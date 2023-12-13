Knoxville food manufacturer will double local workforce with $51 million expansion

Custom Foods of America Inc. will invest more than $51 million to expand its manufacturing and distribution operations in Knoxville, a move that will nearly double its local workforce.

The expansion, announced Dec. 13, will add almost 200,000 square feet of new manufacturing, storage, staging and shipping space at the company's Pleasant Ridge Road facility. It plans to add 249 jobs, according to a press release from the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

Custom Foods of America was founded in 1982 and serves restaurants and convenience stores from its sole location in Knoxville. It manufactures and supplies food products such as soup, side dishes, appetizers and sauces.

Silas Sloan is the growth and development reporter. Email silas.sloan@knoxnews.com. Twitter @silasloan. Instagram @knox.growth.

Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Custom Foods America adds Knoxville jobs with Pleasant Ridge expansion