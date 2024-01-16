Knoxville businesses face 'all kinds of chaos' in storm - and some tough it out for customers

As Knoxville faces bone-chilling temperatures and dangerous road conditions, local business owners are faced with a hard decision: Remain open to serve customers or temporarily close.

For Scott West, it’s not much of a choice. His Tommy Trent’s Sports Saloon and Preservation Pub are open year-round, and the snow won’t change that. But he did close his other Market Square bars and routed customers to the open ones.

West said out of 100 employees, only 10 could safely make it to work between the two bars. That meant just one person in the kitchen.

Faith Guveloglu shows off all the dishes he stacked while working at Tommy Trent's Sports Saloon during the snowstorm. Guveloglu was the only person working in the kitchen.

“It's all kinds of chaos and you just have to move forward, and people are just happy you’re open,” West said. “The fact that we're open and it's a magical snow day, people should be thrilled and should be in a good mood.”

Keeping a full menu can be a challenge, too, West said. Shipments come on Tuesdays and Fridays but will probably be delayed, so neither bar will be able to restock and offer its full menu.

But that’s not a concern for West, who said nobody’s coming in on a snow day with the expectation of business as usual. Everyone is going with the flow.

Preservation Pub will be open for its regular hours of 3 p.m.-3 a.m. with live music and no cover charge. Tommy Trent's will be open during its regular hours from 11:30 a.m. to midnight.

Closing up shop with a cheery message to customers

Many other business owners closed their shops all together - or figured out some sort of compromise.

Yassin’s Falafel House was open for half of the day Jan. 15 and operated with staffers who could safely make it to work. The business offered meals to people working to clear the roads or those without access to food, “with money or not,” according to its Facebook page. Owner Yassin Terou told Knox News the restaurant provided almost 200 free meals.

But as weather conditions worsened, Terou decided to close the restaurant Jan. 16 for the safety of the employees.

Other businesses announced on social media they would be closed during the storm and bitter cold, mostly citing concerns for employee safety.

VG’s Bakery at 11552 Kingston Pike posted on its Facebook in a cute way that it would be closed on Jan. 16.

“We (VG’s employees) live in far-away lands where salt trucks don’t roam. If this door is locked on (Wednesday), it’s because our cars wouldn’t make it out of the driveway. Stay safe, friends!”

VG's General Manager Katie Gwin told Knox News the nature of running a bakery means a lot of planning, and she has to make decisions a day ahead of time.

"Playing it by ear is not a good option for us because it takes around eight hours for us to bake the goodies that we would want to sell on a business day," Gwin wrote in an email. "Since we are producing everything that we sell from scratch, we cannot decide to open on a whim."

Pete’s Coffee Shop at 540 Union Ave. announced on Facebook it would be closed on Jan. 16, posting, “Pete & I did our best to try to open at some capacity for our regulars and downtown residents, but we didn’t want to get our cars stuck just so our wives can say, ‘I told you so.’”

