forecasting going forward, you should check out our free report for Knowles.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Knowles Tell Us?

Over the past five years, Knowles' ROCE has remained relatively flat while the business is using 24% less capital than before. This indicates to us that assets are being sold and thus the business is likely shrinking, which you'll remember isn't the typical ingredients for an up-and-coming multi-bagger. In addition to that, since the ROCE doesn't scream "quality" at 5.0%, it's hard to get excited about these developments.

The Bottom Line

In summary, Knowles isn't reinvesting funds back into the business and returns aren't growing. Since the stock has declined 10% over the last five years, investors may not be too optimistic on this trend improving either. On the whole, we aren't too inspired by the underlying trends and we think there may be better chances of finding a multi-bagger elsewhere.

Knowles could be trading at an attractive price in other respects, so you might find our free intrinsic value estimation on our platform quite valuable.

