Koch Foods Settles Antitrust Claims Over Chicken Contracts With DOJ

(Bloomberg) -- Koch Foods Inc., the fifth-largest poultry processor in the US, reached an agreement with the US Department of Justice to settle claims that it used illegal fees and penalties to prevent suppliers from selling to its rivals.

The company was accused of requiring chicken farmers to pay substantial termination penalties to switch from working for Koch to a rival processor. The DOJ said in a statement that its proposed deal, which is pending court approval, bars Koch from harassing and penalizing bird suppliers and requires the company to return expenses, fees and penalties unlawfully imposed on them.

“Antitrust and competition laws protect growers’ right to benefit from competition for their products, their services, and their labor,” Deputy Assistant Attorney General Michael Kades, of the department’s antitrust division, said in the statement.

Koch Foods didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The privately owned company — which operates chicken-processing facilities in Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi and Tennessee — allegedly imposed charges amounting to more than half of most growers’ total annual take-home income and sometimes more than a full year’s take-home earnings, according to the DOJ. Koch was also accused of suing or threatening to sue more than a dozen family farmers who tried to switch to a competitor.

The DOJ says the proposed consent decree would require Koch to inform all farmers that it won’t enforce termination-penalty provisions included in existing contracts. It would also ban the company from “taking any steps” to collect payments of the kind for the next seven years. Farmers would also be reimbursed for all termination-fine payments and out-of-pocket legal expenses.

The penalty provision violates the Packers and Stockyards Act, a landmark statute passed in 1921 that protects livestock and poultry producers, the DOJ said.

