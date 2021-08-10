U.S. markets open in 6 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,428.50
    +2.75 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,018.00
    +20.00 (+0.06%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,142.75
    +17.50 (+0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,236.20
    +3.50 (+0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.34
    +0.86 (+1.29%)
     

  • Gold

    1,728.80
    +2.30 (+0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    23.32
    +0.05 (+0.22%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1722
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3240
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • Vix

    16.67
    +0.52 (+3.22%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3846
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.4750
    +0.1700 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    45,876.59
    +93.35 (+0.20%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,133.61
    +74.28 (+7.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,134.03
    +1.73 (+0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,888.15
    +68.11 (+0.24%)
     

KODAK LUMA 400 Projector Now Shipping on Amazon

·2 min read

A portable HD smart projector is the latest addition to the popular LUMA projector line

EDISON, N.J., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, C+A Global, an authorized brand licensee of Eastman Kodak Company, announced the availability of the KODAK LUMA 400 Portable HD Smart Projector; the newest addition to their LUMA line of projectors, which includes the LUMA 75, LUMA 150, LUMA 350 and LUMA 450, delivering big-screen quality with small-screen portability. Travel-friendly and equipped with a tripod, the LUMA 400 now available on Amazon, is perfect for recreating the movie theater experience in your backyard, camping trips and everywhere in between, allowing you to instantly stream your favorite movies and shows in HD.

KODAK LUMA 400
KODAK LUMA 400

The KODAK LUMA 400 offers a cinematic movie-watching experience from the comfort of your home, eliminating the enclosed movie theater space and complexities, at a time when safety and social distance is top of mind. Like its counterpart the LUMA 450, the LUMA 400 supports 4K resolution, HDMI®, VGA, USB, and SDTM card inputs that can be connected to various media devices to play movies, stream shows, view images, all in native 720p quality. Its compact size and longer battery life of 2.5 hours, lets you take the big picture anywhere.

"The new LUMA 400 brings Kodak's unmatched heritage in motion pictures into a contemporary context," said Clara Fort, VP of Brand Licensing at Kodak. "We are proud to collaborate with partners like C+A Global who are bringing exciting technology to today's consumers."

A truly all-in-one theater system, the KODAK LUMA 400 can project up to 150" inches onto any clear surface and is equipped with dual 1-Watt speakers for an optimal listening experience. The projector comes equipped with a tripod, power cable, HDMI cable, DC adapter, and is compatible with TV smart sticks, Chromecast, USB drives, smartphones, laptops and more. By downloading the KODAK LUMA companion app, users can now use their phone as a remote control.

The KODAK LUMA 400 is available now for $449.99.

For more info, please visit kodakphotoplus.com or to receive a media kit review unit, please contact Cat Soroush at catherine@zazilmediagroup.com.

About C+A Global
C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer, distributor and online reseller of consumer products, electronics, cameras, and photographic equipment. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates with over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team. The depth and breadth of C+A Global's inventory is constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace.

For additional information on these Kodak products, visit us at kodakphotoplus.com, follow us on Twitter @KodakPlus, like us on Facebook at Kodak Plus, and follow @KodakPlus on Instagram.

C+A Global
C+A Global
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kodak-luma-400-projector-now-shipping-on-amazon-301352163.html

SOURCE C+A Global

Recommended Stories

  • Cardano’s Alonzo Purple upgrade imminent as smart contract public testnet launches

    In an exciting finale for Cardano’s series of Alonzo updates, the team behind ADA – Input Output Hong Kong – has launched a public testnet for the significant smart contract integration, revealing that the Alonzo Purple upgrade is imminent.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – August 10th, 2021

    It’s been a mixed start to the day for Dogecoin. A move through to $0.27 levels, however, would bring $0.30 levels back into play.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Will Smarter Wireless Earphones Boost Apple?

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Microsoft, Netflix and Nvidia.

  • Apple says photos in iCloud will be checked by child abuse detection system

    Apple Inc on Monday said that iPhone users' entire photo libraries will be checked for known child abuse images if they are stored in the online iCloud service. The disclosure came in a series of media briefings in which Apple is seeking to dispel alarm over its announcement last week that it will scan users' phones, tablets and computers for millions of illegal pictures. While Google, Microsoft and other technology platforms check uploaded photos or emailed attachments against a database of identifiers provided by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and other clearing houses, security experts faulted Apple's plan as more invasive.

