U.S. markets close in 56 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,393.71
    +39.52 (+0.91%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,277.37
    +357.53 (+1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,867.72
    +121.32 (+0.82%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,222.70
    +36.52 (+1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.97
    +1.48 (+2.10%)
     

  • Gold

    1,770.00
    -8.20 (-0.46%)
     

  • Silver

    22.71
    +0.10 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1688
    -0.0043 (-0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3260
    +0.0020 (+0.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3611
    -0.0053 (-0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.8890
    +0.6690 (+0.61%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    43,207.10
    +907.55 (+2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,082.83
    +42.34 (+4.07%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,083.37
    +102.39 (+1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,639.40
    -200.31 (-0.67%)
     

Koa is helping African consumers make better money moves

Tage Kene-Okafor
·4 min read

While Delila Kidanu grew up in Nairobi, Kenya, mobile money platform M-Pesa was the go-to fintech platform for her and most Kenyans.

The Safaricom-owned product provides basic access to financial services like sending and receiving money and purchasing airtime. Yet, some Kenyans still lack other digital financial services from savings to investments.

Last year, people in the country saved up to $13 billion, and more than 70% of them used informal saving groups and cooperatives to do this.

Based on her experience, Kidanu teamed up with Alexis Roman and Bubunyo Nyavor last year to start Koa to help Kenyans save and invest their money better. She is the COO of the company, while Roman and Nyavor act as the CEO and CTO, respectively.

Koa is one of 20 companies competing for $100,000 and the Disrupt cup in this week's TechCrunch Disrupt Startup Battlefield competition.

In an interview with TechCrunch, Roman said when the team began market research to understand how Kenyans saved, they were intrigued to discover that many people were dissatisfied with the current traditional saving options.

Apart from being offline models, savings with microfinance banks, cooperatives and informal saving groups have manual, expensive and opaque processes.

"It was shocking that when we spoke to people, and they told us their experience in their cooperatives and savings groups, we wondered why they aren't better alternatives," Roman said. "People often use access as a keyword when describing the problem behind how financial services are used. But for us, we think access is not the problem; it is how easy or efficient it is to access the service. It was this obvious observation that made us start Koa."

Digitally, some banks offer savings products to Kenyans. But Koa still sees an opportunity because banks are generally a less popular savings destination for an average Kenyan evident in the aforementioned stats.

The founders are banking that it will be different with Koa. Its first product is a savings app that allows consumers to deposit, save and earn interest on their money. When users log into the app, they can begin to create savings goals in different pockets, a replica of what exists offline -- where users would normally save across different informal savings groups for various reasons.

But despite this huge opportunity, Koa has had to battle with two challenges.

First, infrastructure, which is a necessity for the company so it can take deposits. In Kenya, a fintech startup would typically need to partner with a financial institution. But collaboration between banks and fintech in Kenya is quite exasperating and even lags that of Nigeria, a country riddled with its own set of regulatory challenges.

The second issue Koa faced was trust, an area in which informal savings groups and cooperatives have excelled by relying on word of mouth.

That said, Koa has been able to scale past both challenges. After securing some partnerships and engaging the necessary regulatory bodies to take deposits, Koa makes it easy for Kenyans to make deposits without having them go through the lengthy traditional KYC process.

Koa
Koa

Image Credits: Koa

Since beta launching in April 2021, the company has onboarded around 5,000 customers who use its savings product. But with savings being the lowest-hanging fruit for fintech apps, Roman says the plan for Koa is to offer more products along the line.

For one, Roman sees promise in offering embedded finance and banking-as-a-service tools that would enable other startups to launch fintech products at a faster pace. And given Koa's entry point with savings, Roman believes the company is poised to build the rails of digital financial services in the country.

Ultimately the plan is to become a digital banking platform that offers other services like lending and investments.

"While we offer direct to consumer savings apps, we can then turn around and go to other companies to help them offer savings or other financial products to their customers. They wouldn't have to go through all the struggles and burdens through regulatory hoops if we can help them achieve that," he said. "In the long run, we want to become a digital financial institution."

Alongside savings, Koa also provides financial and educational content for users to help with engagement. Users on the platform have now saved more than $40,000 and Roman says the company is heading toward a double-digit growth week-on-week in both users and deposits. Koa also recently raised an undisclosed pre-seed investment from angel investors across Africa, Europe and the U.S.

Before starting Koa, Roman previously led strategy at Helium Health, one of Africa's well-funded health tech startups. Kidanu worked with MEST Africa, a pan-African incubator and accelerator, as well as a business lead. Nyavor, on the other hand, is a serial founder and has led engineering teams at various African tech companies.

"I'm bullish on our team. I'm really excited about working with these people who are all very focused on customers and how we can provide the best experience for them. I think that's a differentiator for us in the market," said the CEO.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Tumbling While the Market Is Soaring

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) were falling 6% in midday trading Wednesday on no specific news related to the connected fitness equipment maker, but following a weeks-long slide in its stock. Peloton stock is now down 45% from its 52-week high and off more than 33% year to date. Doubts persist about the ability of Peloton to continue growing in a post-pandemic world.

  • Facebook falls on Apple ad changes, Workhorse suspends deliveries, Netflix gains on bullish call

    Ines Ferre breaks down some of Wednesday’s early stock movers, including: Facebook lower after warning Apple’s privacy changes could impact Q3 results, Workhorse under pressure after halting electric van deliveries, and Netflix gaining after a price target boost at Stifel.

