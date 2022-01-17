U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,662.85
    +3.82 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,911.81
    -201.79 (-0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,893.75
    +86.95 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,162.46
    +3.02 (+0.14%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.15
    +0.33 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,819.60
    +3.10 (+0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.05
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1422
    +0.0012 (+0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7720
    +0.0610 (+3.57%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3658
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.5390
    -0.0410 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    42,401.73
    -622.83 (-1.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,019.95
    -5.78 (-0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,611.23
    +68.28 (+0.91%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,455.66
    +122.14 (+0.43%)
     

Knox Wire Launches Global Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) Network

Apollo Fintech
·2 min read

Pretoria, South Africa, Jan. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Knox Wire launches real-time gross settlement network capable of facilitating near-instant inter-bank transfers worldwide. Knox Wire allows Financial Institutions to utilize as many as 150 currencies to send real-time cross-border payments, as well as same-day payments to almost 30,000 institutions in 120 countries, using its Knoxnet Correspondent Network.

One Network, Two Ways to Send Payments.

Knox Wire is one network with two systems, the RTGS core, Knox Quantum, and Knoxnet, a global correspondent network.

Knox Quantum powers real-time transactions, using financial messaging between participating financial institutions, while the Knoxnet facilitates local off-network payments, through a global network of local partner banks.

“Knox Wire was built to set a new global standard for network size and settlement speed”

Stephen McCullah - Knox Wire - CEO


A Global Payment Network Built for the Future

The problems with the current cross-border payment systems are the limitations, time, and costs associated with simple cross-border payments. Using the main wire network on the market, which boasts a large network, payment times can average 3 to 5 days or more, and fees are very high. Using the only other available RTGS payment system available offers faster payments, but with a limited network of participating banks, seriously limiting reach.

Knox Wire combines the best of all available options by facilitating real-time inter-bank transfers in-network, as well as same-day off-network transactions to a large network.

Knox Wire is growing rapidly, with well over a dozen institutions onboarding on the day of launch and an extensive queue of requests daily.


For updates, follow and visit Knox Wire:

Website: Knoxwire.com

Twitter: @Knox_wire


CONTACTS:

Steve McCullah, CEO

Clifford Niemand, Manager

For the original news story, please visit https://www.prdistribution.com/news/knox-wire-launches-global-real-time-gross-settlement-rtgs-network.html

CONTACT: Media Company: Apollo Fintech Media Name: Steve McCullah Media Phone: +1 (417) 766-3568 Media Email: pr_knoxwire@customers.prdistribution.org Media URL: Knoxwire.com


Recommended Stories

  • Billionaire Louis-Dreyfus Gets $457 Million From Trading Giant

    (Bloomberg) -- Just over a year ago, Margarita Louis-Dreyfus’s financial outlook looked grim. Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Interest Rate as Growth Risks Worsen With OmicronThe Russian-born heiress was trying to sell a stake in Lou

  • 10 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher

    In this article, we discuss the 10 dividend stocks to buy according to Ken Fisher based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Fisher’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Dividend Stocks to Buy According to Ken Fisher. Kenneth Lawrence Fisher […]

  • Warren Buffett says these are the best businesses to own — 3 examples from Berkshire's portfolio

    Stop sinking your money in mediocre businesses. Buy the best instead.

  • Buy These 2 Small-Cap Stocks to Double Your Investment, Say Analysts

    Let’s not beat about the bush too much. At the end of the day every investor wants to see a strong return on their outlay. The stronger, the better. The thing is, the markets are predicated on a simple equation. Go with the safer bets, i.e. the mega-caps, and you will probably make bank, although less likely to see enormous gains. On the other hand, take a chance on a smaller, less established name and the rewards could be far grander. However, there’s a catch; this is a risky play and you are f

  • De Beers Implements Big Diamond Price Hike as Demand Runs Hot

    (Bloomberg) -- De Beers pushed through one of its most aggressive diamond price increases in recent years as the world’s biggest producer of the stones cashes in on a buying frenzy for uncut gems.Most Read from BloombergDeadly Strikes on UAE Upset Efforts to Ease Gulf FrictionsOne of the World’s Wealthiest Oil Exporters Is Becoming UnlivableFourth Pfizer Dose Is Insufficient to Ward Off Omicron, Israeli Trial SuggestsDjokovic Loses Shot at Tennis History as Australia Deports StarChina Cuts Inter

  • Jefferies: 3 top internet stocks for 2022 with as much as 40% upside

    Tech stocks have been bruised. But this trio looks poised to pop in 2022.

