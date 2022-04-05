U.S. markets closed

Knox Wire to Host Leading Nigerian Financial Institutions

Knox Wire
·2 min read
Knox Wire
Knox Wire

Knox Wire to Host Leading Nigerian Financial Institutions

Knox Wire to Host Leading Nigerian Financial Institutions
Knox Wire to Host Leading Nigerian Financial Institutions

Lagos, Nigeria, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lagos, Nigeria, and Pretoria, South Africa | Knox Wire will be hosting representatives from Nigeria’s leading banks and financial institutions as Knox Wire’s demand surges throughout Africa and around the world. Knox Wire offers financial institutions real-time to same-day cross-border payments to a global network of almost 30,000 institutions in 120 countries and 80 currencies.

Knox Wire will formally introduce Knox Wire through a conference situated in Lagos, Nigeria, and will be joined by a collaborating partner based in Nigeria who has opened communication to over one hundred financial institutions across the whole of Nigeria. The conference is set to take place at The Federal Palace Hotel, Nigeria, in early April with subsequent meetings discussing integration agreements and timelines to follow shortly thereafter. Nigeria’s GDP is expected to reach $445 Billion USD by the end of 2022 and boasts the highest remittance inflows when compared to any African country, making Nigeria a key milestone in connecting Knox Wire’s Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) network to African-based financial institutions.

Knox Wire has garnered huge attention amongst Nigerian financial institutions and is set to provide an RTGS platform that is not only one of the most feature-rich but is also unparalleled in its speed. Knox Wire is one of only three major global RTGS solutions but greatly improves upon current offerings by leveraging a correspondent network for off-network payments, advanced technical features to provide near-instantaneous cross-border transactions, AI transaction monitoring to prevent fraudulent activity, and a system that integrates seamlessly with existing financial systems.

“The Knox Wire vision is to connect African banks with a continental RTGS system capable of allowing countries throughout Africa to make real-time payments not only between each other, but to all major markets worldwide.” - Knox Wire CEO, Stephen McCullah.

Attachment

CONTACT: Full Name : Josh Hutch Company: Knox Wire Phone Number: +27617217112 Website: https://www.knoxwire.com Email : josh@knxwire.com


    TOKYO (Reuters) -Japan's household spending rose for a second consecutive month year-on-year in February, helped by a flattering comparison with last year's sharp pandemic-induced slump but the consumer sector is now facing growing headwinds from soaring prices. Households cut spending from the previous month as pandemic curbs, rapid food and fuel price rises and the coronavirus kept wallets shut, casting a shadow over the world's third-largest economy. "Prices will outpace wage gains from now on, so consumption will be on a sluggish trend," said Takeshi Minami, chief economist at Norinchukin Research Institute.

    (Bloomberg) -- Traders in India are pinning their hopes on the central bank stepping in to manage bond-market liquidity at this week’s policy review as the market confronts record debt supply. Most Read from BloombergA 30-Year-Old Crypto Billionaire Wants to Give His Fortune AwayElon Musk Takes 9.2% Stake in Twitter After Hinting at Shake-UpChina Finds New Virus Subtype as Daily Cases Exceed 13,000Ukraine Update: Zelenskiy to Address UN Security CouncilWhat If Fox News Viewers Watched CNN Instea

    Brent crude futures were up $1.58, or 1.5%, to $109.11 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate futures were up $1.61, or 1.6%, to $104.89 a barrel at 0028 GMT. Both contracts briefly jumped more than $2 a barrel after Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda said the International Energy Agency (IEA) was still working out details for a planned second round of a coordinated oil releases. Futures had settled up more than 3% on Monday on the threat of more sanctions on Russia and following a pause in Vienna on talks to revive the Iran nuclear deal, which could put more Iranian barrels into the market.

    Facebook owner Meta Platforms briefly restricted hashtags related to civilian deaths in northern Ukraine, where bodies of people shot at close range were found in a town seized back from Russian forces, a company spokesman confirmed on Monday. Meta spokesman Andy Stone said automated systems that scan for violent imagery on Facebook and Instagram, which the company also owns, were responsible for blocking hashtags including #bucha and #buchamassacre.

    Cash-strapped businesses often hesitate to start hiring, even when they need workers, due to the actual cost of hiring employees. It's easy to forget that the cost of taking on a new employee means more than just their salary, which can be substantial all by itself. In its 2016 Human Capital Benchmarking Report, the Society for Human Resource Management estimated that companies spend an average of 42 days to fill a position and $4,129 per hire.

    Image source: Getty Images As 2021 came to a close, many of us looked toward starting off on the right foot for 2022. About 40% of Americans make New Year’s resolutions. Unfortunately, only 9% of people achieve their New Year’s goals.

    Small businesses still have the pandemic and now high inflation to grapple with — and they're finding it's tough to get a loan to help with the daily grind. A recently released survey from the Federal Reserve shows how the pandemic has altered the financial landscape for small business. The Federal Reserve is raising interest rates in response, which means the cost of borrowing money is going up.

    While there are financial benefits to investing in rental property, there are risks—tenants who don't pay their rent and the headache of being a landlord—as well. You'll need to weigh taxes, real estate appreciation, mortgage, and maintenance costs, and your desire to be a landlord when deciding if owning a rental is a wise financial move. You can sell a rental property and roll the proceeds into other rental property without paying capital gains taxes.

    U.S. stocks were mixed on Monday as investors monitored the potential for more sanctions against Russia amid ongoing concerns over inflation and global economic growth.

    Europe's largest sugar producer Suedzucker on Monday posted a rise of almost 40% in full year operating profit as improved sugar and bioethanol markets boosted earnings. "The results have benefited from a good performance by the sugar sector and also from bioethanol,” a Suedzucker spokesman told Reuters. Suedzucker unit CropEnergies, which produces the green fuel bioethanol, also posted improved results on Monday.

    Gold futures climb Monday, bouncing after last week's pullback, with prices supported by growing concerns over inflation.