  • Cathie Wood holds these stocks for triple-digit upside — and they're on sale

    These stocks are all about the big payoff.

  • I'm Sitting On a Record Amount of Cash: Here Are 5 Stocks I'm Looking to Buy

    If you buy high-quality companies and hang onto them for long periods of time, your chances of growing your initial investment by leaps and bounds goes up significantly. What's more, Novavax's vaccine development platform should allow it to quickly tackle new variants and develop potential combination treatments in the future.

  • September Sell-Off: Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now

    Most of what gets published in the financial media separates investors and companies into two camps: Value and growth. But that doesn't make any sense. It was Warren Buffett who said, "Price is what you pay.

  • Should I Avoid Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)?

    The latest 13F reporting period has come and gone, and Insider Monkey is again at the forefront when it comes to making use of this gold mine of data. We have processed the filings of the more than 873 world-class investment firms that we track and now have access to the collective wisdom contained in […]

  • Why Nio Stock Moved Higher Today

    Nio shares have taken a hit from macro news recently, but some company-specific developments may be pushing it higher today.

  • Warren Buffett says these are the top companies to own — you can buy them now

    Stop losing money on mediocre businesses.

  • Why FedEx's stock price fell after Q1 earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Emily McCormick provides the key points to know about FedEx's Q1 earnings.&nbsp;

  • Bitcoin Crashed to $5,402 in Error on Network Backed by Quants

    (Bloomberg) -- A cryptocurrency data network run by some of Wall Street’s biggest players showed a roughly 90% plunge in Bitcoin on Monday, a glitch that didn’t show up on other platforms.Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksFor Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapping the Arc de Triomphe Is a Final VictoryIs There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?Merkel’s Legacy Come

  • When the stock market pulls back, keep buying — especially these five companies

    It’s time to start buying this September pullback in the stock market. Lehman Brothers blew up in 2008 because the U.S. government failed to realize it was too big to fail. Lehman had sold a lot of flawed financial products around the world, so when it blew up, it created systemic problems.

  • Why WiMi Hologram Cloud Stock Rocketed Higher Today

    This augmented reality company generated more revenue in the first half of 2021 than in all of 2019.

  • Roubini Says He’s ‘Dr. Realist’ by Warning of Global-Debt Trap

    (Bloomberg) -- Nouriel Roubini -- renowned for foreseeing the mortgage collapse that helped produce the 2008 financial crisis -- said the post-pandemic world seems to be heading toward a repeat. Most Read from BloombergThe Global Housing Market Is Broken, and It’s Dividing Entire CountriesIstanbul Turns Taps on Old Fountains, Joining Global Push for Free DrinksMerkel’s Legacy Comes to Life on Berlin’s ‘Arab Street’Is There Room for E-Scooters in New York City?For Christo and Jeanne-Claude, Wrapp

  • Endo Launches First and Only Generic Version of Chantix® (varenicline) Tablets in the United States

    Endo International plc (NASDAQ: ENDP) announced today that one of its operating companies, Par Pharmaceutical, Inc. (Par), has begun shipping the generic version of Pfizer's Chantix® (varenicline), 0.5 mg and 1 mg tablets, following final approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for its Abbreviated New Drug Application.

  • Here's Why Workhorse Stock Tumbled Today

    Investors in last-mile electric delivery vehicle start-up Workhorse Group (NASDAQ: WKHS) haven't had much good news so far in 2021. The stock is down almost 60% year to date, and more than 80% off highs reached in February. The stock has regained some of that decline, but still remained down about 8.5% as of 10:25 a.m. EDT.

  • Where home prices are going next, according to forecast models

    Will we see home prices come down anytime soon? Here’s what the forecast models are predicting for the next year.

  • 2 Robinhood Stocks That Millionaires Are Buying

    In some circles, Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) has become associated with risky investment strategies and gamified trading. Elsewhere, Robinhood is lauded for pioneering commission-free trades and fractional shares, making the stock market more accessible to younger generations. On the money manager side, CEO Mortimer Buckley recently added Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) stock to Vanguard's portfolio, which now owns roughly 7.9 million shares.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Just Bottomed

    When stocks hit bottom, investors should take note. Stock prices fall for a reason, but those reasons don’t always mean that the stock is unsound. In fact, some fundamentally strong equities can fall to rock bottom prices – and when that happens, it’s a buying opportunity. Wall Street’s analysts are frequently on the alert for these cases, as they generally offer investors some of the best upside potentials in the market. Using TipRanks’ database, we pinpointed three stocks whose price has falle

  • 3 Attractive Dividend Stocks Whose Dividends Could Double

    These companies have delivered handsome dividend growth and can continue doing so in the years to come.

  • Why China Evergrande Group Stock Bounced 47% Today

    Shares of Chinese property behemoth China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.F), as well as shares of the China Evergrande Group (OTC: EGRN.Y) American depositary receipts, exploded higher in Wednesday morning trading, rising 40.1% and 47.5% respectively, through 10:25 a.m. EDT, and pulling up the share prices of other Chinese stocks in their wake. A couple of factors seem to be working this morning to calm investors' panic over the prospect of China Evergrande going insolvent. As television network Euronews reports this morning, Evergrande subsidiary Hengda Real Estate Group has just informed the Shenzhen Stock Exchange that it has successfully negotiated a plan to pay interest on a bond due in 2025.