U.S. markets open in 2 hours 19 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,397.00
    -36.00 (-0.81%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,607.00
    -136.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,967.50
    -227.25 (-1.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,270.60
    -6.40 (-0.28%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.14
    +0.69 (+0.91%)
     

  • Gold

    1,733.00
    -19.00 (-1.08%)
     

  • Silver

    22.20
    -0.49 (-2.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4840
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.06
    +3.31 (+18.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3605
    -0.0099 (-0.73%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.4200
    +0.4420 (+0.40%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,923.20
    -1,816.39 (-4.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,038.96
    -62.56 (-5.68%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,036.14
    -27.26 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Koç Group's Industry 4.0 Practices Continue to Be Named Among Global Best Practices by the World Economic Forum

·4 min read

Arçelik's Eskişehir Plant Named One of the World's Most-Advanced Manufacturing Facilities

The World Economic Forum (WEF) Has Welcomed Arçelik's Eskişehir Refrigerator Plant Into its "Global Lighthouse Network," Which Recognizes Leaders in Utilizing Fourth Industrial Revolution Technologies

ISTANBUL, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Koç Group has reached yet another milestone in its transformation journey with another manufacturing plant included in the "Global Lighthouse Network" by the World Economic Forum (WEF), which recognizes leaders in applying Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies. Arçelik Eskişehir Refrigerator Plant has joined the ranks of the world's most advanced manufacturing plants, following in the footsteps of Arçelik's Washing Machine Plant in Ulmi, Romania, and Ford Otosan Kocaeli Plant, both of which were named "Global Lighthouses" in 2018.

Levent Cakiroglu
Levent Cakiroglu

Launched in 2018 by the WEF, the Global Lighthouse Network list has admitted just 90 manufacturing plants to date and these have been selected among more than a thousand candidates. Çakıroğlu will be participating as a featured speaker in the Annual Meeting of the Global Lighthouse Network, which is taking place on Wednesday, September 29, 2021, and share yet another success story by Arçelik.

Levent Çakıroğlu: "We see digital transformation as a key component of our cultural transformation program."

"At Koç Group, we are focused on increasing our competitiveness, improving our technology and innovation capabilities while managing our business through a global lens," said Koç Holding CEO Levent Çakıroğlu, adding "We see digital transformation as a key component of our cultural transformation program. Today, our Arçelik Eskişehir Refrigerator Plant - the biggest large-volume refrigerator production facility in Europe, which started production in 1975 - has been selected by the World Economic Forum as one of the world's leading Industry 4.0 plants. This prestigious global recognition is much deserved thanks to investments in digitalization, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robot and sensor technologies and other exemplary technological practices. I'd like to thank all of my colleagues for helping achieve such a significant success that made us proud."

Levent Çakıroğlu stated that a special digitalization roadmap was set for Arçelik as Koç Group began its digital transformation journey, saying: "The digital transformation of our Eskişehir factory is an inspiring success story. To meet rising consumer demand for its expanding product range, while also meeting all quality expectations, Arçelik created more than 30 use cases. To accomplish this, our company, which develops new ideas and can test them quickly, used in-house innovation and advanced engineering platforms like Atölye 4.0 and The Garage. We also collaborated with SMEs, universities, and start-ups. As a result, digital applications could be implemented at a lower cost. Thanks to the digitalization of operations, our factory was able to quickly adapt to shifts in consumer demand caused by the pandemic. Furthermore, in response to increased demand, we plan to invest in increasing our capacity."

The manufacturing plant employs artificial intelligence, machine learning and closed-loop feedback control systems.

