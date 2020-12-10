U.S. markets close in 5 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,675.22
    +2.40 (+0.07%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,025.13
    -43.68 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,400.38
    +61.42 (+0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,906.90
    +4.76 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    47.18
    +1.66 (+3.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,848.10
    +9.60 (+0.52%)
     

  • Silver

    24.32
    +0.33 (+1.38%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2137
    +0.0053 (+0.44%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    0.9250
    -0.0160 (-1.70%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3292
    -0.0071 (-0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.2990
    +0.0180 (+0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,973.90
    -362.77 (-1.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    350.68
    -8.73 (-2.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,612.05
    +47.76 (+0.73%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,756.24
    -61.70 (-0.23%)
     
JOBS:

Jobless claims: Another 853,000 Americans filed last week

New weekly claims are now about four times greater than they were before the pandemic.

Koan raises $1M more as it adds a free tier to its OKR software

Alex Wilhelm
·3 min read

This week Koan, a startup that provides objectives-and-key-results (OKR) and status-tracking software, announced that it has raised an additional $1 million, added a free tier to its service, and acquired a design firm that it has worked with.

Koan, which raised $3 million in Seed funding last October, was co-founded by Matt Tucker, who previously co-founded Jive. Jive focused on enterprise social networking, went public in 2011 and later sold itself in 2017 for an all-cash deal worth $462 million.

The OKR-focused startup competes in a somewhat crowded space. The goals-tracking software market saw a wave of venture funding over the last year, including Ally's $15 million Series B, Gtmhub's Series A, WorkBoard's Series C, among others.

For more on what OKRs are and how they work, I've written a bit of an explainer here.

Koan's software is built around a single core philosophy, Tucker told TechCrunch in an interview, namely that small, positive actions done repeatedly will amount to a big impact in time.

In that vein, while Koan offers the OKR tools you'd imagine, it also has a check-in feature that helps individuals to report their performance and progress in a manner that is aggregated across teams to provide a clear picture of how individuals across teams are feeling about any particular KR. If individual workers keep updating their progress, the company's picture of how it is progressing towards goals will sharpen.

Growth plans

Koan is pursuing a growth strategy called product-led growth, also known as product-led selling. OpenView Partners defines the go-to-market method as follows: "[A]n end user-focused growth model that relies on the product itself as the primary driver of customer acquisition, conversion and expansion."

Via a Koan deck that TechCrunch reviewed, here how individual reports of progress against a KR can be viewed in its software.

It's cheap, and if it works, very effective.

Software products that entice individuals to sign up, who then invite colleagues aboard can benefit from product-led growth strategies. The method has proven popular with collaboration-focused software, so it could make sense for Koan; if one team at a company uses the startup's software, its use could spread to other teams. That would mean more revenue for Koan.

So to juice the number of folks using its product in hopes of it spreading widely, Koan is adding a free tier to its service. In marketing-speak, the startup wants to widen the top of its funnel.

If the move works, Koan could progress from Seed maturity to Series A preparedness. Its new capital will help in the same effort, with the new funds earmarked to help it staff up on the engineering side of its business and to help "accelerate [its] product led growth," in the words of its CEO.

BMNT put the new monies into the company.

And to top its news dump off, Koan has purchased Horrible Design Co, which it has worked with. Horrible has traditionally helped small startups with product and design related projects.

The OKR space is red-hot, and competitive. Some startups charge, others don't, some have a freemium model. Koan has now cast its lot in with the third category. Let's see if the 2021 planning cycle can help the company snag new users as its CEO hopes, and drive the revenue growth that its new investor expects.

Latest Stories

  • Airbnb prices initial public offering at $68, above targeted range

    Airbnb priced its initial public offering at $68 per share, or above its already-raised range, in one of this year’s largest and most highly anticipated public debuts.

  • Retirement advice from the man who created the 401(k)

    The father of the 401(k) has tips for everyone, including lawmakers, on ways to save for retirement.

  • Wild Ride Continues For This Biotech Stock With A 998% Single-Day Gain

    Shares of Greenwich Lifesciences continued their wild ride Thursday on enthusiasm for the tiny biotech company's breast cancer treatment.

  • Morning Bell With Jim Cramer: Tesla Falls After New Price Target

    Jim Cramer shares insights about Chewy's and GameStop's quarter earnings, and Tesla's price target lift.

