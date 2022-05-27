Koala Sampler now uses AI to automatically create song stems

It's been possible to automatically create song stems on your computer, but now you have that option in a sampler app on your phone. Elf Audio has updated its Koala Sampler app for Android and iOS with a feature that uses AI to automatically isolate stems from samples. You can have the J Dilla-inspired app pick out the vocals, drums or bass (plus a generic "other") so that you can fold them into a track without consuming much time on your part.

The AI isn't perfect, as you can hear in the clip below. However, that's not strictly the point. As with the rest of Koala Sampler, this is more about creating quick cuts and making music production more accessible to people who can't justify expensive sampling tools. At $5, it's an easier way to dabble in this kind of production than investing in a full suite or novelties like Kanye's Stem Player.