  • Here's What You Need to Know About Affirm Holdings in 2022

    Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ: AFRM) stock certainly wasn't short on drama in 2021. From a January initial public offering price of $49 per share to a February high near $147, to a May low of $46.50 back to a November peak of $176.65, followed by a slide back to its current price near $79, the buy now, pay later outfit has taken shareholders on quite a roller-coaster ride.

  • Reddit Stock Portfolio: 10 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider

    In this article, we discuss the 10 most popular tech stocks to consider on Reddit. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the Reddit Stock Portfolio: 5 Most Popular Tech Stocks To Consider. Reddit has become an important internet platform for the finance world in the past year […]

  • Be a landlord for Amazon and FedEx with these REITs that yield up to 4.1%

    The REITs are paying big dividends from diverse commercial property holdings.

  • What Is the Best Age to Buy an Annuity?

    Optimizing the benefits of an annuity means getting a guaranteed stream of income you can’t outlive.

  • Bitcoin investors dig in for long haul in 'staggering' shift

    As bitcoin heads into 2022, a growing cohort of long-term investors is doubling down on its stashes of the cryptocurrency, hoping a December dip was merely a festive blip. Since last July, for example, the amount of bitcoin held in digital wallets with no outflows for more than five months has been steadily increasing, according to digital currency brokerage Genesis Trading. "The number of bitcoins that haven't moved in over a year has been climbing since July," said Noelle Acheson, head of market insights at Genesis Trading.

  • The 3 Best Vanguard Funds for Value Investors

    Find out which of Vanguard's value funds are the best for building a solid core-satellite value investing strategy for your portfolio.

  • 2 Top Bargain Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Many technology stocks took it on the nose in 2021. Cathie Wood's high-growth, tech stock-focused exchange traded fund (ETF) ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) took a hit last year and lost 24% of its value. The tech sector is stumbling out of the gate in 2022 as well, already down almost 10% versus an essentially flat index.

  • 10 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022

    In this article, we discuss 10 best dividend aristocrats to buy for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to 5 Best Dividend Aristocrats to Buy for 2022. In 2021, the S&P 500 dividend aristocrats included 65 companies from 11 diversified industries, exhibiting growth prospects and strong company […]

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction

    Tech stocks have gotten off to a rough start this year. For instance, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index is down 5% so far. If this continues into full-blown correction territory, widely considered a 10% decline, investors can pick up certain tech stocks at good valuations.

  • 10 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run

    In this article, we discuss the 10 cryptocurrencies Reddit is buying for the next bull run. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these currencies, go directly to the 5 Cryptocurrencies Reddit is Buying for the Next Bull Run. The past year was in many ways a defining one for the crypto industry. […]

  • Glaxo courts Qatar and Singapore to head off £50bn Unilever swoop

    GlaxoSmithKline is courting the sovereign wealth funds of Qatar and Singapore as cornerstone investors in a listing of its £50bn consumer business as it seeks to head off a risky takeover by Unilever.

  • Home Depot (NYSE:HD) sheds 5.5% this week, as yearly returns fall more in line with earnings growth

    The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But on a lighter note, a...

  • Rivian Stock Just Fell Below its IPO Price of $78 Per Share: Time to Buy?

    Share prices of Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) briefly fell to $75.13 per share on Friday before closing the session at $79.95 per share. It was the first time Rivian stock dipped below its initial public offering (IPO) price of $78 per share. Howard Smith: Markets aren't always efficient, and that's how investors can gain an advantage.

  • 10 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw

    In this article, we discuss the 10 healthcare stocks to buy according to billionaire DE Shaw based on Q3 holdings of his fund. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Shaw’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, go directly to the 5 Healthcare Stocks to Buy According to Billionaire DE Shaw. David […]