  • Is Nio Stock A Buy Now As Chinese EVs Boom? Here's What Earnings, Stock Chart Show

    Supercharged Nio stock taps demand for electric cars. Here is what the fundamentals and technical analysis say about buying Nio shares now.

  • DoorDash IPO is 'most ridiculous of 2020' and 'holds no value': Analyst

    One analyst's view of the hyped DoorDash IPO: “They do not have a way to make money long-term."

  • It’s Time to Shift Away From Zoom Video and Other Covid-19 Tech Plays, J.P. Morgan Says. What to Buy Instead.

    The time has come to take profits in super-pricey software stocks like Zoom Video Communications, Okta, and DocuSign—and to find bargains elsewhere, J.P. Morgan says.

  • Was Buffett Right About Energy In 2020?

    Warren Buffett, America's most legendary investor has a long track record trading energy companies, so when he makes a move, the markets pay attention

  • Tesla, Trading at $650, Gets $90 Price Target From JPMorgan

    JPMorgan analyst Ryan Brinkman has told clients not to increase their holdings in Tesla to approximate its weight in the S&P; 500 ahead of its inclusion to the benchmark on December 21.

  • Tesla's Musk relocates to Texas from California; compares himself to war general

    Musk confirmed the move in an interview with Matt Murray, the Wall Street Journal's editor in chief. "The two biggest things that I got going on right now are the Starship development in South Texas ... and then the big new U.S. factory for Tesla," the 49-year-old Tesla chief said.

  • Greenwich LifeScience stock skyrockets more than 2,000% after upbeat data on breast cancer treatment

    Shares of Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. blasted 2,399.3% higher in very active and volatile afternoon trading Wednesday, after the Texas-based biopharmaceutical company displayed upbeat results of a Phase IIb trial for its breast cancer treatment. The stock, which has been halted no less than 20 times for volatility, was easily the biggest gainer trading on major U.S. exchanges, while trading volume of 15.9 million shares was many multiples of the full-day average of about 22,000 shares. The company said before the open that a poster presentation of five-year data for the GP2 clinical trial met all of its endpoints and showed zero recurrence of breast cancer in patients who had previously undergone surgery. The stock, which went public on Sept. 25, was now trading 2,159.7% above its $5.75 initial public offering price. The stock was soaring on a day that the iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF dropped 1.9% and the S&P 500 fell 0.7%.

  • The Electric Car Boom Is About To Get Even Hotter

    As the EV revolution heats up, car giants are failing to do the most important thing: bringing electric transportation to the masses

  • AT&T Stock Sells Crunchyroll Animation Unit To Sony Group; Shares Dip

    AT&T continues to shed assets after the telecom and media firm agreed to sell its Crunchyroll animation video business to Sony's Funimation Global Group for $1.175 billion. AT&T shares dipped.