  • Liberty Defense Announces Collaboration with Micro-X

    Liberty Defense Holdings Ltd. ("Liberty" or the "Company") (TSXV: SCAN) (OTCQB: LDDFF) (FRANKFURT: LD2), a leading concealed weapons and threat detection solutions company is pleased to announce that it has signed a technical and marketing collaboration agreement with Micro-X Inc, the US subsidiary of Micro-X Ltd. (ASX:MX1) to explore a combined technology offering with Liberty's HEXWAVE walk-through screening portal for enhanced people and passenger screening in aviation or commercial security

  • Crypto Coin Listings Exploded in 2021

    Data aggregators have listed more than 2,000 new crypto assets in the first half of 2021.

  • Anova's Nano sous-vide cooker drops to $99 at Amazon and Best Buy

    Save big on Anova's Precision Cooker Nano at Amazon and Best Buy, where you can get it for $99.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum – Weekly Technical Analysis – August 9th, 2021

    After last week’s solid gains, Bitcoin and Ethereum would need to avoid the week’s pivot levels to support further upside. Returning to early Monday’s highs will be a must to prevent an extended sell-off…

  • Google to let parents delete online photos of their children

    Parents will be able to ask Google to delete photographs of their children under new policies being brought in by the tech giant after criticism that it is failing to protect young people online.

  • AMC Will Start Accepting Bitcoin For U.S. Tickets, Concessions This Year

    AMC Entertainments has announced that it would start accepting Bitcoin as payments for tickets and concessions by the end of the year.

  • Bitcoin Tests Resistance At $44,000

    Bitcoin has finally managed to settle above the major resistance area at $40,000 – $42,000.

  • New Rugged Handset Could Be A Game Changer For Siyata Mobile

    First responders deserve better. Their traditional land mobile radio (LMR) setups are clunky, offer only low data speeds, and have limited coverage with dead zones that often slow down response times. Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ: SYTA/SYTAW), with its push-to-talk over cellular (PoC), is providing next-generation solutions. It’s a generational change, and it’s happening right now. LMR in-vehicle and handheld and two-way radios connect on any one of nearly 10,000 different LMR networks in the U.S., mos

  • What is Pegasus? A cybersecurity expert explains how the spyware invades phones and what it does when it gets in

    A woman holds a phone in front of the office of NSO Group, which makes a tool that can see and hear everything a phone is used for. Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesEnd-to-end encryption is technology that scrambles messages on your phone and unscrambles them only on the recipients’ phones, which means anyone who intercepts the messages in between can’t read them. Dropbox, Facebook, Google, Microsoft, Twitter and Yahoo are among the companies whose apps and services use end-to-end encryption. This

  • Google's new safety measures are designed to protect kids on YouTube, Search and more

    Google has announced changes to YouTube, Search and its other apps designed to make them safer for kids.

  • Oil Prices Slide on Worries That Delta Variant Will Crunch Demand

    Crude prices neared their lowest levels since May as investors worry that travel restrictions and delayed office reopenings will limit fuel consumption.

  • DHL Pulling Its Parcelcopter Drone, Ceasing Drone Development

    International shipping giant DHL is ceasing development of its Parcelcopter delivery drones, according to a Monday report in German publication WELT. That halts the company's nearly decadelong quest to become a leader in the emerging drone industry. "We are not continuing the Parcelcopter project," Alexander Edenhofer, a DHL spokesman, told Benedikt Fuest of WELT. According to Fuest, the company (OCTUS: DPSGY) also said it will cease its pilot program with German manufacturer Wingcopter, through

  • Big Telecom comes out on top in $65B broadband upgrade

    The White House-backed infrastructure bill now moving toward Senate approval divvies up $65 billion in broadband funding in ways that largely please the big cable and telecom companies. The big picture: President Biden's spending blueprints and talking points stoked alarm in the industry over the prospect of price regulation or government-backed networks, but the legislation that's moving forward is much more to its liking.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios

  • Parallels 17 promises better M1 Mac performance and Windows 11 support

    Parallels, the company best know for its virtualization software that lets you run Windows and Linux directly on your Mac, has had a busy year. In addition to building a version of Parallels that can run on Chrome OS for the first time, the company also had to figure out how to quickly make its software work with the new, ARM-based M1 Macs that arrived last fall. Now, Parallels Desktop 17 is being released with improved performance on M1 Macs, as well as full support for the upcoming macOS Monterey and Windows 11 operating systems.

  • Samsung Galaxy Unpacked: When is the launch event, how to watch, and what could be announced?

    Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 will be revealed at the launch event tomorrow

  • Bitcoin Price Prediction – A Hold onto $45,000 Would Bring $47,000 Levels into Play

    It’s been a bullish morning for Bitcoin and the broader crypto market. The Bitcoin bulls will be eyeing a return to $47,000 levels to bring $50,000 back into play.