Understanding Koc Holding AS's Upcoming Dividend Payout

Koc Holding AS (KHOLY) recently announced a dividend of $1.24 per share, payable on 2024-05-13, with the ex-dividend date set for 2024-04-24. As investors look forward to this upcoming payment, the spotlight also shines on the company's dividend history, yield, and growth rates. Using the data from GuruFocus, let's look into Koc Holding AS's dividend performance and assess its sustainability.

What Does Koc Holding AS Do?

Koc Holding is a Turkish conglomerate. The group's businesses operate in a diverse range of industries including energy refining, fuel distribution, automotive, consumer electronics, banking, and more. The company operates five core business segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance, and Other. The largest segment by sales is energy, containing the fuel distribution, refining, and power generation businesses.

Koc Holding AS's Dividend Analysis

A Glimpse at Koc Holding AS's Dividend History

Koc Holding AS has maintained a consistent dividend payment record since 2011, with dividends currently distributed on a yearly basis. Below is a chart showing annual Dividends Per Share for tracking historical trends.

Breaking Down Koc Holding AS's Dividend Yield and Growth

As of today, Koc Holding AS currently has a 12-month trailing dividend yield of 1.29% and a 12-month forward dividend yield of 3.53%, suggesting an expectation of increased dividend payments over the next 12 months.

Over the past three years, Koc Holding AS's annual dividend growth rate was 102.10%. Extended to a five-year horizon, this rate decreased to 39.00% per year. And over the past decade, Koc Holding AS's annual dividends per share growth rate stands at an impressive 20.90%.

Based on Koc Holding AS's dividend yield and five-year growth rate, the 5-year yield on cost of Koc Holding AS stock as of today is approximately 6.69%.

Koc Holding AS's Dividend Analysis

The Sustainability Question: Payout Ratio and Profitability

To assess the sustainability of the dividend, one needs to evaluate the company's payout ratio. The dividend payout ratio provides insights into the portion of earnings the company distributes as dividends. As of 2023-12-31, Koc Holding AS's dividend payout ratio is 0.08, indicating a sustainable dividend policy.

Koc Holding AS's profitability rank is 9 out of 10 as of 2023-12-31, reflecting good profitability prospects. The company has consistently reported positive net income over the past decade, further solidifying its financial stability.

Growth Metrics: The Future Outlook

Koc Holding AS's growth rank of 9 out of 10 suggests a promising growth trajectory relative to its competitors. The company's robust revenue model is evidenced by its revenue per share and 3-year revenue growth rate, which has outperformed 97.51% of global competitors.

The company's 3-year EPS growth rate and 5-year EBITDA growth rate also outperform the majority of global competitors, highlighting its capacity for sustained earnings and dividends.

Concluding Insights on Koc Holding AS's Dividend Profile

Considering Koc Holding AS's consistent dividend payments, robust dividend growth rate, prudent payout ratio, strong profitability, and impressive growth metrics, the company presents a compelling case for value investors. These factors not only suggest a sustainable dividend policy but also reflect the company's potential for continued financial success. Investors seeking high-dividend yield opportunities can further explore using the High Dividend Yield Screener available to GuruFocus Premium users.