  • A Fascinating Case About Paying a $900 Million Debt by Mistake

    (Bloomberg Opinion) -- The $900 million Citi-Revlon lawsuit that started on Wednesday is a law professor’s dream. The case, which is being heard by Judge Jesse Furman in federal district court in New York, pits two entirely logical and reasonable principles against one another. On the one hand is the idea that if someone pays you money by mistake, you should give it back. On the other is the intuition that if someone owes you money and transfers it to you — whether by Venmo or by a direct bank transfer — you should be able to keep what you are owed.But what if someone owes you a whole lot of money and, when he means to transfer just the interest payment to you, he accidentally repays the whole debt?That’s roughly what happened in this case. Citi was responsible for sending interest payments to Revlon’s creditors. But through what the bank says was human error, Citi sent the creditors not the interest payments but exactly the total that they were eventually due to receive — down to the penny, more or less.It’s as if instead of paying your monthly mortgage payment online, you accidentally sent the entire outstanding principal to the bank. Could you ask for your money back on the theory that obviously you didn’t intend to pay off your mortgage? Or could the bank keep your payment, on the theory that you do in fact owe them the money and hey, some people pay off their mortgages early?You will be unsurprised to hear that lawyers have technical names for the rules that would lead to the two alternate outcomes. One rule is called the “mistake of fact” doctrine. It says that, as a general matter, money paid based on a factual mistake can be recovered “unless the payment has caused such a change in the position of the other party that it would be unjust to require him to refund.”This rule is based on the moral notion that no one deserves to be enriched unjustly. If out of the blue I get a payment for $1,000 in my PayPal account from someone I’ve never heard of, I should have to pay it back. (Unless it’s from a Nigerian prince. In that case all bets are off.) The caveat built into this rule is that there might be some circumstances in which the person who gets the payment has relied on the belief that the money actually does belong to him, and that it might be unjust to make him repay it. Either way, the point of this rule is to be guided by principles of justice.Citi, of course, wants the current case to be decided based on the “mistake of fact” rule. The payment was an error and the money should be returned.On the other side, however, is a rule known as the “discharge for value” rule. This rule says that when a creditor gets a payment from a third party (like Citi) “in discharge” of any debt, the creditor doesn’t have to pay it back even if “the discharge was given by mistake,” so long as the creditor “did not have notice of the transferor’s mistake.” The idea here is, roughly, that if someone owes you money and it gets paid back, you should be able to assume that the payment belongs to you, even if it came to you at an unexpected time. After all, in some sense, it’s your money, since it was owed to you.In 1991, the New York Court of Appeals, the highest court in the state, directly considered the issue of which rule should prevail in a case involving electronic transfers. (The case was called Banque Worms v. Bankamerica — a case name for the ages, if you ask me.) The application of that precedent to the Citi-Revlon case will likely determine the outcome.The court in the Banque Worms case explained that there was especially good reason to apply the discharge for value rule when it came to electronic transfers, which at the time were still a relatively new financial technology. Its logic was that people need to rely on the finality of such transfers — once they are made, the thing is done. The court even added a self-interested, pro-New York argument, namely that “this state is considered the national and international center for wholesale wire transfers.” Getting the law right would therefore be good for business.The court therefore adopted the discharge for value rule because it was “consistent with and furthers the policy goal of finality in business transactions.” It framed the rule this way:When a beneficiary receives money to which it is entitled and has no knowledge that the money was erroneously wired, the beneficiary should not have to wonder whether it may retain the funds; rather, such a beneficiary should be able to consider the transfer of funds as a final and complete transaction, not subject to revocation.That sounds good for Revlon’s creditors; but not so fast. The creditors will only get to keep the money under the Banque Worms precedent if they had “no knowledge” that the money was transferred to them by mistake. That leaves the question of whether sophisticated financial actors like the creditors knew the money they were getting was received in error.Technically, that’s a question of fact: Did the creditors know this was a blunder? The reality is that they must have known it almost instantaneously. No creditor expects to get the full principal from a sophisticated borrower when only interest is owed. The creditors were already angry at Revlon for allegedly eroding the value of their collateral. It seems almost unimaginable that they thought Revlon was somehow making their dreams come true.Furman, the judge in the case, is one of the intellectual stars of the Southern District. He knows how to be skeptical of parties who describe their motives in sketchy terms. His long opinion on the Trump administration’s outrageous efforts to add a citizenship question to the census was what convinced the Supreme Court, in particular Chief Justice John Roberts, the swing voter, to rule against the government.It seems extremely likely that Furman will conclude that the creditors had knowledge — knowledge based on their common sense — that the payments were erroneous. I expect them to have to pay the money back. The basic moral intuition against unjust enrichment will prevail over the more abstract interest in finality.In a world where apps enable us to split checks using electronic transfers, the decision will be an important precedent beyond the rarefied world of corporate finance.This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.Noah Feldman is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist and host of the podcast “Deep Background.” He is a professor of law at Harvard University and was a clerk to U.S. Supreme Court Justice David Souter. His books include “The Three Lives of James Madison: Genius, Partisan, President.” For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.com/opinionSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Airbnb IPO Prices Far Above Estimates With A $47 Billion Valuation

    Airbnb raised $3.5 billion with an initial public offering that widely exceeded heightened expectations. The Airbnb IPO will begin trading sometime Thursday morning under the ticker ABNB.

  • A ‘flood of money’ should keep this bull market alive, even with the U.S. at a ‘tipping point,’ billionaire investor says

    Ray Dalio shared his outlook for financial markets this week in a Reddit "Ask Me Anything" session this week. He was pretty bullish, with some big caveats.

