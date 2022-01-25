U.S. markets close in 2 hours 5 minutes

Knox Ricksen Expands into Dallas

Knox Ricksen LLP
·3 min read

Healthcare Fraud Litigation Firm Sees Growth, Opportunity in Texas Market

WALNUT CREEK, Calif., Jan. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knox Ricksen LLP, a civil litigation firm specializing in complex healthcare and insurance fraud cases, has expanded with the opening of a new office in Dallas, helmed by Partner Taylor T. Steele. He is joined by experienced trial attorneys Matthew Dias and Stephanie Rhima.

“We are excited to represent fraud victims in Texas. There are huge synergies with our work in California on behalf of whistleblowers, insurers, and self-insured clients,” said the firm’s Managing Partner Thomas Fraysse. “Our clients face an onslaught of fraud schemes across the country, especially with the pandemic’s changes to healthcare delivery and the increased use of telehealth technology. The Dallas office will enjoy the experience and support of our entire firm, which has combatted healthcare fraud for years for a wide variety of clients. We are confident that our expansion into Texas is the right move for our clients and our business.”

During his tenure with two AmLaw 100 law firms, Steele litigated high-stakes commercial disputes, including healthcare fraud and whistleblower claims. Working across industries, he has also handled complex disputes involving contracts, fiduciary duties, land use, and real estate on behalf of both individual and corporate clients. In addition to his law firm experience, Steele interned for the Honorable Carl E. Stewart, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit, the Solicitor General of Texas, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and the Supreme Court of the United States. He earned his J.D., with honors, from the University of Texas School of Law, where he was the manuscript editor for the American Journal of Criminal Law. He earned his B.A., magna cum laude, from Trinity University.

“I look forward to expanding Knox Ricksen’s reputation and service to Texas’s healthcare, insurance, and business communities. Our expertise in analyzing and prosecuting civil claims against fraudulent healthcare providers, including working with whistleblowers, is already in high demand. With our Dallas location and attorneys, we are seeing more opportunity to help clients recover monies lost to fraud and to deter the bad actors that drive up healthcare costs for everybody,” said Steele.

Joining Steele in Dallas is associate Matthew Dias. Dias is an experienced trial attorney and former public defender who received his J.D. from Columbia Law School and B.S. from Boston College. He is admitted to practice in New York and Massachusetts and is pending admission to the Texas bar.

Associate Stephanie Rhima has litigated insurance and healthcare-fraud matters throughout Texas and has secured more than 20 favorable jury verdicts. Before joining Knox Ricksen, Rhima was the lead attorney for the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of a prominent insurance company, and her SIU litigation work will continue at Knox Ricksen. Rhima received her J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center, where she was the managing editor for the Houston Journal of Health Law & Policy. Rhima received her B.A. from the University of Oklahoma.

Los Angeles-based partner Ryan Jacobson is also admitted in Texas.

Knox Ricksen’s new office is located at 3710 Rawlins Street, Suite 1450, Dallas, Texas 75219.

About Knox Ricksen LLP
Knox Ricksen LLP is a boutique civil litigation and trial firm dedicated to fighting fraud in the healthcare arena. From its offices in Northern California (Walnut Creek) and Southern California (Los Angeles) and Dallas, the firm’s lawyers and professional staff obtain winning results by prosecuting and litigating complex insurance fraud schemes based on nearly 50 years of experience and leveraging advanced data analytics and in-depth investigative techniques.

Contacts:
Traci Stuart / Michael Panelli
Blattel Communications
415.413.4522 / 415.413.4527
traci@blattel.com / mpanelli@blattel.com


