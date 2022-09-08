U.S. markets close in 4 hours 14 minutes

WE-KO-PA CASINO RESORT LAUNCHES STATE-OF-THE-ART SPORTSBOOK IN PARTNERSHIP WITH BETFRED

·3 min read

FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz., Sept. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort is proud to introduce the award-winning property's new Sportsbook powered by Betfred, featuring state-of-the-art 4K video walls and displays, a cashier stand with four wagering terminals, and strategically located betting kiosks designed to appeal to sports betting enthusiasts throughout Arizona.

Betfred Sportsbook at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort
Betfred Sportsbook at We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

"We took our time in creating our new Sportsbook because we wanted to learn from those that came before us, maximize existing resources, and leverage the latest electronic advancements so we could take our facility to the next level of gaming excellence," explained Kirk Brumbaugh, Table Games Director for the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort.

Powered by Betfred Sportsbook (with whom the We-Ko-Pa Casino has partnered since August 2021 to bring sports betting to Arizona residents), the new Sportsbook boasts a massive Planar 4K direct view LED video wall (47' wide by 9' tall) that can show three separate games side-by-side, with each screen measuring 18'4' diagonally.  Each screen can be further split into four separate 9.2' diagonal sections, allowing up to 12 separate games to be seen simultaneously.

"We're excited to increase our presence in Arizona in partnership with the We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort and WKP Sportsbook," stated Bryan Bennett, Chief Operating Officer of Betfred USA Sports. "As a team, we set out early to create one of the best game-watching and betting experiences in the state, and we're confident we've accomplished that goal."

Opening just in time for football season, the new Sportsbook is connected to WKP Sports & Entertainment, a full-service sports bar that offers a variety of innovative appetizers, wings, burgers, sandwiches, pizza, salads and entrees along with more than 45 draft beers, signature cocktails, their proprietary Party Punch, beer cocktails, wine, premium spirits and adult milkshakes.  Beverage service will be available during the Sportsbook hours of operation.

The new Sportsbook is open seven days a week from 10 am on weekdays (9 am on Saturday and Sunday) until closing. For more information about the We-Ko-Pa Casino's new Sportsbook, visit www.wekopacasinoresort.com.

About We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort

Owned and operated by the Fort McDowell Yavapai Nation, the spectacular 166,341-square-foot We-Ko-Pa Casino Resort boasts state-of-the-art gaming, a variety of specialty fine and casual dining restaurants, and live entertainment. The attached AAA Four Diamond hotel offers 246 luxurious guestrooms and suites; 25,000 square feet of meeting space; and two resort-style outdoor pools.

The casino resort's proximity to the two highly acclaimed courses at We-Ko-Pa Golf Club and numerous outdoor activities at Fort McDowell Adventures make it the ideal destination for a vacation, business function or special event.

About Betfred USA Sports

Betfred USA Sports is the wholly owned US subsidiary of Betfred Group, a Warrington, United Kingdom-based bookmaker that owns and operates over 1400 betting shops in the UK as well as industry leading online and mobile products in the UK and Spain.  Betfred Group created Las Vegas-based Betfred USA Sports in 2019 specifically to enter the robust and ever-expanding US sports betting market. Betfred USA Sports, a proud sportsbook sponsor of the Denver Broncos, Cincinnati Bengals and Colorado Rockies, is currently a licensed operator in Arizona, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Washington and Colorado, with Ohio, Nevada, Maryland and Virginia pending regulatory approval.

Contact:

Gail Manginelli
GM & Associates
480-250-8236
gail@gmandassociatespr.com

Bryan Bennett
Betfred USA Sports
702-410-9900
bryan.bennett@betfred.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/we-ko-pa-casino-resort-launches-state-of-the-art-sportsbook-in-partnership-with-betfred-301620110.html

SOURCE Betfred USA Sports