  • Tesla Gets Downgrade From Long-Term Bull Pierre Ferragu, Analyst Says Time To Book Profits

    New Street Research analyst and Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) bull Pierre Ferragu is of the opinion that investors who hold the automaker's stock should book some profits ahead of the S&P inclusion, Barron's reported Wednesday.The Tesla Analyst: Ferragu downgraded Tesla from Hold to Buy and maintained the price target of $578 even though he opined the shares are likely to hit $1,200 in 2025.The Tesla Thesis: "We expect Tesla to trade at 75 [times] forward earnings in 2025, " wrote Ferragu.By 2025, Ferragu expects the Elon Musk-led company to be in what he terms hypergrowth. By the following year, he foresees Tesla shipping 2.8 million vehicles a year, which is 500,000 more than what it shipped in 2020. This implies the Palo Alto-based automaker would grow annually at nearly 33%.Ferragu's last call to upgrade the stock in October to Buy was made when the stock was trading at nearly $425 and his price target of $578 was the highest at the time.Tesla's stock gained 48% since the decision to add the company to the S&P 500 index was made, which is a factor in Ferragu's current prudential call, noted Barron's. The automaker's stock has rallied 622.49% on a year-to-date basis and nearly 800% over the year.Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 7% lower at $604.48 on Wednesday and fell 2.23% to $591.02 in the after-hours session.Click here to check out Benzinga's EV Hub for the latest electric vehicles news.Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Dec 2020JP MorganMaintainsUnderweight Dec 2020Goldman SachsUpgradesNeutralBuy Nov 2020WedbushMaintainsNeutral View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst RatingsSee more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Apple Working On Self-Driving Vehicle Similar To Tesla With TSMC: Report * Tesla Could Be Headed For 6 As Momentum Stocks Recover, Technical Analyst Says(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stockpicking legend Warren Buffett and index champion John Bogle both knew the other was right about investing

    Fierce defenders of indexing declare that it trounces stock picking, while active managers proclaim the virtues of their selective research and analysis. Take two titans of our time: John Bogle, godfather of indexing and the founder of mutual fund giant Vanguard Group, and Warren Buffett, CEO of Berkshire Hathaway (BRK)(BRK) and the gold standard of stock picking.