Acknowledged as a global leader, the Arçelik Eskişehir Refrigerator Plant stands out with the following achievements:

- The manufacturing plant uses artificial intelligence, machine learning and closed-loop feedback control systems to enable artificial intelligence-based decision-making solutions, which has resulted in significant improvements in quality indicators and a 20 percent reduction in customer complaints.
- The closed-loop feedback control systems were adjusted to the machinery, resulting in a 43 percent capacity increase and a 17 percent reduction in transformation costs.
- Carbon emissions were reduced by 14% thanks to digital solutions. Additionally, Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) were integrated to replace forklifts and automate the material distribution system, resulting in a 7 percent reduction in carbon emissions.
- The closed-loop feedback control systems improved energy efficiency by 19 percent by optimizing the core production processes.
- The manufacturing plant's 11 robots and 3,500 sensors collect 7.5 million pieces of data per day. The facility makes use of digital manufacturing equipment that it designed itself.
- Employee engagement increased by 82 percent, exceeding the Best Employer average score, thanks to effective transformation management, employee participation in the process, and improved employee competency.

About Koç Holding

Dating back to 1926, Koç Holding, one step ahead of change at all times, has become one of the largest and most successful groups in Turkey and in the region and the only Turkish company to be listed in Fortune Global 500 list. As of today, Koç Holding is Turkey's leading investment holding company and Koç Group is Turkey's largest industrial and services group in terms of revenues, exports, number of employees, taxes paid and market capitalization on Borsa Istanbul. Koç Holding has leading positions with strong competitive advantages in energy, automotive, consumer durables and finance sectors, which offer strong long-term growth potential. Creating long-term sustainable value for the world and the societies in which the Koç Group operates, lies at the heart of its business model.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636010/Levent_Cakiroglu.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636004/Arcelik_Eskisehir_Plant.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1636009/Koc_Holding_Logo.jpg

Arcelik Eskisehir Plant
Arcelik Eskisehir Plant
Koc Holding Logo
Koc Holding Logo

SOURCE Koc Holding

Recommended Stories

  • Goldman Sachs: Buy These 2 Stocks Before They Jump 40% (or More)

    Markets are up this year – that’s no news, the gains have been substantial and sustained – but recent weeks have made investors nervous. The resurgence of COVID, rising inflation and stubbornly high unemployment have already made headlines, but new problems are coming up overseas. In China, for example, a developing debt crisis in the giant Evergrande Group threatens to upend that country’s lending system. So, after a full nine months of gains this year, the stock markets are looking at the real

  • Why Naked Brand Stock Soared Today

    Shares of Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ: NAKD) surged 21.8% on Monday, as investors' excitement about a potential game-changing acquisition reached a fever pitch. Naked Brand's popularity among traders on Reddit and other social media sites helped it raise cash via stock offerings earlier this year. After ridding itself of debt and amassing a war chest of $270 million, Naked Brand's management team went hunting for takeover targets.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, and Novavax Stocks Are Sliding Today

    What happened Shares of several COVID-19 vaccine makers were sliding on Monday. BioNTech stock (NASDAQ: BNTX) was down 6.5% at 12:09 p.m. EDT. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) had slipped 4.4%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) stock had fallen 6%.

  • Change Is Coming to China. It Could Mean Trouble for Tesla, Nike, and Other S&P 500 Companies.

    As China tries to reshape its economy, many U.S. companies, including those in materials and technology sectors, may feel some pain.

  • Stock futures mixed as lawmakers rush to avert a government shutdown

    Stock futures traded mixed Monday morning as investors closely monitored developments in Washington, D.C., as lawmakers rush to try and avert a government shutdown. Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman, Brian Sozzi and Brian Cheung weigh in.&nbsp;

  • Stocks, Futures Drop Amid Spike in Treasury Yields: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- A technology-led equity selloff deepened, and government bonds from the U.S. to Germany tumbled, as investors braced for the Federal Reserve to start tapering. The dollar gained haven allure amid a supply crunch from oil to semiconductors.Most Read from BloombergHow Los Angeles Became the City of DingbatsThe Country That Makes Breakfast for the World Is Plagued by Fire, Frost and DroughtWhy the Gaza Strip May Be the City of the FutureHSBC Bets Big on China as Pressure Mounts in Lo

  • Cannabis producer Tilray wins dismissal of shareholder lawsuit in New York

    A U.S. judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit accusing Tilray Inc, the world's largest cannabis producer by sales, of fraudulently overstating the value of a marketing and revenue-sharing agreement with Authentic Brands Group Inc. U.S. District Judge Paul Crotty in Manhattan said shareholders failed to show that the Canadian company exhibited "conscious misbehavior or recklessness" in trumpeting the agreement, when it knew that regulatory uncertainty over cannabis-based products would dampen customer demand. "Tilray certainly appears to have overestimated, by orders of magnitude, both the value of the ABG Agreement and the likelihood of fortuitous regulatory change," Crotty wrote.

  • Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we reviewed Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio’s portfolio adjustment strategies to cope up with the market volatility. We also discussed the top ten stocks billionaire Ray Dalio is buying. You can skip our detailed discussion and jump directly to Billionaire Ray Dalio is Buying These 5 Stocks. Raymond Thomas Dalio’s $223 billion […]

  • Why MercadoLibre Stock Got Chopped Today

    Shares of MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) fell today even though there was no news out on the Latin American e-commerce company. Instead, it was one of a number of high-growth stocks that pulled back sharply today as investors were spooked by fears of rising Treasury yields, which entice investors away from growth stocks and into other options like bonds. MercadoLibre stock finished the day down 5.4% while the 10-year Treasury yield rose 1.6% to 1.48%.

  • 6 Energy Stocks Ready to Pump Out Cash

    Investors have been rewarding companies that are doing a particularly good job of pumping out free cash flow and increasing their shareholder returns.

  • Why Nio and Nikola Stocks Are Higher Today, but Canoo Is Sinking

    Names in the electric vehicle sector sometimes move as a group, but three stocks that are doing their own thing today are Nio (NYSE: NIO), Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV). As of 11:30 a.m. EDT, Nio shares were about 2% higher, while Nikola shares were up nearly 5%. Canoo's move makes sense.

  • Is NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) A Great Investment Pick?

    Harding Loevner, an investment management firm, published its “Global Equity Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 10.70% was recorded by the fund for the Q2 of 2021, beating its Benchmark, the MSCI World Index, which returned 7.89% for the same period. You can take a […]

  • Amazon target cut, Lordstown cut to sell, Coinbase introducing direct deposit of paychecks

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre reports on the day's trending tickers.

  • Stock Futures Fall as Bond Yields Hit Three-Month High

    U.S. government bond yields rose amid inflation concerns and stock futures sagged as investors rotated out of interest-rate sensitive technology stocks.

  • Oil nears 3-year high: Grab Exxon, 2 more energy stocks with big dividend yields

    Recent oil price strength could be a timely income opportunity.

  • Is Barrick Gold (GOLD) A Good Stock To Buy Now?

    Ariel Investments, an investment management firm, published its “Ariel Fund”, “Ariel Appreciation Fund”, “Ariel Focus Fund”, “Ariel International Fund”, and “Ariel Global Fund” second-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. A return of 5.52% was recorded by Ariel Fund for the second quarter of 2021, 4.8% by Ariel Appreciation […]

  • Tech Stocks Are Sliding, Oil and Yields Are Surging—and What Else Is Happening in the Stock Market Today

    Stock market futures for the Nasdaq-100 fell 1.3% as the technology-heavy index comes under pressure from rising bond yields.

  • SEC charges two over wash trades in GameStop and other so-called meme stocks

    The Securities and Exchange Commission charged two traders with engaging in so-called "wash trading" of meme stocks, including GameStop, Inc. in alleged scheme that netted them hundreds of thousands of dollars in ill-gotten rebates from a number of stock brokers.

  • Crypto is ‘in the early stages’ of a ‘long-term upward trend’: Analyst

    The vast majority of money managers remain cautious on cryptocurrency investing, despite some big name investors putting their money behind digital coins, according to one analyst.

  • Amazon Stock Is Falling Because Morgan Stanley Cut Its Price Target. This Is the Big Problem.

    Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the stock, saying a push by Amazon to add to its logistics workforce was adding to profit pressures.