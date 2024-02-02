Has Knoxville's housing market hit 'rock bottom'? 5 real estate trends to watch in 2024

East Tennessee residents have struggled to find or afford homes and apartments in recent years. Those challenges likely still will be felt in 2024, but the pressure could be easing up.

East Tennessee Realtors on Feb. 1 unveiled its 2024 Knoxville Housing Market Forecast, which predicted Knoxville area homebuyers and renters can expect falling interest rates, more houses on the market and a smaller price increase than last year.

"It is actually an optimistic outlook for once. Things are turning a corner in the housing market," East Tennessee Realtors Governmental Affairs and Policy Director Hancen Sale said during a Feb. 1 presentation. "I do personally believe we've hit the rock bottom and that things are looking up."

Here are five things that could shape Knoxville's housing market in 2024.

More Knoxville residents could afford homes if mortgage rates fall

Mortgage rates have a huge effect on housing affordability, how many people are house hunting and how many houses they could actually afford.

With inflation cooling, the Federal Reserve could be cutting rates as soon as March.

The average rate for a 30-year fixed mortgage nationally in 2023 was 6.8%, but East Tennessee Realtors is forecasting a decrease to 6.2% or even below 6% in 2024. That could be a game-changer for many potential homebuyers.

If the 30-year rate falls below 6.5%, East Tennessee Realtors estimates that would make the average Knoxville home affordable for an additional 16,734 area households.

In 2023, two-thirds of Knoxville area households didn't make enough money, at least $94,191 a year, to afford the typical home.

Home prices will go up again

Homes will get more expensive, but don't expect to see double-digit gains that defined Knoxville's 2022 housing crisis.

East Tennessee Realtors forecasts home prices will grow 3.6%, which is considered more of a typical increase. That would take the median home price from $338,000 in 2023 to $350,168 in 2024.

Home prices are definitely slowing down from when they grew 16.7% in 2022 and 5.3% in 2023.

The median sale prices of East Tennessee homes are expected to increase by 3.6% in 2024, but decreasing mortgage rates should help affordability.

Homebuyers looking for affordable options have struggled. The number of homes priced below $300,000 decreased 21% from October 2022 to October 2023. Sale told Knox News finding homes under $300,000 will continue to be a struggle in 2024.

More Knoxville homes will be sold in 2024

After two years of fewer homes on the market, the housing supply is expected to rebound.

East Tennessee Realtors forecasts home sales will increase by 11.1% in 2024, the biggest percentage increase the area has seen in more than 20 years.

Home sales decreased by 9% in 2022 and 15% in 2023.

However, supply is still 50% below pre-pandemic levels. More than 56% of Tennessee homeowners have mortgage rates below 4%, so many people won't be motivated to sell their homes while rates remain higher.

Rent is expected to increase, but not as much as last year

Like home prices, rent prices are expected to increase again in 2024, but not as much as previous years.

Rent prices are expected to increase by 3.1% in 2024 to an average of $1,487 a month across all size units.

Rent increased by 17% in 2022 and 7.7% in 2023.

Apartment prices in Knoxville are still expected to increase in 2024, but not as much as in previous years.

More Knoxville apartments are on the way

The Knoxville rental scene has been incredibly competitive in recent years, making it difficult to find a place to live. But the occupancy rate is expected to drop to 96.4% in 2024. It was 96.5% in 2023 and 98.2% in 2022.

That's because builders are adding more units, with 2,529 apartments under construction at the end of 2023. About 71% of those are expected to be available in the next year.