  • 3 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Could Reach New Highs

    The markets have been on a tear of late despite the headwinds presented by the novel coronavirus pandemic. The question is how long this will last?Writing from Goldman Sachs, the firm’s chief US equity strategist David Kostin says that the markets will outperform both other investments and analyst expectations over the next two years. He sees the S&P 500 hitting 4,600 by the end of 2022, which would represent a 25% gain.Backing his stance, Kostin gives four reasons for his bullishness. The first three reasons are the obvious ones: the economy is improving, earnings are rising, and interest rates are low – these all draw investors into stocks. But under them all is ‘Tina' (there is no alternative). The stock market is the only place right now where investors can find big returns and, according to Kostin, "equities become the default opportunity."With investors moving into stocks, they’re going to look for data to back their choices. After all, even without an alternative, investors want to find the right moves.With this in mind, we used TipRanks database to pinpoint three stocks with a Strong Buy consensus rating, and a Perfect 10 Smart Score. The Smart Score is a data analysis tool, which uses the real-time information collected in the database. The stock data is collated according to 8 separate factors, each of which is known to predict growth and share appreciation. The factors are averaged together, and given as a single-digit score, on a scale from 1 to 10, letting investors know at a glance the likely way forward for a stock.The Strong Buy rating and the Perfect 10 don’t have to go together, but it’s a strong positive sign for investors when they do. Let's take a closer look. Turning Point Brands (TPB)Turning Point may not be a household name – but there’s a good chance that you’ve heard of some of its brands. The company owns both Zig Zag, the well-known maker of rolling papers and branded gear, and Stoker’s chewing tobacco. Turning Point has a range of ‘consumer products with active ingredients,’ including chewing tobacco, as well as snuff and vapes. The company registered an earnings increase from 4Q19 to 1Q20, bucking the corona trend, and has seen quarterly revenues level out at $104 million in Q3, up 15% from the first quarter. Earnings have been rising consistently for the past three quarters, with Q3 EPS at 75 cents.The company’s stock has been rising, too. Shares in TPB are up an impressive 50% year-to-date, wiping out all losses sustained during the shutdown policies last winter.Covering this stock for Craig-Hallum is 5-star analyst Eric Des Lauriers. He rates TPB shares a Buy, and his $60 price target suggests room for 41% growth in the coming year. (To watch Des Lauriers’ track record, click here)Backing his bullish stance, the analyst writes, “Turning Point Brands (TPB) delivered another strong beat and raise quarter, beating all analyst estimates as the two base businesses benefitted from long term secular trends and growth initiatives… [We] expect the strong trends in the base businesses to continue through 2021 and expect significantly increased profitability in NewGen as competitors exit the market. With strategic investments and M&A picking up, we are increasingly bullish on TPB’s long-term outlook…”Overall, the Strong Buy consensus rating on Turning Points Brands is unanimous, standing on 5 Buy-side reviews. The stock is selling for $42.60, and its $46.46 average price target implies ~9% upside from current levels. (See TPB stock analysis on TipRanks)Gladstone Lands (LAND)Next up is a unique REIT, real estate investment trust. Gladstone owns and manages farmland, acquiring high-quality farms and related properties which it then leases to independent farmers or to farming corporations. The company’s properties are actively involved in the production of a wide range of crops, including strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, cabbage and watermelons. Gladstone boasts 100% occupancy of its properties, an enviable position for any REIT.During the first quarter, when most companies felt the pain of the lockdown policies, Gladstone posted its strongest earnings and revenues of 2020. The most recent results, for Q3, showed revenue of $13.99 million, up 10% sequentially. Since the third quarter, Gladstone has acquired four new farms, totaling nearly 1,400 acres, and collected 99% of rents due in October. Even better, for shareholders, to company’s portfolio has exceeded $1 billion in total value. Like most REITs, Gladstone pays out a regular dividend. The payment, of 4.4 cents per regular share, is paid out monthly. At an annualized rate of nearly 53 cents per share, it gives a yield of 3.6%. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Michael Diana who wrote, “We have covered LAND since it went public in January 2013, and have consistently regarded its investment thesis (appreciation in the value of farmland) as sound, its strategy (focused mainly on non-commodity crops such as fruits and vegetables) as superior, and its execution (buying high quality farms at reasonable cap rates) as strong."To this end, Diana gives LAND a Buy rating and a $20 one-year price target, which indicates room for 35% growth. (To watch Diana’s track record, click here.)Overall, along with its Strong Buy consensus rating, LAND shares have a 12-month average price target of $18.17. This suggests an upside potential of ~23% in the year ahead. (See LAND stock analysis at TipRanks)MarineMax (HZO)The last stock on our list is a retailer, in the water-leisure niche. MarineMax sells boats, yachts, and support services such as winterization, new and used, across the spectrum of price points. The company advertises itself as recreational retailer focused on premium brands. HZO has seen strong appreciation in 2020, bucking the coronavirus. The shares are up 89% year-to-date, far outpacing the NASDAQ and S&P 500.The share growth has been based on powerful results for the company’s fiscal year, which ended on September 30. In the fiscal Q4, just reported, EPS was down sequentially, but beat the forecast by a wide margin. Quarterly revenue came in at $398 million. Fiscal 2020 full-year revenue was $1.5 billion, and reflected 25% same-store sales growth during the year. EPS for fiscal 2020 was $3.37, more than double the previous year’s figure.When a company reports results like that, it’s no surprise to see it has a Perfect 10 from the Smart Score. B. Riley analyst Eric Wold is impressed by MarineMax’s same-store sales and its overall position in its retail niche. He writes, “HZO reported impressive 4Q20 SSS growth of +33%, which was up against a two-year comp stack of +13%, and compared to our +25% estimate and the consensus estimate of +14%. We believe the company's broad network of retail locations, strong manufacturer relationships and investments into a digital/virtual platform can help the company take meaningful share—and even in situations where most are shutdown during a pandemic.”In line with his comments, Wold gives the stock a Buy rating. His $40 price target implies an upside of ~27% over the next year. (To watch Wold’s track record, click here)All in all, MarineMax’s Strong Buy consensus rating is based on 6 reviews, breaking down to 5 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $31.53, and its $35.80 average price target suggests it has room to grow 13.5% from that level. (See HZO stock analysis on TipRanks)To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • 7 Bank Stocks Morgan Stanley Just Upgraded

    Morgan Stanley has upgraded these bank stocks. Bank stocks have been red-hot in the past three months amid a broad market rotation out of high-growth tech stocks and into value stocks. Fortunately for bank stock investors, Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck says the favorable environment for banks will continue in 2021.