Kodak Black sued by Queens luxury transport service over $600K in unpaid bills

He goes by Kodak Black, but a Queens concierge company says he’s in the red.

I&D Concierge has sued rapper Kodak Black, claiming he refused to pay them more than $600,000 for numerous services.

The transportation company filed the civil suit Wednesday in Brooklyn Federal Court, seeking the $618,070.11 it claims to be owed.

The Long Island City-based company arranged “luxurious and secure transportation services” for Kodak, whose legal name is Bill Kapri, beginning in September 2018 and continuing through January 2024, according to the lawsuit.

Kodak, 26, worked with I&D numerous times in 2023, but at the end of the year, he disputed dozens of American Express charges, the suit claims, listing the numerous charges.

I&D said Kodak won the dispute by “fraudulently claiming either that the services were not received or were canceled in accordance with [I&D’s] cancellation policy. Neither is true.”

American Express then canceled the charges, meaning I&D never received the $618,070.11 it was owed, according to the suit. The company said it still hadn’t been paid as of Wednesday.

The rapper has run into legal trouble in the past. In July 2022, he was accused of drug trafficking and possession. While out on bail awaiting trial in that case, he has twice been arrested for probation violations. After one of the violations, missing a mandatory drug test, he was sentenced to 30 days in rehab.

Following the second violation, possession of oxycodone, Kodak spent about two months in jail. However, he was released after his lawyer proved that the oxycodone had been prescribed.

In November 2019, Kodak was sentenced to three years in prison on a federal gun charge. President Trump commuted his sentence on his final day in office in January 2021.

Kodak also pleaded guilty in April 2021 to assaulting a teenage girl in a South Carolina hotel room in 2016. He received a 10-year suspended prison sentenced and 18 months of probation in that case.

With John Annese