Kochava Joins IZEA Solution Partner Program

Orlando, Florida, Feb. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA), the premier provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for leading brands, today announced it is partnering with Kochava, the leading real-time data solutions company for omnichannel attribution and measurement. Central to the relationship, IZEA will be named an Authorized Partner of Kochava, and Kochava will join the fast-growing IZEA Solution Partner Program.

“Influencer marketing is experiencing a monumental shift into lower-funnel activations and ROI measurement," said Nick Giannopoulos, Manager of Media & Partnerships at IZEA. "The mobile app sector is no exception. By enlisting Influencers as a medium to drive not only awareness but attributable downloads of apps via our partnership with Kochava, our two lines of business can work together to accomplish this goal.”

The mobile commerce sector is growing quickly, accelerated by the pandemic. This presents an opportunity for influencers and marketers alike to capitalize on the growing trend toward “mcommerce,” which eMarketer’s Mcommerce Forecast 2021 estimates will account for 10% of total retail sales by 2025. eMarketer estimates in an episode of the Behind the Numbers podcast published in 2021 that U.S. adults spent an average of 4 hours and 23 minutes on non-voice mobile activities in 2021, and the figure will increase to 4 hours and 29 minutes in 2022. During their time on social media, eMarketer estimates in “Which social networks excel at holding users’ attention?” (January 2022) that users spend an average of 38 minutes per day on TikTok, 35 minutes on Twitter, and 31 minutes on Facebook.

“Since we launched the program, we have seen overwhelming success watching partners and marketers grow,” said Jason Hicks, GM, m/OS at Kochava. “We are thrilled to add IZEA as a great new partner, especially as influencer marketing is a key component in the marketing mix.”

Authorized Partners are required to attend Kochava discovery sessions for in-depth training, which IZEA has successfully completed. The focus of these sessions is on key marketing functions of the Kochava Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS), which is the foundation for marketing success across the largest enterprise brands in the world. In addition, IZEA will be listed as such in the Kochava Media Index, the largest advertising database in the world.

About IZEA

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive measurable return on investment.

About Kochava

Kochava Inc. is a real-time data solutions company offering the leading omnichannel measurement and attribution solutions for data-driven marketers. The Marketers Operating System™ (m/OS) from Kochava empowers advertisers and publishers with a platform that seamlessly integrates and manages customer identity, measurement and data controls. Unlike the complicated, siloed tech stacks employed today, the m/OS takes the next step: unifying all of your data and critical omnichannel solutions into a cohesive, operational system that goes beyond data aggregation and reporting. The m/OS provides the foundation for limitless advertiser and publisher tools, including the option to build third-party solutions onto the platform. By design, m/OS facilitates success by making data accessible and actionable to maximize ROI.

With a culture of customer-driven innovation, dedication to data security, and the most powerful tools in the ecosystem, Kochava is trusted by top brands to harness their data for growth. Kochava also hosts the largest independent mobile data marketplace, the Kochava Collective. Headquartered in Sandpoint, Idaho, the company has offices globally. For more information, visit www.kochava.com.


Attachment

CONTACT: Leslie Amadio lamadio@kochava.com Martin Smith IZEA Worldwide, Inc. Phone: 407-674-6911 Email: ir@izea.com


